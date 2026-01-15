Anne Hathaway to star in Paramount+ true crime series ‘Fear Not’
Anne Hathaway is on board for a new Paramount+ limited series called Fear Not.
The actress is set to star in and executive produce the series, which tells the true story of serial killer Stephen Morin and the unlikely bond he formed with the last woman he ever kidnapped. Hathaway will play his captive, Margy Palm, who uses her faith to connect with Morin.
According to the show’s logline, “Palm’s devotion to her faith and her insistence that Morin could be transformed, became the impetus of a relationship that lasted long after Palm was returned to safety — until Morin received the death penalty.”
The six-part series is set to premiere in 2027.
Hathaway has a busy year coming up, with the films Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, Verity and Flowervale Street all set for release.
A new competition series based on the board game Clue is coming to Netflix. The streaming service has announced that the new show will have players stepping into a real-life game of deception. They will face both mental and physical challenges to uncover the answers to three questions: who, where and with what? Correct guesses add more money to the prize pot, while wrong deductions could lead to elimination …
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Variety reports that the first film in the Harry Potter franchise will be rereleased globally in theaters in 2026 to celebrate the milestone. Warner Bros. Pictures is also introducing a yearlong celebration across all divisions of its media company, which will include a newly designed logo, special-edition products and retail promotions …
Chris Pine and Jenny Slate are uniting for a new love story. Deadline reports that the actors are set to star in Rachel Lambert‘s film Carousel. While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it is reportedly a romance. Abby Ryder Fortson, Sam Waterston, Katey Sagal, Heléne Yorke, Jessica Harper and Jeffrey DeMunn also star in the upcoming film …
The dark comedy film The Roses is set to bloom on Hulu quite soon. It will be available to watch exclusively on the streaming platform on Nov. 20. Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman star in the film, which is a reimagining of the 1989 movie The War of the Roses. Both films are based on the novel by Warren Adler …
WNBA star Paige Bueckers is about to slam dunk into Hollywood. Deadline reports that the athlete, who recently completed her record-breaking rookie year in the WNBA, is attached to star in the upcoming sports film Jess & Pearl for Apple Original Films …
Mia Goth, Zach Galifianakis and Dan Stevens are teaming up for a new revenge comedy film. Variety reports that the actors will star in Hey Bear, the feature film debut from Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel. The movie is described as a comedy about a woman who seeks revenge on the bear that ate her husband …