Democratic Sen. Slotkin says she’s under federal investigation over illegal orders social media video

Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from Michigan, said on Wednesday that she is under federal investigation for a video that she and other Democratic lawmakers posted on social media last year that told military service members that they could refuse illegal orders.

“Last week, U.S. Attorney from the District of Columbia, former Fox host Jeannine Pirro, reached out asking to interview me because of a 90-second video that I filmed in November,” Slotkin said in a video posted to X this morning. “This is on top of an FBI inquiry that came in from the counter terrorism division late last year.”

Slotkin, a former CIA officer, first learned that she was being investigated when she was contacted by federal prosecutors — a detail first reported by The New York Times, and confirmed to ABC News by her office.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office says they neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation. It’s not clear what the basis of the investigation may be.

In the November video under investigation, Slotkin appeared alongside other Democrats who previously served in the military or in the intelligence community telling U.S. service members that they have a right to refuse unlawful orders.

In November, a CIA spokeswoman attacked Slotkin for her participation in the video, saying in a social media post that the senator joins “the ranks of disgraced former intelligence officers” who have abused their “credentials to advance a malicious and disingenuous political agenda.”

The video has been a subject of focus because of separate actions taken by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who was also featured in the original post on social media. Hegseth last week moved to censure Kelly, which led Kelly to file a lawsuit against Hegseth arguing the censure violated his constitutional rights.

The censure will result in a reduction in rank and Kelly’s retirement pay, a process Hegseth said would take 45 days.

Democrats involved in the video have defended their message as being in line with the Uniform Code of Military Justice and the Constitution.

Much like Kelly, Slotkin vowed that she won’t be silenced by the investigation.

“This president does not represent the views of the majority of Americans. Even if you voted for him, I do not believe that his vision of America is shared by a majority of Americans because this country is worth fighting for,” Slotkin said in her post on Wednesday. “Our freedom of speech is worth fighting for. Our values, our core values are worth fighting for and right now speaking out against the abuse of power is the most patriotic thing we can do.”

President Donald Trump has criticized the Democrats featured in the video, saying in social media posts in November that they are “traitors” whose actions are “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

Asked in November if Trump wants to execute members of Congress, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president did not — adding that the Democrats in the video are “encouraging [service members] to defy the president’s lawful orders.”

Hegseth said in his censure letter that the video “Undermines the Chain of Command; Creates Confusion About Duty; Brings Discredit Upon the Armed Forces; and Is Conduct Unbecoming an Officer.”

In her video on Wednesday, Slotkin said that following Trump’s posts, threats against her and her family have gone “through the roof.”

“I went on 24/7 security from Capitol Police, I had a bomb threat at my house. My parents were swatted in the middle of the night and my siblings had cop cars placed in their driveways,” Slotkin said.

She said this investigatory move comes from “the president’s playbook.”

“Truth doesn’t matter, facts don’t matter, and anyone who disagrees with him becomes an enemy, and he then weaponizes the federal government against them. It is legal intimidation and physical intimidation meant to get you to shut up.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sen. Mark Kelly clashes with Hegseth over Pentagon’s investigation into him
Sen. Mark Kelly arrives for a closed door meeting on Capitol Hill, Dec. 16, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly on Tuesday called Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s investigation into him a “bunch of bull****” and said he believes it’s about sending a message to retired service members not to speak out against the president.

“This is very performative for him,” Kelly told reporters about the investigation.

Kelly said Hegseth raised the investigation during a closed-door briefing to senators on the military’s campaign in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea targeting boats believed to be carrying drugs. According to Kelly, he asked a question about the boat strikes and Hegseth responded by chastising Kelly and other democratic lawmakers for posting a video urging troops not to follow illegal orders.

Hegseth asked Secretary of the Navy John Phelan to review Kelly for “potentially unlawful conduct” after the Arizona senator was featured in the video with five other Democrats who have served in the military and U.S. intelligence.

The Pentagon confirmed Tuesday in a prepared statement that it was “escalating” its review into Kelly from a preliminary review to an official “command investigation.”

Hegseth has said he believes the video by Kelly and others created confusion among troops and could encourage insubordination. Hegseth said he’s looking into whether the military should call Kelly, a retired Navy captain, back to active duty to face a court martial or some kind of administrative punishment.

