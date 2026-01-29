Luke Thompson on telling Benedict’s love story in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4

Luke Thompson on telling Benedict’s love story in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4

Yerin Ha as Sophie and Luke Thompson as Benedict in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4. (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

A certain second son is swept off his feet by a mystery woman at a masquerade ball in Bridgerton season 4.

The first part of the fourth season of Bridgerton has made its way to Netflix. It finds Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) taking center stage as he falls for the resourceful housemaid Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

Thompson told Good Morning America that Benedict has probably been running away from love for a long time.

“He’s someone who’s lost his dad very young and watched his mum mourn his dad. So, you can see why a loving relationship might look like something pretty terrifying to him,” Thompson said. “Because it’s sort of facing … the reality of life and death square in the face.”

Benedict is known for being something of a “rake” at the beginning of season 4. As the Bohemian second-born son, he has been loathe to settle down. But, “like any good coping mechanism,” Thompson said, being noncommittal has started to get old.

Still, the innocent nature of Benedict and Sophie’s coupling, Thompson said, makes for quite a surprising love story.

“He’s a character that, the way it’s written, has constantly got a lot of surprises,” Thompson said. “The innocence of this story, certainly the beginning, is not necessarily [what] I thought Benedict’s love story would look like. But, amazing. Because it really does make sense of his character.”

The first part of Bridgerton season 4 is available to watch now. Part two drops on Feb. 26. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Brendan Fraser says ‘Rental Family’ is about eradicating loneliness
Brendan Fraser says ‘Rental Family’ is about eradicating loneliness
Brendan Fraser stars in ‘Rental Family.’ (Searchlight Pictures)

Brendan Fraser stars as an actor struggling to find his purpose in Rental Family.

When he lands an unusual gig playing stand-in roles for real-life strangers, Fraser’s character, Phillip, finds himself forming genuine connections with his clients. It’s an original, feel-good movie of the like that studios aren’t putting out much of anymore, and Fraser told ABC Audio it is much needed.

“In the David and Goliath relationship of filmmaking, where the little guys normally get kicked to the side, I think we can stand up to the bigger, splashier films because people really are seeking an authentic connection, a story that moves them, a story that really does capture their attention,” Fraser said. “One that makes them think about it long after they’ve walked out of the theater.”

While Philip is not necessarily the greatest actor, the Oscar winner says there are other ways he can relate to his character. Fraser thinks many other people will be able to relate to his story, too.

“I think we’ve all felt like we’ve been on the outside looking in, and this is a film about wanting to belong. This is a film about eradicating loneliness, if that’s possible. This is about people who take a chance and say, ‘Hey, I need help, I’m going to go to this rental family agency, and I need a grandmother, I need a dad, something, anyone, to come and help me fill this void that I find myself in, living in a place as populous and busy as Tokyo is,'” Fraser said. “This is a film that is a love letter to loneliness, and it’s addressed to Tokyo, but it could be anywhere.”

Rental Family arrives in theaters everywhere on Friday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Searchlight Pictures.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio on their docuseries ‘Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!’
Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio on their docuseries ‘Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!’
Mel Brooks in ‘Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!’ (HBO)

Learn about the life of a comedy legend with the new docuseries Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

The two-part documentary, which was directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, arrives to HBO on Thursday. Apatow told ABC Audio that Brooks needed a bit of convincing before he agreed to become the subject of another retrospective.

“There had been other pieces made about him in the past, and I wanted to do something more personal. And he wasn’t sure how he felt about that,” Apatow said. “My main pitch was, ‘But Mel, you get to hang out with me,’ you know, like, ‘We get to talk and when else are we going to have a reason to talk for 10 hours?’ And he’s like, ‘OK, I’ll do it.'” 

Bonfiglio said that Brooks’ style of comedy in movies like Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein became a brand unto itself.

“The Mel Brooks brand is big, laugh-out-loud funny, going for the huge, huge laughs, no-holds-barred, kind of busted all open kind of humor. Not a lot of subtlety, but always so funny,” Bonfiglio said.

Apatow said that the daring nature of Brooks’ comedy is not something that could be replicated today.

“He certainly was as daring as you can be,” Apatow said. “What’s most impressive is that at a time when people weren’t making much work like that, he decided to plant his flag and make a movie that mocked racism in a way that was such a strong point of view that even today people are like, ‘Whoa, did you see that?’ I mean, it certainly doesn’t seem tamer as the years pass. And I think the lesson of it is still very, very important, unfortunately.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Brigitte Bardot, French film icon, dead at 91
Brigitte Bardot, French film icon, dead at 91
Brigitte Bardot in 1963. (John Kisch Archive/Getty Images)

Brigitte Bardot, the French movie icon and sex symbol and animal rights activist, has died. She was 91.

The news was announced on the website of her Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the protection of animals, with a banner reading, “Thank you Brigitte. A lifetime and a foundation dedicated to serving animals.”

“The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its Founder and President, Mrs. Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to give up her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her Foundation,” read a statement.

A spokesperson for the Foundation told the Associated Press that Bardot died Sunday at her home in France. No cause of death was announced.  

Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, wrote on X, “Her films, her voice, her dazzling glory, her initials, her sorrows, her generous passion for animals … Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom. French existence, universal brilliance. She touched us. We mourn a legend of the century.”

Bardot initially studied ballet, but then became a model, which led to her being cast in a number of films. Her breakthrough was 1956’s And God Created Woman, written and directed by her then-husband, Roger Vadim. Her portrayal of a hedonistic young woman made her a worldwide star, sex symbol and style icon, while the film was credited with paving the way for French filmmakers and movies to find a global audience.

Bardot became so revered in France that from 1969 to 1972, she became the model for “Marianne,” the female figure who has personified the country since the French Revolution.

Bardot went on to work with directors like Jean-Luc Godard and Louis Malle, earning acclaim and the French Legion of Honor. She retired from acting in 1973 and devoted her life to protecting animals, establishing her Foundation in 1986. 

Later in life, Bardot became controversial for her right-wing politics and was convicted and fined multiple times by French courts for “inciting racial hatred.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.