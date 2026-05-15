‘Boys of Tommen’ TV adaptation sets its main cast

‘Boys of Tommen’ TV adaptation sets its main cast

The cast of ‘Boys of Tommen.’ (Christian Tierney/Prime Video)

The main cast for the Boys of Tommen TV series adaptation has been revealed.

Prime Video has cast Nancy Surridge, Conor Sánchez, James O’Donoghue and Sophie McGibbon as the main cast in this adaptation of Irish author Chloe Walsh’s bestselling romance book series. They will play the characters Shannon Lynch, Johnny Kavanagh, Joey Lynch and Aoife Molloy, respectively.

Boys of Tommen follows a forbidden love story between star rugby player Johnny and the shy new girl, Shannon, at the prestigious private school of Tommen College.

“Both teenagers are hiding secrets; Johnny, a potentially career-ending injury, and Shannon, a troubled and violent homelife. Through their secret and highly charged connection, the two teens from opposite worlds battle against the odds and find a way to save each other,” according to an official description from Prime Video.

The show will be directed by Brendan Canty and was adapted by Poppy Cogan. It’s based on the first two books in Walsh’s series.

“As someone who grew up in Cork, where these stories are set, this project feels incredibly personal to me. Poppy has done an amazing job adapting Chloe’s beloved books, and the way both writers capture young people’s lives with such empathy, tenderness and honesty feels truly extraordinary to me,” Canty said in a press release. “To do justice to the world they’ve created, we knew that finding the right cast was going to be everything. We searched far and wide, receiving over 3,000 casting suggestions from across the UK and Ireland, but from the moment Nancy, Conor, James and Sophie walked into the room, it was clear we’d found something beyond special. Each of them brings the spirit and emotional depth this story demands, and I couldn’t be more excited to bring Chloe’s world to the screen with this extraordinary young cast.”

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Jennifer Hudson’s ‘so excited’ to help produce ‘Dreamgirls’ on Broadway
Jennifer Hudson’s ‘so excited’ to help produce ‘Dreamgirls’ on Broadway
A graphic for the upcoming ‘Dreamgirls’ Broadway production. (Sonia Friedman Productions)

Jennifer Hudson’s got another job. 

During her daytime talk show Wednesday, the EGOT winner announced she’ll be helping to produce a revival of the Broadway musical Dreamgirls. Jennifer starred in the award-winning movie based on the 1981 musical, which she said “changed my life.”

“Twenty years ago, my life changed forever because of a film called Dreamgirls,” Hudson said in a press release. “I am beyond honored to join the extraordinary producing team behind this special, newly reimagined Broadway revival, and to help bring Dreamgirls back to the stage through the visionary direction and choreography of Camille A. Brown. This fall cannot come soon enough.” 

Brown, a five-time Tony Award nominee, will direct and choreograph the Broadway revival alongside producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner and John Johnson. 

“There’s going to be so much more to share, in time,” Jennifer said to her audience. “But I’ve been having so much fun working with this amazing team and I cannot wait to share the incredible production this fall.”

While no ticket information has been released about the show, fans can subscribe to an email list for future announcements.

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Megan Thee Stallion to make Broadway debut in ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’
Megan Thee Stallion to make Broadway debut in ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’
Megan Thee Stallion is seen arriving to the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Oct. 21, 2024, in New York City. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images via Getty Images)

Watch out, Broadway! Megan Thee Stallion is set to make her debut. She’s joined the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, becoming the first female-identifying person to take on the role of Zidler, impresario of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

Meg will flex her acting skills at New York City’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre for eight weeks, starting March 24 and ending May 17. The musical will end its Broadway run on July 26.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor,” Megan said in a statement. “I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”

“Welcoming Megan Thee Stallion into the Moulin Rouge! The Musical community is a thrilling moment for us,” adds producer Carmen Pavlovic. “This historic casting is a major part of our closing celebrations: our farewell gift to Broadway audiences and one of our biggest announcements in the history of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

News of Meg’s Broadway debut arrives after she teased a collaboration with Juvenile on her socials. Alongside a clip of her lip-synching and dancing to her verse on a new version of Juvie’s “B.B.B.,” she wrote, “BBB ft ME @juviethegreat. when you gonna drop it.” He responded, “Friday.”

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Bridgerton: The first part of season 4 of the romance series focuses on the second-eldest Bridgerton son, Benedict. 

Disney+
Wonder Man: Check out the latest series from Marvel Television about an actor who becomes a superhero. 

Apple TV
Shrinking: The third season of the comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford makes its premiere. 

Prime Video
The Wrecking CrewJason Momoa and Dave Bautista are estranged half-brothers in the action-comedy film. 

Paramount+
School Spirits: The third season of the series about teenagers in the afterlife debuts. 

Movie theaters
Send Help: Sam Raimi directs Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien in the survival thriller film. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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