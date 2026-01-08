California wildfire victims tell David Muir about struggle to rebuild a year after blaze

California wildfire victims tell David Muir about struggle to rebuild a year after blaze

World News Tonight anchor David Muir speaks with Alessandro Vigilante who lost his Pacific Palisades home in the 2025 wildfires. ABC News

(CALIFORNIA) — A year ago, the deadly wildfires in Southern California left behind a trail of destruction and forced desperate families to flee for their lives.

Charred vehicles filled the streets in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood, where the flames reduced houses to ash-covered shells.

The embers are gone and the dust has settled a year later, but most of those houses are still vacant lots and families remain stuck in limbo.

“World News Tonight” anchor David Muir returned to the neighborhood to mark the anniversary of the disaster and reunited with some of the residents he met in January 2025. Many said they are still struggling to pick up the pieces and some are making the tough decision to leave their the neighborhood they once called home.

Nearly 24,000 acres burned in the Palisades fire alone, with nearly 7,000 structures — most of them homes — going up in smoke. The blaze erupted on Jan. 7, 2025, along with the Eaton fire that destroyed more than 9,000 buildings. Together, the fires claimed the lives of at least 31 people.

A year ago in Pacific Palisades, Alessandro Vigilante raced to his two boys’ school to pick them and flee the fires, while his wife stayed behind to grab their most important documents before their house burned down.

Hours later, Muir met the father of two as he returned to see what was left of his home for the first time. Vigilante and his family lost everything, but were thankful to still have each other.

“We’ll figure out the rest,” he told Muir last year.

Today, the site of Vigilante’s home is an empty grass-covered lot surrounded by a white picket fence — the only thing that remains of his old home. Speaking with Muir again, he said getting insurance money was not an easy process.

“Literally, we had the last check, like, two weeks ago,” he told Muir, nearly a year after the fires.

Pointing to the lot, Vigilante reflected on that process.

“You don’t expect to have to discuss anything. It’s a total loss,” he said. “Basically looking at every single detail that they can think of from the handles that you had on the doors to the type of countertops. And again, that was mind-blowing, because I’m like, well, when we signed the policy, that’s the moment you should have decided whether my house was worth that much or not. Now it’s too late.”

Vigilante decided to sell the lot rather than rebuild, he noted, even though he said the land is now half the value it was when he moved in four years before.

“It’s OK. It was a chapter of our life,” he said, with a sigh.

Down the street from Vigilante, Liz Jones showed Muir the empty lot where she now plans to rebuild her family’s home from the ground up.

Last year, she saw the charred remains of her daughter’s car in one of Muir’s reports. That’s when she knew her home was gone.

“Is that when reality set in?” Muir asked her last year.

“One hundred percent,” Jones said.

Jones said she and her husband were determined to rebuild, and they are among the lucky few who were able to get some insurance money. Jones continued to carry her pride for the community around her neck, with a necklace that spelled out “Palisades.”

Preston and Kelsey Hayes had just broken ground on their new home when Muir met them at the site.

A year ago, the couple, who have two children, donned protective gear and masks to survey the damage and wondered if they would ever come back.

“Were you concerned at all about the soil and what might be contaminated from the fires?” Muir asked the couple at the construction site.

“Yeah for sure,” Preston Hayes said.

“And you felt reassured by the tests?” Muir asked.

“Yes,” Kelsey Hayes said.

As they looked out across their neighborhood a year after the fires, they knew that their neighbors would not all be as fortunate.

“We want the community to be the same. I don’t think it will be, unfortunately,” Preston Hayes said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Tropical Storm Melissa forms in Caribbean: Latest forecast
Tropical Storm Melissa forms in Caribbean: Latest forecast
Tropical Development – Into the Weekend Map (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Melissa has formed in the Atlantic and may further strengthen into a hurricane.

Melissa will stay away from the mainland United States, and instead pose the biggest threat to Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Cuba. The storm might also impact Puerto Rico.

Here’s the latest forecast:

As Melissa churns over the Caribbean in the coming days, it will unleash heavy rain, strong winds and rough surf on the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba. A dangerous 5 to 10 inches of rainfall is possible by Friday, with more rain possibly coming over the weekend.

