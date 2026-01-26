Travis Scott appears in teaser for ‘The Odyssey’

Travis Scott speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Just days after telling Rolling Stone that fans can expect new music, Travis Scott appears to have more surprises in store. He appeared in a first-look trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Greek epic The Odyssey, which aired Sunday during the NFL AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos.

In the teaser, he stands on a table, warning a group of soldiers about an upcoming war.

“A war, a man, a trick — a trick to break the walls of Troy,” he says, as clips from the film’s iteration of the Trojan War appear on screen. “[It’s] burning, screaming to the ground.”

The film stars Matt Damon as the Greek hero Odysseus, Tom HollandLupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie and Elliot Page.

The project marks another collaboration between Nolan and Scott, who previously worked together on Nolan’s 2020 film Tenet, for which Scott recorded the song “The Plan.”

The Odyssey is set to premiere in theaters on July 17.

