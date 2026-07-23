Keke Palmer, Pedro Pascal and more to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame stars

Keke Palmer, Pedro Pascal and more to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame stars
Pedro Pascal attends ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Los Angeles World Premiere in Los Angeles, California on May 14, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

The list for the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2027 is in.

On Thursday, Walk of Famers Ming-Na Wen and Sheila E. joined Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Frierson to announce the list of names to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2027.

Among the names receiving stars are Keke Palmer, Pedro Pascal and Lisa Kudrow.

Dakota and Elle Fanning will also be the first sister duo to get a double star ceremony.

Country music icon Waylon Jennings, who died in 2002, will also receive a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

“This class continues the proud legacy of the Walk of Fame,” Frierson said during a press conference about the 2027 Walk of Fame class at Funko Hollywood. “This year’s honorees reflect the breadth, diversity and imagination of the entertainment community: Performers whose voices moved us, storytellers who expanded our view of the world, visionaries who brought unforgettable characters to life and trailblazers whose influence will be felt for generations to come.”

See the full list of names below for categories across motion pictures, television, music, sports and entertainment.

Motion pictures
Cheech and Chong
Idris Elba
Sam Eliot
Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning
Kate Hudson
Delroy Lindo
Sam Rockwell
Ted Sarandos

Television
David Allen Grier
Lisa Kudrow
Bill Lawrence
Pedro Pascal
Adam Scott
Jeff Probst
Keke Palmer
Raven-Symoné

Recording
Karol G
David Guetta
Waylon Jennings
Ramones
Grandmaster Flash
Sia
Marc Shaiman
The Smashing Pumpkins
Linkin Park
Lil Wayne

Live Theater/Performance
Jo Koy
Nicole Scherzinger
Roberto Bolle

Sports Entertainment
Jimmie Johnson

Radio
Charlamagne tha God

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Two new Zach Cregger movies are on the way.

The Weapons helmer will direct two new movies for Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio has announced.

One will be a prequel to Weapons titled Gladys. It will follow the character Aunt Gladys, who was portrayed by Amy Madigan in Weapons. Madigan went on to win an Oscar for her performance in the horror film.

Gladys will be released in theaters on Sept. 8, 2028. Along with directing, Cregger will write the film with Zach Shields. Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will produce it.

Additionally, Cregger is set to write and direct a sci-fi thriller called The Flood. It is an original story from Cregger. The Flood will release in theaters on Aug. 11, 2028. Amblin Entertainment and Vertigo Entertainment are set to produce the picture.

Warner Bros. Picture Group’s Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a press release that “Zach is the kind of filmmaker we prize—one committed to creating unforgettable theatrical experiences. We value the collaborative spirit he brings to every stage of the process and look forward to continuing our work together.”

Cregger said he’s excited to continue working with the teams at Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema.

“They are true champions of bold creativity, united by a shared ambition to deliver unforgettable theatrical experiences for audiences. That’s the dream for any filmmaker,” Cregger said.

Cregger made his directing debut with the 2022 film Barbarian. His next movie, Resident Evil, which is based on the popular video game franchise, releases this September.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Guillermo Rodriguez of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’
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Guillermo Rodriguez is stepping out from behind Jimmy Kimmel’s desk and onto the dance floor.

The longtime Jimmy Kimmel Live! personality has officially joined season 35 of Dancing with the Stars as a celebrity contestant.

The announcement was made Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, making Rodriguez the latest star revealed for the upcoming season.

Rodriguez has become a familiar face to television audiences through his work alongside Jimmy Kimmel.

His journey to late-night stardom began when he worked as a security guard at the show’s Hollywood studio before being featured in comedy sketches and recurring segments that quickly made him a fan favorite.

Over the years, Rodriguez has become one of the show’s most recognizable personalities, appearing in countless comedy bits, celebrity interviews and his signature segment, “Guillermo’s Hollywood Roundup.”

He has also made appearances in films and television projects, including a cameo in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Now, Rodriguez will take on a new challenge as he competes for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

He joins a growing season 35 cast that includes reality TV stars Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins, as well as Savannah Bananas player and social media personality Jackson Olson.

Dancing with the Stars is coming off a successful season 34, which ABC said delivered the show’s strongest finale audience in a decade.

The competition series is set to return this fall on ABC and Disney+, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The full celebrity cast, professional dancer pairings and premiere date are expected to be announced Sept. 2 on Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kennedy Ryan on adapting her books to screen and the ‘Heated Rivalry’ effect
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Kennedy Ryan is bringing her beloved books to the screen.

The romance author is currently hard at work adapting the first book in her Skyland series, Before I Let Go, into a TV series for Peacock with the help of filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee.

Ryan tells ABC Audio one of the “biggest encouragements” in her book-to-screen journey has been seeing the success of Heated Rivalry, a series based on the hockey romance books by Rachel Reid.

“I think that it has done so much for our genre,” Ryan says. “I think, being very frank, I think right now in Hollywood, a lot of us feel like we’re in a climate where certain stories aren’t being told or aren’t allowed through the door. And I think Heated Rivalry was like, there are underrepresented voices, queer voices that will make room. Like if you do it right and if you put it out there, people will respond.”

Ryan hopes to continue that trend through her first-look deal with Universal, where she’ll get to bring other untold stories to the forefront. She says the deal was born out of “an organic desire to see other people’s books get the opportunity that I was getting.”

It’s an opportunity she doesn’t take for granted as she writes the Before I Let Go pilot with Lee with the hope “that people walk away from this show feeling what they felt when they read the book.”

Fans are already buzzing online with their suggestions on who should be cast, and Ryan is taking note.  

“I don’t comment on them, but I’m like, furiously noting, ‘Oh, we hadn’t thought about that person! Oh my gosh, I’m adding that person to my list!’” she says. 

In the meantime, her new book, Score, will be out May 19. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.