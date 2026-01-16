Packaging company expands, joint animal shelter recommended, remains of missing man found

A packaging company in Danville will expand, adding 150 new jobs, and making a $35 million investment. Infinity Global already employees 105 people. The average for the new jobs will be over $56,000, economic officials stated, and will be created over the next five years.

Martinsville Police Chief Chad Rhoads is recommending that the city and the county build a new joint animal shelter in the county near the new jail. He said a previous study indicated the facility would cost nearly $6 million, and local state legislators have pledged to seek support for the project in this year’s session.

Bobby John Palmer has been missing since April 2023. This week, his remains were identified. Police say there was no evidence of foul play or self-harm. Palmer lived in the Climax Road area of Pittsylvania County.

The cost of streaming TV, movies, and music is rising again for many people. The latest services to announce price hikes are Paramount Plus and Spotify. It’s part of an industry-wide trend.

