Sydney Sweeney faces criticism after Hollywood sign lingerie line promo

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Housemaid’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Sydney Sweeney is facing criticism after she shared footage of herself throwing bras on the famed Hollywood sign in Los Angeles in a publicity stunt the owner of the iconic sign claims was done without required permission.

The Housemaid actress shared an Instagram video on Monday featuring footage of the moment she laced the iconic sign in bras in the middle of the night. TMZ obtained the video and shared a snippet of the moment earlier that day.

In the Instagram video — which included a tag for Sweeney’s new lingerie line SYRN by Sydney Sweeney — the actress, along with a camera crew, hikes up to the Hollywood sign and scales the side of Mount Lee to reach the iconic letters. She and her crew then unzip duffel bags filled with bras and begin draping them over the letters.

At one point in the video, Sweeney says, “I’m gonna get caught at this rate.”

At the end of the video, Sweeney is seen posing in front of the bra-laced Hollywood sign.

Backlash to the PR stunt was swift, with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns trademark rights for usage of the sign or its likeness for commercial purposes, speaking out against the Euphoria actress’ actions.

The organization told ABC News in a statement Tuesday that Sweeney and her team did not obtain permission for the stunt, saying it was “not authorized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it.”

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce owns the intellectual property rights to the image of the Hollywood Sign, so that anyone intending to use and/or access the Hollywood Sign for commercial purposes must obtain a license or permission from the Hollywood Chamber to do so,” Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Steve Nissen said in the statement.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production involving Sydney Sweeney as reported by TMZ, nor did anyone seek a license or permission from the Chamber for that production,” Nissen added.

FilmLA has not responded to Good Morning America about whether Sweeney obtained a permit or not ahead of the publicity stunt.

The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News that as of Tuesday morning, no police report had been filed against Sweeney.

Good Morning America has reached out to Sweeney’s reps for comment.

On Tuesday, Sweeney shared additional details about her lingerie line on social media, saying it will be available on Jan. 28.

Details about Sweeney’s new lingerie line were revealed by Puck News in July 2025. The line is being backed by Coatue, a venture capital company that includes investors such as Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez.

Omari Hardwick joins cast of action-thriller ‘Empire City’
Omari Hardwick attends the Los Angeles special screening of ‘Xeno’ at The Culver Theater on September 16, 2025, in Culver City, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

You may know him as James “Ghost” St. Patrick in the Starz series Power, but in the upcoming action-thriller Empire City, Omari Hardwick will take on the role of Hawkins.

Hawkins will serve as the antagonist to Gerard Butler‘s Rhett, a firefighter “who, alongside his squad and his NYPD wife Dani (Hayley Atwell), must fight and navigate his way through the building to rescue captives trapped inside,” according to Deadline.

Mel Jarnson will star as Hawkins’ right-hand operative, Leda; Tre Hale, Michael Beach, Dominic BogartStephen Murphy and Jack DiFalco will play members of Rhett’s squad.

The film, directed by Michael Matthews, is currently in production in Melbourne, Australia.

Omari is also set to star in Star Trek: Section 31, premiering Jan. 24 on Paramount+; Prime Video’s Muhammad Ali series The Greatest; and the Bosch prequel series Start Of Watch for MGM+.

Jonas Brothers star in ‘Camp Rock 3’ first teaser trailer
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas attend the Jonas Brothers hand and footprint in cement ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 3, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This is real, this is me, I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be — to watch the teaser trailer for Camp Rock 3.

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for the third film in the Camp Rock franchise. It finds the Jonas Brothers returning as the brothers of the fictional band Connect 3, and will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Channel in summer 2026.

The trailer starts with lines from the first two films — as delivered by Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas — playing over scenic shots of the iconic campground, before the song “Wouldn’t Change a Thing” from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam kicks in.

The Jonas Brothers then appear, looking out at the camp’s expansive lake. “Music, friendship, memories. We’re back,” Nick says, before Joe adds, “Exactly where we’re supposed to be.”

Kevin then adds: “Still no birdhouse.”

The teaser also shows off a first look at the new generation of campers who have joined the franchise.

Camp Rock 3 follows Connect 3 as they lose the opening act for their major reunion tour. The band returns to Camp Rock with the hope of discovering the next big thing.

“As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances,” according to an official synopsis.

New cast members in this third film include Liamani Segura as Sage, Malachi Barton as Fletch, Lumi Pollack as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison. Sherry Cola also joins the franchise in the role of Lark.

Veronica Rodriguez directs Camp Rock 3 from a script by Eydie Faye. The Jonas Brothers and Lovato all executive produce the new film, although Lovato will not reprise her role of Mitchie Torres.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

‘Beef’ season 2 gets premiere date at Netflix
Oscar Isaac attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Dec. 1, 2025, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images)

Netflix has cooked up a premiere date for Beef season 2.

The popular Emmy-winning anthology series from A24 and creator Lee Sung Jin arrives to the streaming service on April 16.

This season features a brand-new story with a completely different cast of characters. The indecent that sparks it all is a young couple witnessing a fight between their boss and his wife. This all triggers a game of chess featuring favors, coercion, and the elitist world of a country club and its billionaire owner.

Oscar Isaac stars alongside Carey Mulligan in the season. They play characters named Josh and Lindsay, while Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny star as characters named Austin and Ashley.

The cast also includes Youn Yuh-jung as Chairwoman Park, Song Kang-ho as Dr. Kim, Seoyeon Jang as Eunice, William Fichtner as Troy, Mikaela Hoover as Ava and the musician BM in his acting debut as Woosh.

There will be eight 30-minute episodes in season 2. Lee returns as its creator, showrunner and executive producer. The first season’s stars, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, also return to executive produce season 2, joined by Mulligan, Isaac, Melton and Spaeny as executive producers.

Season 1 of Beef won eight Emmy Awards, including limited or anthology series, lead actor in a limited or anthology series for Yeun and lead actress in a limited or anthology series for Wong.

