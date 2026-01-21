‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle’ gets premiere date, season 2 renewal

Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods in the ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle.’ (Prime Video)

Omigod, you guys!

The Legally Blonde prequel series Elle is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 1. Additionally, the streaming service has ordered a second season of the show months ahead of its first season’s debut.

Season 1 of Elle follows the character Elle Woods, who was originated by Reese Witherspoon in the 2001 film, as she takes on high school.

Lexi Minetree stars as a young Elle Woods in the upcoming series. The prequel follows Elle as “we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love,” according to Prime Video.

“Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it’s a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career.”

Witherspoon continued, saying she believes the show’s themes “of kindness, authenticity, and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike.”

“Working with our incredible Hello Sunshine team, Amazon and our visionary writers and directors to bring Elle’s high school journey to life has been a tremendous joy. I can’t wait to share Season One with the world and start rolling cameras on Season Two!” Witherspoon said.

Laura Kittrell created the series, which she co-showruns and executive produces with Caroline Dries. Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Marc Platt and Amanda Brown also executive produce. Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore helmed the first two episodes of season 1 and also executive produces.

Also starring in season 1 are June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother, Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father, Wyatt. Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney and Zac Looker make up the rest of the main cast.

Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron attend the after party for the DVD launch of ‘High School Musical’ on May 13, 2006, in Hollywood, California. (Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

It’s the start of something new, it feels so right to be here with you … to celebrate the 20th anniversary of High School Musical.

The landmark Disney Channel Original Movie turned 20 years old on Tuesday. To celebrate its second decade, several stars from the franchise shared tributes to the film that launched their careers.

Vanessa Hudgens, who starred as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical trilogy, posted an Instagram carousel filled with behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the 2006 film.

“I cannot believe HSM turns 20 today. Thank you to everyone who’s been there since day 1. We’ll always be in this together,” she captioned her post.

Ashley Tisdale French, who played Sharpay Evans in all three HSM movies and the spinoff film Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, also posted an Instagram carousel filled with screenshots from the movie and behind-the-scenes photos.

“20 years ago we had no idea what this would turn into. I’m so grateful for what this movie has given me, and for the fans who made it what it is. To be part of something this iconic, that still has new fans discovering it today, is truly wild,” Tisdale French wrote. “It keeps growing in ways I never imagined. I love you, Sharpay. And let me just say… we’re still looking fabulous!”

Tisdale French also made an Instagram Reel of her trying on many of Sharpay’s looks 20 years later — including the blue “Bop to the Top” sparkly gown.

“20 years and two babies later I’m still squeezing into these looks,” Tisdale French captioned the video.

Lucas Grabeel, who starred as Ryan Evans in the movie trilogy, also took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone. He posted a video of him putting on one of Ryan’s signature hats.

“Ryan’s ready. Who else is? #HSM20,” Grabeel captioned the video.

High School Musical also starred Zac Efron as Troy Bolton, the star basketball player who discovers he loves to sing after a chance encounter with Gabriella (Hudgens). The film premiered to Disney Channel on Jan. 20, 2006.

Kevin O’Leary on an episode of ‘Shark Tank’ season 17. (Disney/Christopher Willard)

Kevin O’Leary is making his opinions on the use of AI in Hollywood known.

The businessman and Shark Tank star, who makes his acting debut in the upcoming A24 film Marty Supreme, recently said on The Hill‘s World of Travel podcast that the production could have saved “millions of dollars” if AI had been used in the place of background actors.

“Almost every scene had as many as 150 extras. Now, those people have to stay awake for 18 hours, be completely dressed in the background. [They’re] not necessarily in the movie, but they’re necessary to be there moving around. And yet, it costs millions of dollars to do that,” O’Leary said. “Why couldn’t you simply put AI agents in their place? Because they’re not the main actors. They’re only in the story visually. [You could] save millions of dollars, so more movies could be made. The same director, instead of spending $90 million or whatever he spent, could’ve spent $35 million and made two movies.”

O’Leary then made an erroneous reference to the AI-generated character Tilly Norwood, which was created in 2025 by Xicoia. The character provoked controversy in Hollywood when it was reported that several talent agents were interested in signing it for representation. SAG-AFTRA issued a statement on Sept. 30 condemning the AI-generated character, saying it’s “jeopardizing performer livelihoods and devaluing human artistry.”

“I’d argue for the sake of the art, you should allow it in certain cases, and extra is a really good-use case because you can’t tell the difference. You just put 100 Norwell Tillies in there and you’re good,” O’Leary said on the podcast.

O’Leary plays the husband of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s character in Marty Supreme. The film stars Timothée Chalamet and releases in theaters on Christmas Day.

Leonardo DiCaprio speaks during the funeral service for conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall at the Washington National Cathedral on Nov. 12, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio paid tribute to Jane Goodall on Wednesday in a moving eulogy at the late primatologist and wildlife conservationist’s funeral service in Washington, D.C.

Goodall died of natural causes on Oct. 1 at the age of 91.

The actor delivered the eulogy at Washington National Cathedral. In his speech, DiCaprio remembered Goodall as an influential and impassioned environmentalist and reflected on the personal relationship he shared with her.

“It’s a privilege to stand here today honoring a person of such immense magnitude, an extraordinary woman who changed not only the world, but so many of us in it, my good friend Jane Goodall,” DiCaprio began.

DiCaprio highlighted Goodall’s optimism in her approach to the environmental issues plaguing the Earth.

“When most of us think about environmental issues, we tend to dwell on destruction and loss,” said DiCaprio, who said Goodall “led with hope, always.”

“She never lingered in despair. She focused on what could be done. She reminded us that change begins with compassion, and that our humanity is our greatest tool,” he continued.

DiCaprio discussed his personal relationship with Goodall, describing her as “gentle, curious, funny, witty and absolutely unstoppable.”

“We got to cross paths in so many different places — at conferences, on panels, and in friends’ homes. And every single time, we’d end up tucked away in a corner talking late into the night about politics, biodiversity, and our shared hope that the next generation might do better than we have done,” he said.

DiCaprio concluded, “Jane often said, ‘Every day that we live, we can make an impact on the planet.’ May ours be an impact of hope for her, for all living things, and for the generations to come. Thank you, Jane, for being everything you said you would be and for spending your lifetime proving it to all of us.”

