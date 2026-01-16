In brief: ‘Amadeus’ coming to Starz, ‘The Dreadful’ trailer, and more

A headshot of Cole Escola. (Daniel Rampulla)

Cole Escola has joined the cast of One Piece season 3.

Netflix has announced that the Oh, Mary! creator has been cast as the beloved, fan-favorite character Bon Clay in the upcoming third season of the series.

One Piece is set to go back into production for season 3 later in 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The character Bon Clay is a theatrical assassin who turns combat into art. Netflix describes the character as “dangerous as they are dazzling.”

Additional cast members for season 3 of One Piece will be announced at a later time, according to the streaming service.

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

Season 2 of the show, called One Piece: Into the Grand Line, will be available to stream on March 10, 2026.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero star in the upcoming season 2, which finds Luffy and the Straw Hats setting sail “for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn,” according to an official description for season 2. “As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

The live-action Netflix series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as its co-showrunners for season 2. Tracz and Ian Stokes will serve as the co-showrunners for season 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.