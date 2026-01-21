Netflix shares first look at ‘Beef’ season 2

Netflix shares first look at ‘Beef’ season 2

Charles Melton as Austin Davis, Carey Mulligan as Lindsay Crane-Martin, Oscar Isaac as Josh Martin and Cailee Spaeny as Ashley Miller in ‘Beef’ season 2. (Netflix)

Netflix has shared its first look at the second season of Beef.

The popular Emmy-winning anthology series from A24 and creator Lee Sung Jin arrives to the streaming service on April 16, and the first photos from the season arrived on Wednesday.

This season features a brand-new story with a completely different cast of characters. Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny star in season 2. The indecent that sparks the new “beef” is a Gen-Z couple witnessing an alarming fight between their millennial boss and his wife.

“Newly-engaged Ashley Miller (Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Melton), both lower-level staff at a country club, become entangled in the unraveling marriage of their General Manager, Joshua Martín (Isaac), and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Mulligan),” according to its official synopsis. “Through favors and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club’s billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh Jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang Ho).”

The cast also includes Seoyeon Jang as Eunice, William Fichtner as Troy, Mikaela Hoover as Ava and the musician BM in his acting debut as Woosh.

There will be eight 30-minute episodes in season 2. Lee returns as its creator, showrunner and executive producer. The first season’s stars, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, also return to executive produce season 2, joined by Mulligan, Isaac, Melton and Spaeny as executive producers.

Season 1 of Beef won eight Emmy Awards, including limited or anthology series, lead actor in a limited or anthology series for Yeun and lead actress in a limited or anthology series for Wong.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘West Wing’ actor Timothy Busfield turns himself in on criminal sexual contact of minor charges
In this Jan. 19, 2010, file photo, Timothy Busfield attends a premiere in New York. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images, FILE)

Timothy Busfield, the actor and director best known for his role as Danny Concannon on the TV series The West Wing, has turned himself in to authorities in New Mexico after an arrest warrant was issued on charges of alleged criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse, according to police and U.S. Marshals sources.

Busfield is accused of inappropriately touching a child actor on the set of his show The Cleaning Lady, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News. The actor faces two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse, according to the arrest warrant issued Friday by the Albuquerque Police Department.

The investigation has been quietly ongoing for months by police and prosecutors in Albuquerque, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Detectives investigated both Busfield and his wife, actress Melissa Gilbert, to determine whether she knew of or participated in any conduct that could be considered criminal, sources said. Charges have not been filed against Gilbert.

The actor denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators, according to the criminal complaint. Busfield did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Gilbert’s publicist said in a statement on Tuesday that the actress “is honoring the request of Tim’s lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds…Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time.”

According to court documents, the parents of the boy reported that the alleged abuse began in 2022, when the child was 7 years old.

The investigation began in November 2024, after a physician at University of New Mexico Hospital examined the child and notified police of suspected sexual abuse, according to the complaint.

An officer interviewed the children’s parents, who told investigators that the minor and his twin brother were child actors, the criminal complaint says. The children did not report sexual abuse at the time, according to the complaint.

The victim’s mother later reported to child protective services that Busfield had allegedly sexually abused her son from around November 2022 to spring 2024.

Attorneys for Warner Bros., which produced The Cleaning Lady, told police they previously conducted an independent investigation into the allegations but said they could not find evidence to support the claims at the time, according to the complaint.

A Warner Bros. Television spokesperson said in a statement: “We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and have systems in place to promptly and thoroughly investigate, and when needed, take appropriate action. We are aware of the current charges against Mr. Busfield and have been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.”

ABC News’ Luke Barr and Alex Stone contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Get your first look at Sabrina Carpenter & Seth Rogen in ‘The Muppet Show’
‘The Muppet Show’ (Disney+)

It’s time to get things started on the return of the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational TV show ever.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of its original launch in 1976, The Muppet Show returns Feb. 4 for a “special event” on Disney+ and ABC. A new teaser just dropped featuring special guest stars Sabrina Carpenter and Seth Rogen; Rogen is also an executive producer on the show.

In the teaser, Kermit the Frog turns the lights on and takes the stage, saying, “It’s the return of The Muppet Show, back on the very stage where it all started, and then ended, and is maybe starting again depending on how tonight goes.”

After a montage of scenes featuring characters like Rowlf the Dog, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, and Bunsen and Beaker, we see Sabrina telling Miss Piggy, “You are an icon.” “You’re too sweet,” replies Piggy, before adding, “Go on.”

We then see Sabrina hitting a Muppet, while Seth, standing backstage, tells Fozzy Bear, “It’s always been a dream of mine to be here.” “Ooh,” Fozzy replies. “Got any other dreams?”

The original Muppet Show ran from 1976 to 1981, airing in over 100 countries and featuring musical guests like Elton John, Paul Simon, Diana Ross, Debbie Harry and Gladys Knight. All five seasons are available to stream now on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner match in orange outfits at ‘Marty Supreme’ premiere
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s ‘Marty Supreme’ at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Dec. 8, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner stepped out in matching orange outfits at the Marty Supreme premiere Monday night.

The 29-year-old actor wore an orange leather suit with orange boots and completed his look with a studded black ping-pong paddle bag, while the 28-year-old reality TV star donned a matching orange floor-length dress for the red carpet appearance in Los Angeles.

Chalamet’s Marty Supreme co-star Gwyneth Paltrow also attended. Her son, 19-year-old Moses Martin, joined her for the occasion.

Paltrow wore a strapless black gown, while Martin sported a brown and black suede sweater with matching dark brown pants.

In Marty Supreme, Chalamet portrays a ping-pong prodigy named Marty Mauser, who “goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness,” according to the film’s logline. Paltrow plays a movie star who Chalamet’s Mauser tries to woo.

The A24 film, which also features Odessa A’zion, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher, Tyler Okonma and Kevin O’Leary, is directed by Josh Safdie and will be out in theaters Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.