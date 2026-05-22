Charlie Heaton to play Charles Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders’ sequel series

Charlie Heaton to play Charles Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders’ sequel series

Charlie Heaton as Charles Shelby in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ sequel series. (Robert Viglasky/Netflix/BBC)

We now know who Charlie Heaton will play in the Peaky Blinders universe.

Netflix and the BBC have revealed that Heaton is set to play Tommy Shelby’s eldest son in the upcoming Peaky Blinders sequel series. A photo of Heaton on set in costume as Charles Shelby has been released along with the announcement.

Heaton’s character had been a mystery since his casting was announced in April. Jamie Bell also joins the sequel series, taking over the role of Charles’ half brother, Duke, who was originally portrayed by Barry Keoghan.

The upcoming Peaky Blinders sequel series is written and created by Steven Knight. It is currently being filmed in and around Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham, England.

This new Peaky Blinders era is set a decade after World War II. It follows the race to rebuild Birmingham as it becomes “a brutal contest of mythical dimensions,” according to a description from Netflix.

“Having fought a violent war, much of it behind enemy lines, Charles Shelby is now embracing normality. He hasn’t seen his half-brother Duke … in years. Charles severed all ties to the Peaky Blinders gang, and the hedonistic Shelby lifestyle. But can you ever escape your own blood?” the show’s logline reads.

Jessica Brown Findlay, Lashana Lynch and Lucy Karczewski are also set to star in the series, in roles that Netflix says will be revealed at a later date.

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Jennifer Hudson’s ‘so excited’ to help produce ‘Dreamgirls’ on Broadway
Jennifer Hudson’s ‘so excited’ to help produce ‘Dreamgirls’ on Broadway
A graphic for the upcoming ‘Dreamgirls’ Broadway production. (Sonia Friedman Productions)

Jennifer Hudson’s got another job. 

During her daytime talk show Wednesday, the EGOT winner announced she’ll be helping to produce a revival of the Broadway musical Dreamgirls. Jennifer starred in the award-winning movie based on the 1981 musical, which she said “changed my life.”

“Twenty years ago, my life changed forever because of a film called Dreamgirls,” Hudson said in a press release. “I am beyond honored to join the extraordinary producing team behind this special, newly reimagined Broadway revival, and to help bring Dreamgirls back to the stage through the visionary direction and choreography of Camille A. Brown. This fall cannot come soon enough.” 

Brown, a five-time Tony Award nominee, will direct and choreograph the Broadway revival alongside producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner and John Johnson. 

“There’s going to be so much more to share, in time,” Jennifer said to her audience. “But I’ve been having so much fun working with this amazing team and I cannot wait to share the incredible production this fall.”

While no ticket information has been released about the show, fans can subscribe to an email list for future announcements.

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Megan Thee Stallion plays a recently divorced mom in ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’
Megan Thee Stallion plays a recently divorced mom in ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’
Megan Thee Stallion in ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.’ (NBCUniversal)

You may know her as Megan Thee Stallion, but in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, she stars as Denise, a recently divorced mom who engages in playful, flirtatious behavior with Daniel Radcliffe‘s Arthur Tobin.

A trailer shows Denise — seemingly dressed in a postal worker’s uniform — locking eyes with Arther while sipping on a drink.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins officially premieres Feb. 23 at 8 p.m ET on NBC, with Tracy Morgan in the title role. His character, a disgraced former football star named Reggie Dinkins, is attempting a comeback with a rebrand. He asks for Arthur’s help, but he can’t move forward without confronting ghosts from his past.

Erika AlexanderBobby MoynihanPrecious Way and Jalyn Hall also star in the series.

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Another hit for the King of Pop: ‘Michael’ tops this weekend’s box office
Another hit for the King of Pop: ‘Michael’ tops this weekend’s box office
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the film ‘Michael.’ (Lionsgate)

Michael Jackson had a lot of #1 hits throughout his career, so it seems fitting that a movie about his life has landed at #1 as well.

The biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, moonwalked its way to #1 at the box office this weekend, debuting in the top spot with a haul of $97 million domestically, and $217 million globally, Box Office Mojo reports.

According to Variety, the domestic haul breaks the record for the best biopic debut. The previous record holder was the 2015 N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton, which earned $60 million in its debut week.

Michael’s opening is also the second-best opening of the year, with only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie doing better, with its $131 million debut.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie slips to #2 this week with $21.2 million in earnings, followed by Project Hail Mary at #3 with $13.2 million. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy and The Drama round out the top five with $5.6 million and $2.6 million, respectively.

Besides Michael, the only other debuts to make it in the top 10 this weekend were Over Your Dead Body, starring Jason Segel and Samara Weaving, at #8 with $1.4 million, and the YoungBoy Never Broke Again documentary, American Youngboy, at #10 with $1.2 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Michael — $97 million
2. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — $21.2 million
3. Project Hail Mary — $13.2 million
4. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy — $5.6 million
5. The Drama — $2.6 million
6. Hoppers — $1.9 million
7. You, Me & Tuscany — $1.5 million
8. Over Your Dead Body — $1.4 million
9. Mother Mary — $1.3 million
10. American Youngboy — $1.2 million

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