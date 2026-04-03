James Marsden to host ‘Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat’ cast reunion special

James Marsden to host ‘Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat’ cast reunion special

James Marsden hosts the ‘Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat’ cast reunion. (Prime Video)

James Marsden is returning to his Jury Duty roots.

Prime Video has announced there will be two bonus episodes of Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat. The first will be a season 2 cast reunion special moderated by Marsden, while the second will be a meetup between season 1 non-actor Ronald Gladden and season 2 non-actor Anthony Norman.

In the reunion special, Norman and the entirety of the season 2 cast gather to discuss their experiences producing the show. Audiences will also get a look at never-before-seen footage from the making of the season.

The special meetup episode finds Gladden and Norman getting to chat for the first time over coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. They get to have a candid conversation about this unique, shared experience they have as the only two people who have gone through a social experiment like this.

Both of the new episodes will debut on April 10. Additionally, Prime Video subscribers will get access to brand-new audio commentary tracks for all eight episodes of Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, which feature commentary on the making of the show from Norman, Alex Bonifer, Stephanie Hodge, Rachel Kaly, Emily Pendergast and Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat is set at a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company. It’s told from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker who has no idea the entire experience is fake.

The first season of Jury Duty premiered in 2023. The season earned a Peabody Award and an AFI Award and scored four Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series. Marsden starred in the first season and executive produced season 2.

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Ryan Gosling’s ‘Project Hail Mary’ debuts at #1 at the box office
Ryan Gosling’s ‘Project Hail Mary’ debuts at #1 at the box office
Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace in ‘Project Hail Mary’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

For many movie fans, their weekend project was going to see Project Hail Mary.

The Ryan Gosling sci-fi flick brought in $80.58 million in its opening weekend to debut at #1. According to Variety those numbers make Project Hail Mary the biggest debut of 2026 so far, and also the biggest ever opening for Amazon MGM, surpassing 2023’s Creed III, which brought in $58 million in its debut week.

Disney’s Hoppers, which has spent the last two weeks in the top spot, slipped to #2 with $18 million, followed by the Indian Hindi-language thriller Dhurandhar The Revenge at #3 with a $9.57 million debut. The horror flick Ready or Not 2: Here I Come debuted at #4 with just over $9 million.

Reminders of Him rounds at the top 5 with $8 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office 
1. Project Hail Mary – $80.58 million
2. Hoppers – $18 million 
3. Dhurandhar The Revenge – $9.57 million
4. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – $9.1 million
5. Reminders of Him – $8 million
6. Scream 7 – $4.3 million
7. GOAT – $3.5 million
8. Undertone – $3 million
9. Wuthering Heights – $475,000 
10. Avatar: Fire and Ash – $280,000

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Piper Curda, Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan talk new Pixar film ‘Hoppers’
Piper Curda, Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan talk new Pixar film ‘Hoppers’
A scene from Disney and Pixar’s ‘Hoppers.’ (Pixar)

The new Pixar film Hoppers has jumped its way into theaters.

It follows an animal lover named Mabel, voiced by Piper Curda, who uses brand-new technology to insert her consciousness into a robotic beaver capable of communicating with animals.

The film is funny, emotional and full of meaning — and Curda told ABC News those are distinct qualities of Pixar movies.

“That’s what’s so cool about Pixar,” Curda said. “One of my most visceral in-theater memories is the first 10 minutes of Up. Just being a child and sobbing. And to be also in a Pixar movie that has those first 10 minutes really just grab you like that is so, so special.”

Jon Hamm takes on the role of the smooth-talking local mayor Jerry Generazzo in Hoppers. Even before reading the script, he knew the film would have emotional depth.

“I knew from friends that had worked on previous [Pixar] films how long they spend developing their stories. It’s five, six years in some instances, and they don’t put it out until it’s ready,” Hamm said. “I’m also pleased that’s it’s an original story. It’s not based on a board game or a video game or this or that. It’s just a story about community and the environment and how we all can protect each other and lean on each other.”

Bobby Moynihan lends his voice to the charismatic beaver King George in the film. He said you can watch it multiple times and experience it differently.

“There’s a beautiful message in this movie, but I don’t think it hits you over the head with it,” Moynihan said. “The more I see the movie, the [more] different things happen for me. It’s absolutely beautiful to watch, but if you just watch it for the storyline itself and just for the heart, it’s equally as useful.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar. 

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Netflix renews ‘Little House on the Prairie’ for season 2, shares season 1 release date
Netflix renews ‘Little House on the Prairie’ for season 2, shares season 1 release date
The first-look photo of the upcoming ‘Little House on the Prairie’ series. (Netflix)

Little House on the Prairie has been renewed for season 2 many months ahead of its first season premiere.

Netflix also announced the release date and official first look at the first season of the series. Season 1 will debut to the streamer on July 9.

This new adaptation transforms the beloved, semi-autobiographical books written by Laura Ingalls Wilder into a show that is “part family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West,” according to Netflix. It will offer “a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.”

Rebecca Sonnenshine serves as showrunner and executive producer on the new series.

“I’m incredibly grateful to our wonderful cast and crew, who put their hearts and hard work into making our first season come alive,” Sonnenshine says in a press release. “We can’t wait to share this new adaptation of the Little House books with the world, and we’re thrilled that Netflix is giving us the opportunity to continue the story.”

Alice Halsey will star as Laura Ingalls in the show. Also starring are Luke Bracey as patriarch Charles Ingalls, Crosby Fitzgerald as loving mother Caroline Ingalls and Skywalker Hughes as Mary Ingalls, the older sister and polar opposite to sister Laura.

Netflix’s vice president of drama series, Jinny Howe, says the streamer is “delighted to renew this beautiful reimagining of Little House on the Prairie for a second season ahead of its Netflix debut.”

She continues, “The exceptional work by Rebecca Sonnenshine and the entire cast and crew on season 1 has established a rich foundation of storytelling for years to come. With its hopeful spirit and emotional authenticity, we’re confident that Little House will deliver even more of what fans truly love.”

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