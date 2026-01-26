Nigella Lawson to replace Prue Leith on ‘The Great British Bake Off’

English cook and food writer, Nigella Lawson, attends a book signing and lunch at the Melbourne restaurant, Taxi Kitchen, during her tour of Australia, Jan. 24, 2018. (Scott McNaughton/The Age via Getty Images)

We now know who will take over Prue Leith‘s spot as the new judge on The Great British Bake Off.

The popular baking competition show has announced that Nigella Lawson will be the new judge on the program.

“We’re delighted to announce that Nigella Lawson is joining The Great British Bake Off as our new judge!” the show’s official account wrote in its Instagram announcement.

Along with a photo of Lawson, the account shared a statement from the food writer and TV chef about how she feels to be joining the show.

“I’m uncharacteristically rather lost for words right now! Of course it’s daunting to be following in the footsteps of Prue Leith and Mary Berry before her, great dames both, but I’m also bubbling with excitement,” Lawson said.

She called Bake Off “more than a television programme, it’s a National Treasure – and it’s a huge honour to be entrusted with it.”

“I’m just thrilled to be joining the team and all the new bakers to come. I wish the marvellous Prue all the best, and am giddily grateful for the opportunity!” Lawson continued.

The Great British Bake Off, which goes by the name The Great British Baking Show on Netflix, is also judged by Paul Hollywood. The program is hosted by Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding. Leith joined the show in 2017, replacing the original judge, Berry.

Leith shared her excitement for Lawson in the post’s comment section.

“I was so hoping it would be Nigella! Brilliant choice,” Leith wrote.

Many Bake Off winners and British stars sent well wishes Lawson’s way in the comments — including Paddington Bear’s official Instagram account.

“Dear Nigella. First of all, congratulations. Second of all, please can we make a formal request for a marmalade week?” the famous British bear wrote.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

