Caesar’s Entertainment sold

The $17.6 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment by Fertitta Entertainment is not expected to affect operations at Caesars Virginia or its agreement with the City of Danville. The casino resort, which draws about 2 million visitors annually, will celebrate its first full year of operation in December. Originally projected at $400 million, the project ultimately exceeded $750 million. Under its agreement with Danville, Caesars guarantees the city at least $5 million annually, regardless of operations.