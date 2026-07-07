Watch trailer for 50 Cent’s Starz show ‘Fightland’

Watch trailer for 50 Cent’s Starz show ‘Fightland’
Key art for ‘Fightland’ (Starz)

The trailer for the upcoming Starz series Fightland has just been unveiled.

It opens with Duke Kilroy, played by Howard Charles, securing a victory as a heavyweight boxing champion, before shifting to Kingsley Marshall, played by Nicholas Pinnock, promoting his company Marshall Promotions.

“Marshall promotions is a major force in the boxing game,” he says, prompting a reporter to ask, “What do you say to allegations that Marshall Promotions is a front to launder drug money?”

In Fightland, Duke is out for revenge after going to prison following his brother’s death, which he believes Kingsley was responsible for. Upon his release, Duke says, “Eight years ago, I had everything I wanted and in one minute, Kingsley took everything from me. Now I’m gonna take everything away from him.”

As the story goes on, Kingsley eventually disappears. He leaves his children to take over the family business,  which takes a few financial losses, partially due to Duke. “Duke begins a high-risk game to infiltrate Kingsley’s empire and destroy it from within,” according to the synopsis. “And when Kingsley returns, Duke will take his revenge.”

Fightland, executive produced by 50 Cent, premieres July 31 on Starz.

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‘When Calls the Heart’ prequel ‘Hope Valley: 1874’ is an ‘a little bit of an escape,’ says star
‘When Calls the Heart’ prequel ‘Hope Valley: 1874’ is an ‘a little bit of an escape,’ says star
Lachlan Quarmby, Roan Curtis, Maria March, Jill Hennessy, Bethany Joy Lenz, Mila Morgan and Benjamin Ayres attend ‘When Calls the Heart’ and ‘Hope Valley: 1874 Celebration’ in West Hollywood, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hallmark)

Hope Valley: 1874, the prequel series to When Calls the Heart, premieres Saturday on Hallmark+, and star Jill Hennessy thinks it provides “a little bit of an escape.”

Hope Valley: 1874 follows Rebecca Clarke and her daughter, who settle in a Western Canadian frontier town where Hennessy’s character, Hattie Quinn, runs the trading post. “She’s sort of the go-between and the hub of all these people,” Hennessy tells ABC Audio of Hattie, who’s a widow and single mother.

“She’s sorta used to living on her own, but deeply afraid of her daughter moving off, trying not to confront how scared she is: ‘Oh my gosh, but what will I do when she leaves me?'”

Hennessy says Hope Valley will please When Calls the Heart fans aka Hearties, while offering some key differences.

“In this show, I think they’re gonna get all of the warmth and the romance aspect, in a structure, though, that goes a little broader, can be a little darker, a little more gritty,” she explains.

She adds that the series has “a lot of focus on women’s relationships, and women and men in a friendship/survival kind of way, where there’s no competition, there’s no bitterness, and people are just trying to make it through the day.”

Hennessy, a veteran of shows like Law & Order, Crossing Jordan and Yellowstone, says there’s a “sweetness” to Hope Valley, which she says is “so nice to go to … with everything that’s happening in the world.”

“Even as an actor … it’s kind of nice to get there, and put on the petticoat and the corset, and work with nice people,” she adds. “This is just one of the nicest casts. It is very appealing. It’s a nice — how can I say? — a little bit of an escape.” 

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‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ announces full cast a year before film’s release
‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ announces full cast a year before film’s release
Keanu Reeves, Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz attend the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 16, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The full cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 has been revealed.

Ben Schwartz, who has voiced Sonic in all three of the Paramount Pictures franchise’s previous films, made the official casting announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday celebrating exactly one year until the release of the film.

Schwartz first confirmed that Jim Carrey will return as the evil Dr. Robotnik, before noting that franchise staples James Marsden and Tika Sumpter will also return as Tom and Maddie Wachowski.

“One year to go til Sonic 4. Jim is back and look who else is coming to play,” Schwartz captioned his post.

Newly announced to join the cast are Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry and Nick Offerman. The latter previously starred with Schwartz in the beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Also returning are Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Knuckles, Shadow and Tails. Lee Majdoub will also be back as Agent Stone.

Kristen Bell was previously announced to join the franchise as the voice of Amy Rose.

While a plot for the fourth film has yet to be unveiled, it will be directed by Jeff Fowler, who also helmed the previous three films in the franchise. It is scheduled for release on March 19, 2027.

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In brief: ‘The Vampire Lestat’ official trailer and more …
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James Gray’s next film has officially joined the Palme d’Or race at the Cannes Film Festival. Variety reports that the crime thriller Paper Tiger, which stars Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller, will have its world premiere at the festival in competition. Additionally, the studio Neon has secured North American rights for the film, which follows two brothers striving for the American dream only to get tangled up in a scheme that ends up being too good to be true …

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