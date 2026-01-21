Trump announces ‘framework’ for a future deal on Greenland, drops NATO tariff threat

President Donald Trump gives a speech at the World Economic Forum January 21, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte have “formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland” and as a result he will not be imposing the tariffs he threatened on European allies who didn’t agree to his takeover efforts.

“Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

“This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st,” the president added.

His post did not provide further details on the “framework” for Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark.

Trump continued to be light on specifics during interviews with CNBC and CNN, particularly on whether the U.S. would have ownership of Greenland as he’s demanded.

“Well, we have a concept of a deal. I think it’s going to be very good deal for the United States, also for them, and we’re going to work together on something having to do with the Arctic as a whole, but also Greenland, and it has to do with the security, great security, strong security and other things,” Trump said on CNBC.

When pressed on whether U.S. ownership of Greenland was involved, Trump said he “didn’t want to say yet” and it was “complex.”

On CNN, Trump said the U.S. got “everything we wanted.”

“It’s the ultimate long-term deal, and I think it puts everybody in a really good position, especially as it pertains to security and minerals and everything else,” Trump said.

He also told CNN the deal would be “infinite,” saying: “It’s a deal that’s forever.” 

Earlier Wednesday, while speaking at the world Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump notably ruled out using military force to take control of Greenland.

“We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won’t do that,” Trump said in his remarks.

Still, Trump argued no other country can defend Greenland but the United States and said he wanted “immediate negotiations” on the issue.

“All we’re asking for is to get Greenland, including right, title and ownership, because you need the ownership to defend it. You can’t defend it on a lease. No. 1, legally it’s not defensible that way, totally. And No. 2, psychologically, who the hell wants to defend a license agreement or a lease which is a large piece of ice in the middle of the ocean, where, if there is a war, much of the action will take place on that piece of ice,” Trump said.

As part of his Greenland push, Trump last week announced a new 10% tariff rate against eight European nations would go into effect next month. Those levies would later be increased to 25% until the U.S. is able to purchase Greenland, the president said.

Those threats resulted in European officials on Wednesday suspending a trade agreement with the U.S. worked out last summer.

Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after fall near his home
Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after fall near his home
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(PITTSBURGH) — Sen. John Fetterman’s office said the Pennsylvania Democrat is under “routine observation” in a Pittsburgh hospital after he fell during an early morning walk Thursday near his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania.

“It was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries,” a statement from his office said.

“If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!” Fetterman said, according to the statement.

Fetterman opted to stay in the hospital so doctors can “fine-tune his medication regimen,” the statement said.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May 2022 during the Democratic primary for the state’s open Senate seat. Despite his condition limiting his campaigning, he won the Democratic nomination and later defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, now President Donald Trump’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator, in the general election.

The following February, Fetterman was hospitalized for several days of observation after feeling lightheaded, though his aides said testing ruled out seizures or another stroke.

Weeks later, Fetterman checked himself into a Washington hospital for treatment of depression.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Adam Jentleson, his chief of staff, said at the time.

Supreme Court rejects Alex Jones' appeal of $1.4 billion Sandy Hook judgement
Supreme Court rejects Alex Jones’ appeal of $1.4 billion Sandy Hook judgement
Alex Jones speaks to protestors gathered outside the Texas State Capitol during a rally calling for the reopening of Austin and Texas on April 25, 2020 in Austin, Texas (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the appeal from conservative commentator and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has been ordered to pay $1.4 billion in damages to the families of victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The court did not explain the denial.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Thune indicates Paul Ingrassia's nomination in serious trouble: 'He's not going to pass'
Thune indicates Paul Ingrassia’s nomination in serious trouble: ‘He’s not going to pass’
Pete Kiehart for The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The nomination of Paul Ingrassia, a former far-right podcast host and President Donald Trump’s pick to serve as the lead of the Office of Special Counsel, appears to be in jeopardy with Senate Majority Leader John Thune casting doubt that the embattled nominee will be confirmed.

Ingrassia, whom Trump nominated in May to lead the independent watchdog agency empowered to investigate federal employees and oversee complaints from whistleblowers, has his scheduled confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Thursday. It comes just days after a Politico report alleges Ingrassia sent racist text messages — including reports that he said that the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday should be “tossed into the seventh circle of hell” and said he has “a Nazi streak.”

A lawyer for Ingrassia, Edward Paltzik, would not confirm to ABC News that the messages were authentic. He added that even if the texts were authentic, they were “clearly” meant as “self-deprecating and satirical humor” aimed at liberals.

ABC News has not independently verified the messages.

Asked if the White House should pull Ingrassia’s nomination, Thune said, “I hope so.”

“He’s not going to pass,” Thune said Monday.

The White House has not responded to a request for comment on Thune’s comments.

ABC News exclusively reported in February about how Ingrassia, in his role as White House liaison to the Department of Justice, was pushing to hire candidates at the Justice Department who exhibited what he called “exceptional loyalty” to Trump.

His efforts at Justice Department sparked clashes with Attorney General Pam Bondi’s top aide, Chad Mizelle, leading Ingrassia to complain directly to Trump, sources told ABC News.

Ingrassia was pushed out of the Justice Department and reassigned as the White House liaison to the Department of Homeland Security, where he was serving prior to Trump announcing his new role, according to a White House official familiar with the matter.

Ingrassia, if he cleared a vote by the Senate Homeland Security Committee, would need 50 votes to be confirmed by the Senate. There’s already a number of senators signaling they won’t support his nomination.

It’s still unclear if Ingrassia would even have the support he needed to pass out of committee to get a vote of the full Senate.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott, who sits on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, told reporters Monday that he doesn’t support Ingrassia’s nomination.

Asked point blank if he supports him, Scott gave a curt, “No, I do not.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, another Republican member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, also told ABC News he won’t support Ingassia’s nomination.

“I wouldn’t vote for him. His nomination should not have gotten this far. Hopefully it is pulled,” Johnson said.

Johnson declined to provide details on why he wouldn’t vote for Ingrassia.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who chairs the committee, side-stepped directly answering questions about whether Ingrassia would still appear before the panel for confirmation on Thursday.

“You know, we are going to wait and see how things turn out, and we will find out more on Thursday,” Paul said when asked if Ingrassia’s hearing would go forward.

Paul has declined to say whether or not he would support Ingrassia.

Asked Tuesday if he thought the White House should pull Ingrassia’s nomination from consideration, Paul said that was up to the administration to determine.

“That’s going to be their decision,” he said. “We are waiting to find out what their decision will be.”

