In brief: ‘Amadeus’ coming to Starz, ‘The Dreadful’ trailer, and more

A new Amadeus limited series is coming to Starz. The five-part drama stars Will Sharpe as famous 18th century composer Wolfgang “Amadeus” Mozart and Paul Bettany as his rival Antonio Salieri. Gabrielle Creevy plays Mozart’s wife, Constanze Weber. The series, which previously debuted on Sky in the U.K., will premiere on Starz in the U.S. in early 2026 …

It’s a Game of Thrones reunion. Sophie Turner and Kit Harington, who played brother and sister in the hit HBO series, are now co-starring as lovers in the new gothic horror film called The Dreadful. A new trailer for the film is out now. The Dreadful comes out Feb. 20 … 

A new Phineas and Ferb movie is coming to Disney+ and Disney Channel. The latest installment in the beloved animated franchise follows what happens when a time travel experiment goes awry, making it so Phineas and Ferb never become brothers. The two must work to restore the timeline before it’s too late. The movie will begin production this year. New episodes of the Phineas and Ferb TV series debut Saturday on Disney+. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …


 

Related Posts

Cole Escola joins cast of ‘One Piece’ season 3 as Bon Clay
A headshot of Cole Escola. (Daniel Rampulla)

Cole Escola has joined the cast of One Piece season 3.

Netflix has announced that the Oh, Mary! creator has been cast as the beloved, fan-favorite character Bon Clay in the upcoming third season of the series.

One Piece is set to go back into production for season 3 later in 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The character Bon Clay is a theatrical assassin who turns combat into art. Netflix describes the character as “dangerous as they are dazzling.”

Additional cast members for season 3 of One Piece will be announced at a later time, according to the streaming service.

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

Season 2 of the show, called One Piece: Into the Grand Line, will be available to stream on March 10, 2026.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero star in the upcoming season 2, which finds Luffy and the Straw Hats setting sail “for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn,” according to an official description for season 2. “As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

The live-action Netflix series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as its co-showrunners for season 2. Tracz and Ian Stokes will serve as the co-showrunners for season 3.

Jon M. Chu shares update on ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ series: ‘It’s a real thing’
Jon M. Chu, director of ‘Wicked: For Good,’ as a special guest judge on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Jon M. Chu is ready to return to Crazy Rich Asians.

The director, who helmed the 2018 film based on Kevin Kwan‘s bestselling book, recently gave Esquire an update on the upcoming HBO Max series set in the same universe as his film.

“It’s a real thing,” Chu said. “We have scripts, and we’re waiting to be officially ready to go.”

Chu also gave an explanation as to what fans of the story can expect from the new show.

“It’s hard to do the continuation of the books, because our characters changed so much in the first movie. It’s so different [from] the books, actually, even though it feels like it’s the same. So you couldn’t go one-to-one. But we can use a lot of inspiration from the book to dig out more story from it,” Chu said.

While none of the cast from the original film have been confirmed to reprise their roles in the series yet, Chu says he has no doubt “our cast will be there” when it is time for the show to go into production.

Adele Lim, who wrote the 2018 film, will be the showrunner and executive produce the series. Chu serves as an executive producer on the project.

As tickets go on sale, hear snippets of new original ‘Wicked: For Good’ songs
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in ‘Wicked: For Good’ (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Wicked fans can finally get a taste of the two new original songs from the movie’s sequel.

A new Wicked: For Good clip was released Wednesday, featuring snippets of songs sung by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

The songs are “The Girl in the Bubble,” sung by Grande, and “No Place Like Home,” sung by Erivo. They were composed by Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music and lyrics for the original Wicked Broadway musical. He told ABC Audio in June, “They are storytelling songs … and they’re there because we needed them to tell the story.”

“They are astonishing talents,” Schwartz said of the movie’s stars. “And to have two songs being debuted by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, I mean, as a songwriter, it doesn’t really get better than that.”

In a Fandango interview with director Jon M. Chu and the cast, Chu said there are “so many things” he’s excited for fans to see in Wicked: For Good.

“The temperature is up,” he said in the interview, a snippet of which was shared on Instagram. “In movie one, we saw cracks of who [Elphaba and Glinda] are to become. We saw them make choices that position them on the stage of what could be. And in movie two, we get to see those things play out.”

The new clip and song snippets come as tickets go on sale for the conclusion of the two-part Wicked film series, which hits theaters Nov. 21. The first film, simply titled Wicked, premiered Nov. 22, 2024.

 

