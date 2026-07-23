Chadwick Boseman’s brothers ask court to remove his widow as administrator of his estate

Chadwick Boseman’s brothers ask court to remove his widow as administrator of his estate
Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman’s brothers Derrick Boseman and Kevin Boseman have asked a Los Angeles court to remove their late brother’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, as administrator of his estate, according to a petition filed last week filed on behalf of their parents.

In the petition, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, Derrick Boseman and Kevin Boseman allege that following the Oscar nominee’s death in 2020, Ledward, who inherited 50% of her late husband’s estate and was appointed as administrator, “never fully distributed” the remaining 50% of his estate, despite a 2022 probate order requiring her to do so.

According to the petition, because Chadwick Boseman did not leave behind a will when he died, 50% of his estate passed to Ledward, while his parents Leroy Boseman and Carolyn Boseman inherited 25% each.

A Los Angeles court ordered Ledward to distribute the remaining half of the actor’s estate to his parents on Oct. 4, 2022.

“Nearly four years later,” the brothers allege, “Respondent has still not distributed the estate, nor has she filed a petition for discharge with receipts as required … instead, Respondent continues to exert unilateral control over Decedent’s estate, denying Decedent’s family long overdue closure or participation in decision-making regarding matters affecting Leroy and Carolyn’s interests in Decedent’s estate.”

The brothers allege that this has caused “ongoing harm” to their parents.

“By failing to distribute Decedent’s estate, Respondent deprives Leroy and Carolyn of financial assets at a vulnerable age when such support is most critical,” they allege. “Moreover, the needless continuation of these proceedings denies Decedent’s family closure and causes emotional distress.”

The petition asks the court to compel Ledward to show why she shouldn’t be held in contempt of court for failing to comply with the 2022 order and to compel her to fully distribute as required her late husband’s assets, which include “royalties and residuals, image and intellectual property rights, real property, a previously undisclosed bank account at CNB, and other personal property.”

The brothers also requested that Ledward be removed as estate administrator and replaced by a private professional fiduciary and forensic accountant, in order to investigate any alleged estate mismanagement and “any unaccounted-for assets.”

The petition additionally asks the court to require Ledward to provide a complete accounting of estate assets, including SAG-AFTRA residuals and royalties, arguing that the family would be unable to determine whether everything has been properly distributed without those records.

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Ledward and Derrick Boseman and Kevin Boseman for comment.

Chadwick Boseman, known for his role as King T’Challa in Black Panther and films like 42, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and more, died Aug. 28, 2020, at the age of 43, following a private battle with colon cancer.

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‘One Piece’ season 3 gets title at Netflix
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The title treatment for ‘One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta.’ (Netflix)

The third season of Netflix’s Once Piece now has its title.

The upcoming third installment in the live-action adaptation will be called One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta. Netflix has also announced that season 3 will debut in 2027.

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

An official description for season 3 has also been announced. “War is coming for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Princess Vivi’s homeland,” the description reads. “A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves.”

Season 3 will find the Straw Hats facing a civil war and a powerful warlord in order “to save Vivi’s kingdom before it crumbles into the sand,” the official description continues.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero starred in season 2, One Piece: Into the Grand Line, which debuted on March 10.

Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes will serve as the co-showrunners for season 3.

“The Alabasta saga is one of the best-loved stories in all of One Piece — and one of our personal favorite arcs — so it’s a huge honor to bring it to life,” Tracz and Stokes said in a press release.

As previously reported, Oh, Mary! creator Cole Escola will play fan-favorite character Bon Clay in the upcoming third season, while Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña will play Portgas D. Ace.

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Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ gets wide theatrical release, moves to 2027
Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ gets wide theatrical release, moves to 2027
Greta Gerwig attends the ‘Jay Kelly’ Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 10, 2025, in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is getting a full theatrical release.

Netflix has announced that Gerwig’s film adaptation of the novel by C.S. Lewis will get a full, wide theatrical window. It’s also switching release dates. The movie will begin sneak previews on IMAX screens on Feb. 10, 2027, with a global wide release on Feb. 12, 2027. It will drop to Netflix on April 2, 2027.

This is a change from the film’s previous release plan, a two-week global run on IMAX screens after opening in movie theaters on Thanksgiving Day 2026, before a Netflix drop on Christmas Day a month later.

This release strategy is a rare occurrence for the streamer. While Netflix does sometimes have limited theatrical releases in order for its titles to qualify for The Oscars, it mostly prefers to have its films debut on its streaming platform. A press release from Netflix likened the rarity to the franchise’s popularity.

“A rare phenomenon that spans generations and geographies, Narnia’s release will match the scale and fandom of C. S. Lewis’s beloved books,” according to Netflix. 

Gerwig wrote and directed Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew. The film stars newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell alongside a star-studded ensemble including Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep.

“I was a child when I first read The Magician’s Nephew, and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life,” Gerwig said in a press release. “I didn’t know that I would grow up to make films, but a universe built out of music is an idea that always lived in my heart. It is the honor of a lifetime to be asked to imagine it into being.”

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Hollywood remembers ‘Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill
Hollywood remembers ‘Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill
In this Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, actor Sam Neill attends a press conference at the Sitges Fantastic Film Festival in Sitges, Spain. (Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images, FILE)

The Hollywood community is remembering Sam Neill following news of his death Monday.

Toni Collette, who starred with Neill in 2014’s A Long Way Down and 2002’s Dirty Deeds, called Neill a “legend” in an Instagram tribute.

“I love you, dear Sam. You hero. You legend. You sweetheart. Our great friend. You are already missed so very much. Continue in peace wherever you are,” Collette wrote.

Richard E. Grant, who co-starred with Neill in 2019’s Palm Beach, remembered his longtime friend in an Instagram post.

“Knew @samneilltheprop for 3 decades and finally worked with him on PALM BEACH in 2018,” Grant captioned the post, which included several photos of Neill. “An officer and a Gentleman in the truest sense. Guided and helped me through a very difficult time in my Life.”

He added, “Sail on, kind Sir.”

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, who worked with Neill on 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, described Neill as a “deeply soulful and beautiful man.”

“He was a friend and collaborator at a challenging time, and his strength gave us all strength,” Trevorrow wrote in an Instagram tribute. “I’ll remember him for his tranquility, his love of wine, and for the calm assuredness he brought to his characters. It’s not every lifetime you get to befriend a legend. Forever grateful.”

Fellow New Zealand actor Karl Urban expressed condolences for Neill’s family and friends in a comment on Instagram.

“Sam was truly brilliant. An inspiration for many who followed in his trailblazing footsteps,” he wrote. “A beautiful man, a national treasure who gave so much to New Zealand and the to world. God speed Sam.”

Neill died Monday at the age of 78, according to a statement shared on the actor’s social media account.

The veteran actor had revealed publicly in 2023 that he had undergone treatment for blood cancer, including taking a monthly chemotherapy drug, but had announced he was cancer-free in April this year.

In a statement released Monday, Neill’s family and loved ones said the actor was cancer-free when he died.

“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life,” the statement read. “The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free.”

The statement also expressed “deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care.”

“More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss,” it added.

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