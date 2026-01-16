Packaging company expands, joint animal shelter recommended, remains of missing man found

A packaging company in Danville will expand, adding 150 new jobs, and making a $35 million investment. Infinity Global already employees 105 people. The average for the new jobs will be over $56,000, economic officials stated, and will be created over the next five years.

Martinsville Police Chief Chad Rhoads is recommending that the city and the county build a new joint animal shelter in the county near the new jail. He said a previous study indicated the facility would cost nearly $6 million, and local state legislators have pledged to seek support for the project in this year’s session.

Bobby John Palmer has been missing since April 2023. This week, his remains were identified. Police say there was no evidence of foul play or self-harm. Palmer lived in the Climax Road area of Pittsylvania County.

The cost of streaming TV, movies, and music is rising again for many people. The latest services to announce price hikes are Paramount Plus and Spotify. It’s part of an industry-wide trend.

Verizon outage affecting thousands of customers
Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Some Verizon customers were experiencing a service outage on Wednesday afternoon, according to the company.

Verizon said it was not immediately clear how long the service would be down.

“We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers,” Verizon said in a statement to ABC News. “Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Many Verizon customers said on social media that their phones showed “SOS” in place of network bars.

According to Downdetector at least 175,000 Verizon customers were affected at one point, but that number has since gone down. Downdetector, a site that tracks outages, said Verizon customers began noticing interrupted service around noon Eastern time.

New York Emergency Management (NYCEM) officials said the outage is affecting some users calling 911.

“Verizon is working to solve the issue,” NYCEM said in a statement. “If you have an emergency and cannot connect using your Verizon Wireless device, please call using a device from another carrier, a landline, or go to a police precinct or fire station to report the emergency. In the meantime, you can check the website or social media account of your cellphone carrier for updates.”

