Will Forte represents Wile E. Coyote in ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ final trailer

Will Forte represents Wile E. Coyote in ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ final trailer
Wile E. Coyote appears in a still from ‘Coyote vs. Acme.” (Ketchup Entertainment)

The final trailer for Coyote vs. Acme has arrived.

Ketchup Entertainment has released the newest trailer for the upcoming live-action and animated hybrid movie.

Iconic Looney Tunes characters star alongside Will Forte and John Cena in the film, which “centers on Wile E. Coyote as he takes legal action against the Acme Corporation for the countless faulty products that have hindered his relentless pursuit of the Road Runner,” according to its synopsis.

The trailer finds Wile E. Coyote having the idea to hire a lawyer to sue the Acme Corporation for all the harm it has caused him.

“Have you ever set a big stack of TNT on the road hoping to blow up your nemesis but the detonator itself explodes? Have you ever pulled the ripcord of your parachute, and only a bunch of silverware comes out? It’s not your fault. ACME is evil,” Forte’s Kevin Avery says in an attorney ad Wile E. Coyote watches.

Later on, he describes Wile E. Coyote as “one of the most hardworking people I’ve ever met.”

“He would never think of quitting,” Forte says. “Everyone should be inspired by that.”

Coyote vs. Acme was shelved by Warner Bros. Pictures in 2023. In 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery wrote off $115 million of its content as part of an earnings filing it called a “strategic realignment plan associated with the Warner Bros. Pictures Animation group.” It’s presumed Coyote vs. Acme was one of the projects affected by the decision. Ketchup Entertainment acquired the film in March 2025.

Lana Condor, Tone Bell, P.J. Byrne and Martha Kelly also star. It is directed by Dave Green with a screenplay written by May December scribe Samy Burch. James Gunn and Chris DeFaria produced the film.

Coyote vs. Acme blasts into theaters on Aug. 28.

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Nick Jonas to star in horror holiday flick, ‘White Elephant’
Nick Jonas to star in horror holiday flick, ‘White Elephant’
Nick Jonas at the 2026 Oscars. (Disney/Ser Baffo)

Nick Jonas has lined up his next movie project.

The youngest Jonas Brother is set to star in a horror holiday flick called White Elephant, alongside Kathryn Newton.

Deadline reports that the film is about eight friends whose “annual festive holiday gift exchange spirals into a cutthroat game of Christmas carnage.” It will be directed by Clown in a Cornfield’s Eli Craig.

“Let’s get it! So excited about this one.” Nick wrote on his Instagram Story.

White Elephant is the latest in a string of recent acting gigs for Nick. He’ll be seen next in Power Ballad opposite Paul Rudd, out in theaters June 5. He’ll also star in the latest Jumanji installment with Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart, due out later this year.

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Zendaya, Tom Holland step out on red carpet together for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out on red carpet together for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ photocall at Four Seasons Hotel on June 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)

Tom Holland and Zendaya made promoting their new movie look like a casual date moment.

The duo, who both star in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, posed for photographers during a photocall for the film in Madrid on Monday.

They both wore black, with Holland donning a black suit with a pop of red and Zendaya opting for a black strapless fringed dress.

Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, shared on Instagram that Zendaya’s dress was by designer Christian Cowan. He also accessorized her look with details from Rolex and Stéfère Jewelry.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will arrive in movie theaters on July 31. It’s the 38th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The upcoming Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film is the fourth Spidey solo adventure starring Holland and Zendaya, after 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to a synopsis for Brand New Day, it follows Peter Parker, who fights crime “full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him” in wake of the events of No Way Home.

The film also stars Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Holland and Zendaya’s photo moment was their first red carpet together since 2021, when they were promoting No Way Home.

Since then, other outlets have confirmed their engagement after Zendaya was photographed wearing a large diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.

At the 2026 Actor Awards, Roach told Access Hollywood on the red carpet that the “wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

When asked by a reporter if that was true, Roach replied, “It’s very true.”

ABC News reached out to a representative for Holland and Zendaya at the time.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War: This film based on the TV series stars John Krasinski as the titular CIA analyst.

Apple TV
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed: Tatiana Maslany and Jake Johnson star in the new original series.

Netflix
The Boroughs: This new series comes from the executive producers of Stranger Things

Ladies First: A man wakes up in a parallel world dominated by women in this new satire film.

Movie theaters
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu: Pedro Pascal stars in the first theatrical Star Wars film in seven years. 

I Love Boosters: Keke Palmer leads director Boots Riley’s latest film. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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