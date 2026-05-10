Bonuses approved, budget adjusted

The Henry County School Board approved employee bonuses, budget cuts, and major instructional and facilities spending during Thursday’s meeting.

After county supervisors reduced local funding by about $1 million, officials cut proposed staffing and facilities expenses while keeping a 2.5% raise for employees. Eligible staff will receive a one-time $1,500 bonus, while school nutrition workers will get $600.

The board also approved funding for literacy programs, social studies materials, paving projects, classroom technology, and summer meal services, which are expected to serve nearly 3,000 children.