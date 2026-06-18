Mariah Carey to return as guest star on ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Mariah Carey to return as guest star on ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’
Poster for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ (Disney)

Mariah Carey is returning to The Proud Family, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

She is set to guest star in the fourth and final season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, premiering July 29 on Disney+. Mariah previously appeared on season 3 of the original series, voicing an animated version of herself. Her character’s pet monkey, Francois, is accidentally switched with Oscar’s monkey, Mr. Chips, during a visit at Trudy’s veterinarian office. Francois is then subjected to life at Proud Snacks, while Mr. Chips enjoys a life of luxury.

Mariah is one of several guest stars joining the reboot for the fourth season, including Chlöe Bailey, Kym Whitley and J.B. Smoove. Recurring guest stars Anthony Anderson and Tiffany Haddish will reprise their roles as Ray Ray and Ms. Hill, respectively.

According to a press release, the new season will find “the Proud family at a life-changing turning point,” with Penny’s courage and identity put to the test as the family navigates challenging and chaotic circumstances.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Mark Ballas joins season 34 partner Whitney Leavitt in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway
‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Mark Ballas joins season 34 partner Whitney Leavitt in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway
Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas after performing an Argentine tango to ‘Cell Block Tango’ from ‘Chicago’ on season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Team Whark It is back together, but this time on the Broadway stage.

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Mark Ballas is making his return to Broadway by joining his partner from season 34, Whitney Leavitt, in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago.

Ballas will take on the role of Billy Flynn in a four-week limited engagement that runs from April 6 to May 3. Leavitt will extend her time in the production once again and continue to play Roxie Hart throughout Ballas’ run in the show. The pair danced an Argentine tango to “Cell Block Tango,” one of the most popular songs in Chicago, during season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.

“This is a full-circle moment for me. One of the first shows I auditioned for after graduating musical theatre college was for the ensemble of Chicago in the West End in London,” Ballas wrote on Instagram. “I was 19 years old, new to the industry, learning how to pay my dues, accept rejection, and be told no. Twenty years later, I’m making my return to Broadway as Billy Flynn.”

Ballas previously made his Broadway debut in a production of Jersey Boys in 2016, staying with the show until it closed in January 2017. He then went on to star in Kinky Boots on Broadway in 2018.

“Hard work, persistence, dedication to the craft, and relentlessness really do pay off. Thank you to my musical theatre teachers for instilling this in me, and for the years of tough love,” Ballas wrote.

Leavitt also took to Instagram to share her excitement over Ballas’ casting.

“This secret was way too hard to keep! The incredible @markballas & I will be performing TOGETHER in @chicagomusical,” Leavitt wrote. “Can’t wait to perform on stage together again.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Watch new trailer for season 3 of ‘Euphoria’
Watch new trailer for season 3 of ‘Euphoria’
Zendaya stars in season 3 of ‘Euphoria.’ (Patrick Wymore/HBO)

Euphoria fans are getting another glimpse of the highly anticipated third season of the show.

In a new trailer released Monday, Rue, played by Zendaya, is being interrogated by DEA agents. “Have you ever been to Mexico?” an agent asks, to which she responds, “Me? In Mexico?” The trailer then continues with scenes of Rue in the country.

Also featured are clips of Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie’s (Sydney Sweeney) wedding, as well as Cassie admitting to him that she’s working with his ex Maddy (Alexa Demie) on her adult content creation. Jules (Hunter Schafer) is seen returning to sex work before Rue offers to be her sugar daddy. Meanwhile, Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) play gets great reviews from Sharon Stone’s character, an executive.

Rue is also shown holding a Bible and being confronted by Colman Domingo’s Ali, who tells her to undo the evil by changing herself. He is seen later in the trailer on a hospital bed, among other teaser moments.

The full third season of Euphoria, created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson, premieres April 12 on HBO and HBO Max. Picking up after a time jump, the official logline says the story follows “a group of childhood friends” who “wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil.”

Eric Dane, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace also star in the show.

Dane, who plays Nate’s father Cal Jacobs, passed in February following his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Angus Cloud, who portrayed Fezco in seasons 1 and 2, died in 2023 of an accidental overdose.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Meg Stalter to make Broadway debut starring in ‘Oh, Mary!’
Meg Stalter to make Broadway debut starring in ‘Oh, Mary!’
Meg Stalter attends the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Hacks’ season 5 on April 8, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Oh, Mary? More like Oh, Meg!

Meg Stalter will make her Broadway debut by taking on the starring role of Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony Award-winning play Oh, Mary!

Stalter’s run in the production will be a 10-week limited engagement starting on July 6 and ending on Sept. 12.

Oh, Mary!‘s official Instagram shared a poster with Stalter adorned in Mary’s signature bratty curls. The account also posted a video of Stalter getting in costume as Mary before looking straight to the camera and saying, “Sensational.”

Cole Escola created, wrote and won a Tony for starring in Oh, Mary! The show is a one-act comedy play centered on Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to her husband Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Maya Rudolph is currently starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in the production. She made her Broadway debut through this limited run, which was recently extended for two additional weeks. Her final performance in the role will be July 5.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.