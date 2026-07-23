‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ gets season 3 release date

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ gets season 3 release date
Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries star in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2. (Disney/David Bukach)

Good news, Half-Bloods.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 will premiere on Nov. 20, Disney+ has announced.

The news arrived as stars Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Tamara Smart (Thalia Grace), Levi Chrisopulos (Nico di Angelo) and Olive Abercrombie took to the stage at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

Leah Sava Jeffries, who plays Annabeth Chase, could not appear due to her prior commitment filming The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen. Even still, she sent over a video message for the fans that teed up a look at the opening act of season 3.

The third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the third installment in author Rick Riordan’s bestselling Percy Jackson book series, The Titan’s Curse.

“The stakes are higher than ever before as Percy is faced with the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy provided by the Oracle of Delphi, dictating the fate of Olympus,” according to an official description for the season. “As foretold by the Oracle of Delphi, one demigod child of the ‘Big Three’ is fated to raise Olympus to new heights or bring it crashing into ruin, with their own life hanging in the balance.”

Disney+ also shared a teaser video to announce the release date. It finds Percy Jackson in pain as he holds up the entire sky.

“It was my choice to hold the weight. The Titan’s curse. I knew the risk. But if I needed to sacrifice myself to save the world, to save my friends, was it really a choice?” Scobell’s Percy says.

Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg created the series. They both executive produce alongside Dan Shotz, Craig Silverstein and Rebecca Riordan.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Disney+.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ gets wide theatrical release, moves to 2027
Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ gets wide theatrical release, moves to 2027
Greta Gerwig attends the ‘Jay Kelly’ Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 10, 2025, in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is getting a full theatrical release.

Netflix has announced that Gerwig’s film adaptation of the novel by C.S. Lewis will get a full, wide theatrical window. It’s also switching release dates. The movie will begin sneak previews on IMAX screens on Feb. 10, 2027, with a global wide release on Feb. 12, 2027. It will drop to Netflix on April 2, 2027.

This is a change from the film’s previous release plan, a two-week global run on IMAX screens after opening in movie theaters on Thanksgiving Day 2026, before a Netflix drop on Christmas Day a month later.

This release strategy is a rare occurrence for the streamer. While Netflix does sometimes have limited theatrical releases in order for its titles to qualify for The Oscars, it mostly prefers to have its films debut on its streaming platform. A press release from Netflix likened the rarity to the franchise’s popularity.

“A rare phenomenon that spans generations and geographies, Narnia’s release will match the scale and fandom of C. S. Lewis’s beloved books,” according to Netflix. 

Gerwig wrote and directed Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew. The film stars newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell alongside a star-studded ensemble including Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep.

“I was a child when I first read The Magician’s Nephew, and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life,” Gerwig said in a press release. “I didn’t know that I would grow up to make films, but a universe built out of music is an idea that always lived in my heart. It is the honor of a lifetime to be asked to imagine it into being.”

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Avatar: The Last Airbender: Check out season 2 of the live-action show based on the beloved animated series.

Little Brother: John Cena and Eric Andre are brothers in this comedy film.

Hulu
The Bear: Are you ready for the fifth and final season of the comedy-drama series? Yes, chef.

HBO Max
Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: Larry David teamed up with the Obamas for this sketch comedy series.

Movie theaters
Supergirl: Clark Kent’s cousin is played by Milly Alcock in this new superhero film.

Jackass: Best and Last: The gang gets back together for one last hurrah in this new movie.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Catherine Laga’aia, Dwayne Johnson on the live-action ‘Moana’ adaptation
Catherine Laga’aia, Dwayne Johnson on the live-action ‘Moana’ adaptation
Catherine Laga’aia as ‘Moana’ live-action ‘Moana.’ (Disney)

How far will you go to see the live-action adaptation of Moana? Catherine Laga’aia, who stars as the titular wayfinder in the new film, hopes you’ll go as far as your local movie theater.

The young actress takes over the role of Moana from Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced her in the original 2016 animated film. Laga’aia told ABC News that she and Cravalho have formed a sisterhood that will always connect them.

“I have sisters. I know what that bond feels like. And it’s to have a shared experience with someone. To live through something with someone. It’s one of the binding qualities of sisters, and me and Auli’i now have that,” Laga’aia said. “We truly are sisters. We’ve lived through something together, whether or not we did it in the same year, we’ve experienced something similar, and that’s what has bound us together.”

Dwayne Johnson reprises his role as the demigod Maui in this new version of the film. He said the songs and the film’s dialogue carried a different weight when performing in person and not simply recording them in a voice booth.

“Everything carries a different weight,” Johnson said, pointing out that the live-action features “real flesh and blood, human beings” who have “soul behind the eyes.”

Johnson understands how beloved the original Moana is and the importance of doing justice to the story.

“It was the opportunity for us to showcase our culture in a real way, live-action way, but also we had a shot to do something pretty cool and different,” Johnson said. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.