Ariana Grande’s ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ delays ticket sales
If you’ve been eager to snatch tickets to Ariana Grande’s London stage debut, you’ll have to wait just a little bit longer.
Ticket sales for the Stephen Sondheim musical revival Sunday in the Park with George, starring Ariana and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey, have been pushed back until the fall. They were supposed to go on sale in May.
The show is still set to debut at London’s Barbican Centre in summer 2027.
In the meantime, Ari’s been busy with her Eternal Sunshine tour, which wraps Sept. 1 with a 10-night stand at London’s O2 Arena.
Last week it was learned that Ariana will no longer appear in season 13 of American Horror Story, due to changes to the shooting schedule that conflicted with her tour.
“Well, we’re gonna get the band back together,” Fraser said. “The only way to do it. So, we are going to give the audience what they have been bothering all of us for, for the last 20-whatever years.”
Fraser said he’s been hoping another movie in the franchise would get made for a long time.
“I was hopeful for a long while, and then I was like, ‘I don’t know if they are.’ Then other Mummy movies got made. But listen, what we’re gonna do is saddle back up, go back to the locations — I should probably stop talking like this, because I don’t want to give everything away,” he said.
The actor continued, asking fans of the franchise to “please wish me luck.”
“I’m doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape,” he said.
Fraser will reprise his role of Rick O’Connell in The Mummy 4, which is set for a theatrical release on Oct. 15, 2027.
Andie MacDowell and Kevin Bacon are joining the Emily Henry rom-com universe.
The actors have joined the cast of the film adaptation of the bestselling novel Beach Read, ABC Audio has learned. They join Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and The White Lotus’ Patrick Schwarzenegger, who are set to star in the film. Production will begin on the picture in June.
Beach Read follows the character January Andrews, a romance novelist who struggles with writer’s block due to her grief after the death of her father and her discovery of the secrets he kept.
January spends the summer at her father’s Michigan beach house as she prepares to sell it. While there, she reconnects with Gus Everett, a fellow author and her formal college rival. The pair spark an unexpected romance after they agree to partake in a writing challenge to get them out of their respective writing ruts.
Yulin Kuang, who co-wrote the Netflix film adaptation of Henry’s novel People We Meet on Vacation, will direct Beach Read for 20th Century Studios from her own script.
This is the latest adaptation of one of Henry’s works, following the Netflix release of People We Meet on Vacation in January. Three of her other novels — Book Lovers, Funny Story and Happy Place — are also currently being adapted for the screen.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.
Daisy Edgar-Jones will star as Elinor in the adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, which arrives to theaters on Oct. 16.
Also starring are Esmé Creed-Miles as Marianne Dashwood, Caitríona Balfe as Mrs. Dashwood, Frank Dillane as John Willoughby, George MacKay as Edward Ferrars, Herbert Nordrum as Colonel Brandon, Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Margaret Dashwood and Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Jennings.
Georgia Oakley directs the movie for Focus Features and Working Title. Bestselling author Diana Reid adapted Austen’s book for the film’s screenplay. This adaptation is “an irresistible new take on Jane Austen’s iconic Sense and Sensibility: a charming, witty, and deeply relatable story of love and sisterhood,” according to an official description.
Sense and Sensibility, of course, follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood. It shows the journey of their love lives, losses and financial uncertainty, all of which they navigate as complete opposites in emotional approach.
The new trailer shows off this take on the classic story, with sisters Elinor and Marianne navigating their lives and considering the possibility of romantic love.
“The man who loves me must burn with it, with all his passions, without the lightest restraint or hesitation,” Creed-Miles’ Marianne says in the trailer.
The trailer ends with Marianne saying, “I think a man ought to be at least artificially passionate or he’d be sincerely dull,” before admitting to her sister, “I require so much.”
The film marks the third Austen adaptation for Focus Features and Working Title after the 2005 Pride & Prejudice film and 2020’s Emma. Sense and Sensibility was previously brought to the screen by Ang Lee in his 1995 film starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant.