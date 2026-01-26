Judge hears arguments as state of Minnesota seeks temporary halt to ongoing ICE operation

Demonstrators against the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deployment march during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Jaida Grey Eagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(MINNEAPOLIS) — A federal judge heard arguments Monday on the state of Minnesota’s request for a temporary restraining order to halt the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operation in the state.

The hearing came two days after the death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti in what was the second shooting of a U.S. citizen this month by federal immigration enforcement agents in Minneapolis.

An attorney representing the state said in Monday’s hearing that the enforcement action, dubbed “Operation Metro Surge,” is the nation’s single largest escalation of immigration enforcement, despite Minnesota not having the largest number of non-citizens with criminal convictions.

“Yet the federal government has sent an unprecedented force of thousands of masked agents armed with assault rifles to spread through our region in roving patrols that are racially profiling and inflicting violence on people,” argued state attorney Lindsey Middlecamp.

Brian Carter, another state attorney, argued that there’s a lack of precedent because “the conduct [from the federal government] is so outrageously unlawful we’ve never seen it before.”

“In the 250 years of this nation’s history, we have never seen a federal government attack states based on personal animosity,” Carter argued.

“Well, we’ve seen the federal government take very robust responses to states that aren’t yielding to federal authority,” U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez interrupted.

“Absolutely, but that’s based on the rule of law,” Carter responded.

When Judge Menendez asked what exactly the state wants her to do, Carter said, “End Operation Metro Surge.”

“The whole Operation Metro Surge is an illegal means to an illegal end, so just ending the whole thing is the appropriate remedy there,” Carter said.

“You understand the federal government has a lot of power in this area, so I’m trying to figure out what principle you’re asking me to apply that will sort out legal federal law enforcement from this 10th Amendment argument,” Judge Menendez said.

An attorney representing the federal government called the state’s request to end Operation Metro Surge “staggering.”

“The effect of their requested relief would be essentially removing the officers whom the president has concluded should be there to enforce federal immigration law,” said attorney Brantley Mayers. “It’s pretty staggering.”

Mayers argued that the requested relief should be subject to “a heightened standard.”

“They’re challenging one law enforcement initiative,” replied Judge Menendez. “They’re not challenging the enforcement of immigration law writ large.”

Mayers said that if the judge issues an order to end Operation Metro Surge, it “would be very difficult to implement.”

“If it’s difficult to implement, does that mean I can do nothing?” Judge Menendez asked.

Mayers responded by saying such an order would create a “very difficult separation of powers problem.”

The judge also said she is “grappling” with the alleged illegalities identified by the state, pointing to other lawsuits filed in Minnesota.

“Isn’t the answer to the flood of illegality to fight each illegal act?” Judge Menendez asked, noting that the conduct of federal agents is already the subject of separate litigation.

Menendez also questioned how she should draw the line between legitimate federal pressure and illegal coercion.

“How do I decide when a law enforcement response crosses the line from a legitimate response to one that violates the 10th Amendment?” she asked.

Carter argued that there are “4,000 masked, armed federal agents engaged in systemic, pervasive, and illegal violent behavior” that is “so far out on the other side of the line.”

“We’ve got retaliation, we’ve got racial profiling, we’ve got warrantless entries into homes,” Carter said.

Middlecamp said that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s letter to Gov. Tim Walz Saturday in which she sought information about the state’s voter rolls and records on Medicaid and Food and Nutrition Service programs as a condition for ICE agents pulling back on enforcement, “can only be described as a ransom note.”

“President Trump himself took to social media last night to reaffirm those very purposes. Their message is clear,” Middlecamp said. “Minnesota can either change its laws and policies or suffer an invasion of masked armed forces. This is precisely the type of coercion and commandeering that violates the 10th Amendment.”

Middlecamp argued there has been “excessive force and unsupported detentions and arrests of legal observers” and said that DHS agents have been collecting photos and license plates of observers so they can confront them.

“Even though they are not charged with a crime or reasonably suspected of a crime, there has been indiscriminate use of chemical irritants,” she said.

The attorney argued that Operation Metro Surge is having “clear impacts on the sovereign interest to create and protect public safety, public health, and public education.”

Sara Lathrop, an attorney for the city of Minneapolis, said the weekend’s shooting “demonstrated in a terrifying way that the current situation is absolutely untenable.”

“The relief we need needs to be ordered now to take down the temperature,” Lathrop said.

In response, Judge Menendez said that “not all crises have a fix from a district court injunction.”

Carter, the state attorney, wrapped up arguments by saying the state came to the court to “protect its sovereignty.”

“The state of Minnesota comes here today to protect its sovereignty, to stop the harm to its sovereign rights under the Constitution that sets states up as independent sovereigns,” Carter said. “If we can’t come to the court and vindicate those rights, where else does a state go?”

Judge Menendez did not issue an order immediately following the hearing.

“I do not intend in any way for the depth of my analysis or whatever time I take to write to be seen as a belief that this is unimportant,” she said. “It’s because it’s extremely important that I’m doing everything I can to get it right,” the judge said.

Judge declines to appoint special master to oversee DOJ’s release of remaining Epstein files
Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, December 19, 2025 (U.S. Justice Department)

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge in New York on Wednesday declined to appoint a special master to oversee the Justice Department’s production of the remaining Epstein files, despite “legitimate concerns” about whether the DOJ is faithfully complying with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The Dec. 19 deadline the law imposed for the release of all files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has come and gone, and at least two members of Congress say the Justice Department is still in possession of as many as two million potentially relevant documents. 

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York said last week they’re still reviewing and redacting material from the investigations into Epstein and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell to comply with court orders about protecting victims.

Several Epstein victims wrote letters supporting legislators’ push for a neutral monitor.

In his opinion released Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer said the “questions raised by the Representatives and the victims are undeniably important and timely” and raise “raise legitimate concerns about whether DOJ is faithfully complying with federal law.” 

However, the judge concluded he lacks jurisdiction to supervise the Justice Department’s compliance with the Epstein Act.

“The Representatives have not articulated how the criminal statutes under which Maxwell was charged would empower the Court to enforce the EFTA,” Engelmayer wrote.

The opinion also said the members of Congress — Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif. — have no role in the matter.

“The Representatives do not seek to opine on any live issue before the Court,” Engelmayer wrote.  “And the appointment of a neutral to supervise DOJ’s compliance with the EFTA is far afield from any matter pending before the Court.”

Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November, following blowback the Trump administration received seeking the release of materials related to their probe of Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019. President Donald Trump signed the act into law on Nov. 19.

Materials released to date include a trove of photographs and court records, including a complaint to the FBI about Epstein that was filed years before he was first investigated for child sex abuse, and documents containing previously unknown details about plans for Epstein’s 2019 arrest.

The files released so far, however, have yet to show evidence of wrongdoing on the part of famous, powerful men, against the expectations of many of those who have been pushing for the files’ release.

Winter weather hits Northeast as new storm system moves across country
People walk through snow in Manhattan on December 26, 2025 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Heavy snow fell from southern Connecticut through the Hudson Valley and into parts of upstate New York on Friday as most of Long Island saw anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow.

Meanwhile, the New York City area accumulated just short of 3 inches of snow as difficult travel conditions are expected through Saturday morning while crews work to clean up this wintry mess.

The winter storm is beginning to wrap up, but some lingering light snow and wintry mix will stick around through Saturday along the I-95 corridor as an additional inch of snow and a light glaze of ice will be possible across the region.

Meanwhile, low temperatures across the Northeast from Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh to the North and East will be near or below freezing on Saturday night, allowing for refreezing of any slush or snow that’s still on the ground.

Another system will move through the region late Sunday into Monday but will be mostly rain, though some wintry mix will be possible into higher elevations.

This weekend, a storm system will move from across the country and bring more snow to the inner mountain West on Saturday and eventually rain to the east on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Rocky Mountains will get snow from Idaho and Montana through Wyoming and Colorado. On Sunday, some snow may linger in the Colorado Rockies and into northern New Mexico.

Most of these mountain areas will see up to a foot of snow, but some areas could see up to 18 inches.

On Sunday, rain will pick up across the Midwest from Kansas and Missouri through Ohio and Pennsylvania while scattered thunderstorms are possible from Arkansas up to Ohio, with some possibly strong enough to bring gusty winds and maybe an isolated tornado.

This system is expected to continue to move through the East late Sunday through Monday, bringing rain for most and freezing rain for some in northern New England.

Next week is expected to start off wet for the East on Monday and will bring mostly rain to the East Coast, with some snow and wintry mix possible for the Great Lakes.

Most of the country should see dry and quiet weather leading up to New Year’s Eve, with the West seasonably warm and the East seasonably cooler.

After New Year’s, a new weather pattern will stick around for the start of 2026 as warmer temperatures should stick around for most of the West and reach down into parts of the South.

Meanwhile, the Upper Midwest and Northeast will be on the cooler side with an active pattern of quick-moving systems possible.

Millions face 1st deep freeze and snow of the season
Freeze Alerts – Latest Map (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — Millions of Americans from the Midwest to the Northeast to the South are facing the first deep freeze and snow of the season.

Parts of Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan saw more than 1 foot of lake effect snow on Monday, with the Indiana State Police saying it “responded to hundreds of calls for assistance.”

Flurries even fell in Nashville, Tennessee, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The snow moved east on Tuesday, hitting Buffalo and Syracuse in upstate New York, as well parts of Pennsylvania. Hydetown, Pennsylvania, recorded more than 12 inches of snow while Central Square, New York, near Syracuse, saw more than 11 inches.

New York City saw light snow on Tuesday, and local emergency officials warned of reduced visibility on Tuesday afternoon due to the combined gusty winds and snow showers.

The lake effect snow will continue across western New York and northern New England through Wednesday. A winter weather advisory is in effect in Buffalo for an additional 3 to 5 inches of snow through Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, freezing temperatures are invading the Northeast and the South.

The cold blast brought record low temperatures to dozens of Southern cities, from Knoxville, Tennessee, to the Florida Keys.

Wednesday will be another chilly morning for the South. The wind chill — how cold it feels — will drop to 34 degrees in Jacksonville, Florida; 36 degrees in Charleston, South Carolina; 30 in Atlanta; 35 in Nashville, Tennessee, and Montgomery, Alabama; and 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Northeast will also be feeling the freeze, with temperatures feeling like the 20s to low 30s.

