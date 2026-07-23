‘The Morning Show’ to end with fifth and final season

‘The Morning Show’ to end with fifth and final season
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in ‘The Morning Show.’ (Apple TV)

The Morning Show is ending.

Apple TV has revealed that the fifth season of the drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will be its last. The final season is set to premiere in 2027.

The series was one of Apple TV’s flagship shows when the streaming service, then called Apple TV+, launched in 2019. Apple TV renewed it for season 5 in September 2025.

“We feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what’s happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor,” Aniston said. “It’s been such a privilege to work with this insanely talented cast and our extraordinary writers, producers and crew. We’ve become such a family, and we’re all so excited to share this final season. And going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality and honor these characters the way they deserve.”

Witherspoon said the past nine years she’s spent acting in and producing The Morning Show “have been the honor of a lifetime.”

“This was always more than a show about a newsroom — it was a show about why the newsroom matters. About freedom of the press and the journalists who protect the fourth estate, often at great cost. Telling that story has been the creative privilege of my career,” Witherspoon said. “Thank you to Apple for their unwavering support, to our visionary writers, our incredible crew, and our extraordinarily talented cast. … It has been a stellar creative experience — one I will always treasure.”

The show’s ensemble cast includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm. New additions for season 5 are Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes and Lizzy Caplan.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Robert De Niro praises Ariana Grande’s ‘Focker-In-Law’ performance: ‘Very professional’
Robert De Niro praises Ariana Grande’s ‘Focker-In-Law’ performance: ‘Very professional’
‘Focker-In-Law’ poster (Universal Pictures)

Robert De Niro enjoyed working with Ariana Grande on their upcoming comedy Focker-In-Law — but he has yet to see her in Wicked, the movie that earned her an Oscar nomination.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the legendary actor said, “I didn’t see her movie, and I still am trying to see it, believe it or not, but I want to see it. I’m going to see it with my daughter. And she’s, of course, seen it.”

Despite missing Wicked, De Niro tells EW he was aware of Ariana because “I had seen her in some stuff with my daughter, some sitcom thing she had done. I’m forgetting the name. My kid was into that. I was aware of her then and, of course, aware of her in other ways. She was great.”

De Niro was likely referring to one of Ariana’s Nickelodeon shows, Victorious or Sam & Cat.

The actor, who’s 82, praised Ari’s work in Focker-In-Law as Olivia, the girlfriend of Henry Focker, who’s the grandson of De Niro’s character, Jack.

“She was very professional,” he says. “She’s terrific and very quick and got it all. She was very much part of the whole process.”

“I liked her. Nice kid.”

Focker-In-Law is in theaters Nov. 25.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero to star in ‘Myron Bolitar’ Netflix series
Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero to star in ‘Myron Bolitar’ Netflix series
A photo of Diane Guerrero (Netflix.) | KJ Apa attends the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on May 26, 2025, in Paris, France. (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) | A photo of Colin Woodell. (Chelsea Lauren)

The latest adaptation of one of Harlan Coben’s works is headed to TV screens.

Netflix has announced that Colin Woodell will star in the upcoming drama Myron Bolitar. The show will be based on writer Coben’s longest-running series, which spans 12 books.

Riverdale‘s KJ Apa and Orange is the New Black actress Diane Guerrero will also star in the upcoming series.

“After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself,” according to the show’s official logline.

Woodell’s Myron Bolitar is described as “a former college basketball star whose NBA career came to an abrupt end,” according to Netflix. “Myron reinvented himself as a sports agent. He built his agency — MB Sports — on an unwavering belief in overlooked athletes, with the same heart and fierce competitive drive he once brought to the court.”

Apa is set to play Win Lockwood, a character who is “born into extraordinary privilege.” He “walked away from the family business to build something of his own alongside his closest friend, Myron. Unflappable, endlessly resourceful, and fiercely loyal, he’s the one Myron turns to when clients find themselves in trouble,” according to the streamer.

Guerrero will portray Esperanza Diaz, “a former professional wrestler turned Myron’s indispensable right hand at MB Sports. Armed with endless grit and razor-sharp wit, Esperanza is the backbone of the agency and the steady force keeping both Myron and clients in check,” according to Netflix.

Emmy winner David E. Kelley and Kyle Long are set to co-showrun, write and executive produce the series. House of the Dragon‘s Greg Yaitanes will direct multiple episodes of the show.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen star in ‘The Invite’ official trailer
Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen star in ‘The Invite’ official trailer
Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen, Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz star in ‘The Invite.’ (A24)

You’re invited to watch the official trailer for The Invite.

A24 has shared the trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy film from director Olivia Wilde.

The Invite is Wilde’s third directorial effort after her films Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling. It is based on director Cesc Gay’s Spanish-language film Sentimental. Will McCormack and Rashida Jones wrote its screenplay.

In addition to directing, Wilde stars alongside Seth Rogen, Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz.

The movie follows married couple Joe (Rogen) and Angela (Wilde), who invite their upstairs neighbors Hawk (Norton) and Pina (Cruz) over for dinner, “where everything that could go wrong goes wrong,” according to an official description from the studio.

“Joe and Angela’s marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. Have they reignited the spark or lit the match that burns it all down?” the film’s official synopsis reads.

The trailer finds Joe and Angela preparing to host Hawk and Pina for dinner before the other couple arrives. 

“There’s something I’ve been wanting to ask you about,” Joe says, to which Pina responds, “We also have something we wanted to talk to you about.”

“We feel a very strong connection with you guys,” Pina continues, as a rendition of Anita Ward’s song “Ring My Bell” plays.

The Invite arrives in select theaters on June 26 and everywhere in July.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.