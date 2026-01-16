Bonko Cosmo Khoza talks about ‘story of redemption’ on upcoming series, ‘The Nowhere Man’

Bonko Cosmo Khoza as Lucas in ‘The Nowhere Man’

The new Starz series The Nowhere Man is on the way, starring South African actor Bonko Cosmo Khoza. He plays Lukas, a former mercenary and member of an elite Special Forces brigade trying to leave his violent past behind — until unexpected circumstances pull him back in. Speaking with ABC Audio, Khoza says his character’s journey was a major reason he took the role.

“What drew me to Lukas was the story of redemption,” he says. “He’s had a tough past and wants to be someone different. When we meet him, he’s trying to reconcile who he was with who he wants to become. That’s compelling.”

In the series, Lukas lives quietly as a junk collector in a homeless shelter, keeping a low profile. But after witnessing a home invasion, he steps in to save a woman in danger — forcing him back into a world of violence he’d hoped to escape.

Khoza says he was able to portray a character who pivots from one life to another by drawing from his experience in his native Johannesburg, where the show is based and which he describes as fast-paced and survival-driven. Rather than highlight Lukas’ lethal skills, Khoza says his goal was to approach the role with restraint, allowing the character’s past to gradually come to the surface.

He portrays Lukas as introspective and guarded, with flashbacks revealing a lighter, freer version of his former self — a sharp contrast from the burdened and traumatized man he’s become. Khoza says that approach makes the character’s revelations “much more rewarding” because “you didn’t see it coming.” 

The Nowhere Man premieres Friday on Starz, a platform Khoza is happy to see the South African series land on. “A South African action [show] of this standard hasn’t really been seen before,” he says. “The minute the train came, I jumped right on.” 

‘The Wilderness’ shines a light on controversial outdoor youth camps
Lamar Johnson in ‘The Wilderness.’ (Dark Star Pictures)

A new movie called The Wilderness aims to highlight the world of outdoor youth camps.

The industry, which claims to help teenagers struggling with addiction and other issues through rigorous outdoor activity, has sparked backlash over its lack of regulation, with critics saying the camps endanger minors.

“I think for the film, it’s just really spreading awareness, and making people be aware that there are camps like this that exist. I’m sure there are some really great ones, but a lot of them are unregulated,” star Lamar Johnson told ABC Audio.

Johnson said he wasn’t aware of the issue until coming across the script for The Wilderness.

“I read the script and I discovered it in the story. I thought it was just that — a story,” Johnson said. “Then I connected with the director/writer, Spencer King, and he told me that he himself actually went through one of these programs.”

Johnson, who starred in HBO’s The Last of Us, appears as a camp attendee alongside a character played by Hunter Doohan, best known for his role on Netflix’s Wednesday.

“The collaboration with everyone and the camaraderie that we all built together, collectively as a cast, I think is — it was beautiful,” Johnson said.

Part of that camaraderie, he adds, came from filming in beautiful but often grueling desert environments. 

“We spent a night outdoors, as they would. We kind of were in this cave, kind of, this kind of cove, and we spent the night under the stars,” Johnson said. “It really allowed us to just live in that headspace while we were shooting.”

In addition to spreading awareness of wilderness camps, Johnson said he hopes audiences leave with empathy for the teens involved.

“You know a lot of these kids are ‘troubled,’ but I think they’re more so misunderstood,” Johnson said. 

Idris Elba shares post-acting plans, trailer for ‘Hijack’ season 2
Poster for Idris Elba’s ‘Hijack’ (Apple TV)

Idris Elba may be a successful actor, but it’s not something he plans to do forever. According to Daily Mail, he shared his post-acting plans during a Q&A at the Red Sea International Film Festival Wednesday.

“I’m hoping that my fanbase as an actor isn’t mad at me, but eventually, I want to transfer to be a director fully,” Idris said. “I’ve been acting for a long time. I love it still, but I think directing allows me to flex slightly different muscles and just be a part of the set in a different way.”

Idris also said he’s considering returning to school so he can be more confident in spaces “with heads of states and ministers.”

“As an actor, you get offered these incredible opportunities to sit on a stage or meet a head of state. I often feel like I am just living off my instinct rather than my knowledge,” he said, according to Daily Mail. “There is a possibility that I may go to school and just study human science, not political science, because I think humans respond to humans regardless of whether it’s politics or sport. It’s about humans.”

“I’d like to maybe study that so that I can be more effective when it comes to some of the philanthropy work I’ve been doing and some of the activism work,” he said.

Idris is still in front of the camera for now, with season 2 of his Apple TV show Hijack set to premiere on Jan. 14. The season will see how things unfold when “a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while above ground authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives,” according to a press release. “Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.” The trailer is now available on YouTube.

SAG Awards announce name change to The Actor Awards
The Actor statue on display before the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner)

The SAG Awards are getting a new name.

SAG-AFTRA has announced that the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards will be renamed to The Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA. This change will come into effect starting with the 32nd edition of the awards ceremony in 2026.

According to the guild, which announced the name change on Friday, this decision was made in order to align the show’s name with the physical statuette itself, which is known as The Actor.

“Evolving the show’s name to align with the award itself made obvious sense,” SAG-AFTRA said in a FAQ section on its website. “We wanted to provide clearer recognition in terms of what the show is about for our domestic and global audiences – we honor actors in film and television. Laser-focusing the name on those two things became the clearest and most straightforward path for this new chapter of the show.”

The guild also said that as the awards ceremony has expanded its global audience due to streaming on Netflix, the timing felt right to make the name change so as to “step confidently into the show’s next era.”

Actor Award nominations will be announced on Jan. 7, 2026. Because campaigning began before the announcement of the name change, the guild acknowledged that For Your Consideration campaigns can continue to refer to the ceremony as the SAG Awards for the time being. However, SAG-AFTRA has asked studios, networks and platforms to switch to the new name after the nominations are announced.

“We understand there will be a period of transition where people – past winners and audiences included – will still refer to their award and the show as the SAG Awards, and that’s OK,” the guild said in its FAQ. “We know it’ll take time to adjust to the change.”

