James Marsden to host ‘Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat’ cast reunion special

James Marsden hosts the ‘Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat’ cast reunion. (Prime Video)

James Marsden is returning to his Jury Duty roots.

Prime Video has announced there will be two bonus episodes of Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat. The first will be a season 2 cast reunion special moderated by Marsden, while the second will be a meetup between season 1 non-actor Ronald Gladden and season 2 non-actor Anthony Norman.

In the reunion special, Norman and the entirety of the season 2 cast gather to discuss their experiences producing the show. Audiences will also get a look at never-before-seen footage from the making of the season.

The special meetup episode finds Gladden and Norman getting to chat for the first time over coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. They get to have a candid conversation about this unique, shared experience they have as the only two people who have gone through a social experiment like this.

Both of the new episodes will debut on April 10. Additionally, Prime Video subscribers will get access to brand-new audio commentary tracks for all eight episodes of Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, which feature commentary on the making of the show from Norman, Alex Bonifer, Stephanie Hodge, Rachel Kaly, Emily Pendergast and Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat is set at a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company. It’s told from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker who has no idea the entire experience is fake.

The first season of Jury Duty premiered in 2023. The season earned a Peabody Award and an AFI Award and scored four Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series. Marsden starred in the first season and executive produced season 2.

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