Puerto Rico may face heavy rain and gusty winds from Melissa’s outer bands on Thursday, Friday and this weekend. But so far, the forecast shows that the worst of the storm will avoid Puerto Rico.

Water temperatures in the Caribbean are 3 to 4 degrees above average for this time of year, which will help fuel this system. 

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts until Nov. 30.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Winter weather hits Midwest, East as Pacific Northwest braces for atmospheric river
Winter weather hits Midwest, East as Pacific Northwest braces for atmospheric river
Monday snow potential. (ABC News(

(NEW YORK) — After a weekend of snow in the Midwest, the winter weather is focused farther south on Monday, with snow hitting Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest is bracing for an atmospheric river set to bring dangerous flooding.

Here’s the latest forecast:

Chicago saw 4.6 inches of snow on Sunday, with areas north of the city getting 6 inches.

Parts of Iowa and South Dakota saw more than 9 inches of snow over the weekend.

On Monday morning, the snow is focused farther east, falling from Kentucky to North Carolina.

A winter storm warning is in place for parts of Virginia, with 2 to 5 inches of snow possible from Roanoke to Richmond.

Norfolk, Virginia, could see up to 2 inches; up to 1 inch is possible for eastern Kentucky and the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina; and 1 to 3 inches of snow could hit western Virginia and southern West Virginia.

The snow will end Monday evening, but residents across the region should brace for a potentially dangerous evening commute.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific Northwest, an atmospheric river is set to bring days of heavy rain to Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

A flood watch is in effect for more than 9 million people, and landslides and debris flows are also possible.

More than 10 inches of rain is possible just from Monday through Wednesday across parts of western Washington and Oregon.

River levels may reach major flood stage by Wednesday, and the rain will continue through the week and into the weekend. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

How snow and rain could hamper post-Thanksgiving travel for millions
How snow and rain could hamper post-Thanksgiving travel for millions
ABC News

(NEW YORK) –Traveling after Thanksgiving may be a bit more turbulent than the days leading up to the holiday, with a cross-country storm forecast to bring widespread rain and snow to millions of Americans Friday through Sunday.

Here is a look at the weather forecast for Black Friday and this weekend:

Friday

On Friday afternoon, a new cross-country storm system will bring messy weather for millions of Americans who may be traveling from Thanksgiving, with winter weather alerts for regions across Idaho and Montana down to Indiana and Michigan.

Chicago and Milwaukee are both under a Winter Storm Warning from Friday night through early Sunday, as this cross-country storm moves into the Midwest for the first half of the weekend.

Parts of northern Michigan have already recorded more than a foot of snow, with areas of the Cleveland and Erie metro areas recording between 3 to 4 inches of snow.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in place for multiple areas in upstate New York as well until Saturday, as 6 to 20 inches of additional snowfall are possible with wind gusts reaching up to 50 mph into Friday night.

The rest of the country remains dry and quiet for Black Friday.

Saturday

On Saturday, rain and showers are expected from Kansas and Missouri down to Louisiana and Texas, with 6 to over 12 inches of snow possible for areas in Nebraska to Michigan — including major cities like Minneapolis, St. Louis, Chicago and Detroit.

With heavy snow and gusty winds, whiteout conditions and very dangerous travel conditions are likely across the Midwest.

In Chicago, snow will start around 6 a.m. Saturday and taper off until noon Sunday, leaving a possible 6 to more than 10 inches of snow.

In St. Louis, snowy precipitation will begin around 4 a.m. Saturday until that evening with 2 to 4 inches of snow possible.

Sunday

By Sunday afternoon and evening, this system will bring rain to much of the East Coast, especially the Northeast, with temperatures too warm for widespread snow causing rainy showers instead through Sunday evening.

Sunday is predicted to be the busiest air travel day for Thanksgiving, and anyone traveling along the I-95 corridor should try to travel earlier on Sunday or move their travel to Saturday to avoid the rain and slick roads, if possible.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.