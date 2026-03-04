Arrest made after shots fired inside restaurant

On March 1, 2026, at 1:39 AM, Martinsville Police officers responded to a fight in progress call at Wild Magnolia’s at 730 East Church Street. While enroute, it was reported that shots had been fired inside the building. Upon arrival, it was learned that the individual who had fired the shots had left the scene. No one was injured.

Investigators processed the scene, collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. The investigation resulted in charges being placed on Tanner Crowder, 22, of Axton. Crowder was charged with: Shoot into an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in the city and shooting in a public place.

On 3/1/2026, Crowder was located and arrested by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in Guilford County. Crowder was booked into the Guilford County Detention Center on a Fugitive From Justice warrant and is being held without bond, pending extradition.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please get in touch with Sergeant Jason Vaughan at 276-403-5247 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463). Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line, and you could receive an award of up to $2,500.00.