One dead, four injured in Danville shooting

Police responded to reports of gunfire around 11:36 p.m. April 18 in the 700 block of Arlington Road in Danville.

Officers found 34-year-old Christopher Darnell Moore suffering from a gunshot wound; he was taken to SOVAH Health Danville, where he died.

Four additional victims later arrived at the hospital by private vehicles with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the shooting occurred during a large gathering at a residence, where multiple people were struck.

Authorities stated that the incident was not random and confirmed that the investigation remains active.