On Monday, Kelly’s attorney, Paul Fishman, said in a letter to Phelan that if the Trump administration moves ahead with proceedings against Kelly in any forum, “all appropriate legal action” will be taken.

“To be clear: there is no legitimate basis for any type of proceeding against Senator Kelly, and any such effort would be unconstitutional and an extraordinary abuse of power. If the Executive Branch were to move forward in any forum—criminal, disciplinary, or administrative—we will take all appropriate legal action on Senator Kelly’s behalf to halt the Administration’s unprecedented and dangerous overreach,” Fishman wrote in the letter obtained by ABC News.

Kelly said he hasn’t heard anything from the Defense Department since he retired in 2011 when he was recognized for his 25 years of service.

“This is all bunch of bull****,” Kelly said Tuesday.

Kelly later added: “This is just about sending a message to retired service members, active duty service members, government employees — do not speak out against this president, or there will be consequences.”

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kelly’s remarks to reporters on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cuomo tell ‘The View’ a Mamdani win would be ‘gift’ for Trump, lead to NYC takeover
New York mayoral candidate, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference on September 09, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo told “The View” on Monday it would be a “gift” to President Donald Trump if Zohran Mamdani wins the election in November and becomes New York City’s next mayor.

Cuomo said he’s the “last person” Trump wants to see as mayor, citing their relationship while he was governor of New York. “We fought on a daily basis,” Cuomo said.

He alleged that a Mamdani win would lead to a federal takeover of New York City and then use Mamdani as an example during other elections about the dangers of electing a far-left politician.

New York City’s mayoral race is down to three candidates after Mayor Eric Adams recently dropped out of the race.

After Adams announced he was dropping out of the mayor’s race, Cuomo gave him kudos and said his withdrawal indeed shakes up the race. He said that New Yorkers should be “afraid” of a win by Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani.

“I believe Mayor Adams is 100% sincere. I applaud his selflessness. You know, we often wonder, is it about us, or is it about a greater calling? And I think what Mayor Adams said today speaks volumes,” Cuomo said. “He said, I’m going to put my personal ambition aside for the good of the city, because he’s afraid of the result if Mr. Mamdani would have [sic] win the election, and we should all be afraid of the result,” said Cuomo.

And Adams no longer campaigning makes a difference, Cuomo said: “It’s not just about the polling. You know, the mayor was – is the incumbent mayor, so he is a potent force in the campaign; if he is not actively campaigning, that changes the entire dynamic of the race.”

Even still, Cuomo is running an uphill campaign after Mamdani delivered an upset win during the June Democratic primary. The former governor has been trailing the Democratic nominee in most polls and Mamdani has racked up major endorsements, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Cuomo has faced scrutiny during his mayoral campaign following his exit from the governor’s office four years ago as he faced mounting sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo made apologies back in 2021 when the allegations surfaced, but has since insisted he did nothing wrong, despite a state attorney general probe alleging he harassed 11 women.

Mamdani and other opponents have contended that Cuomo is still unfit to serve in office.

The former governor lost the Democratic primary after three rounds of ranked choice voting by nearly 130,000 votes. Cuomo pressed on and announced shortly after the defeat that he would continue to run as an independent candidate.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

White House East Wing demolished, new images appear to show
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — New images available Thursday appear to show the entire White House East Wing has been demolished to make way for President Donald Trump’s $300 million ballroom.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the demolition as she faced questions from reporters at Thursday’s briefing.

President Trump initially said in July that the project would not interfere with the existing White House structure. Then this week, as crews began to raze the East Wing, an official said the “entirety of the East Wing will be modernized” as the massive 90,000 square foot ballroom is built.

By Thursday, satellite images from Planet Labs PBC showed the East Wing reduced to rubble.

“This is the People’s House. Why not inform the public of that change and when it was decided that the East Wing would have to be demolished?” ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce asked Leavitt.

“With any construction project, changes come. And we have informed all of you, we’ve been keeping you apprised of this project. We’ve shown you the renderings,” Leavitt said.

“The plans changed when the president heard counsel from the architects and the construction companies who said that in order for this East Wing to be modern and beautiful for many, many years to come, for it to be a truly strong and stable structure, this phase one that we’re now in was necessary,” Leavitt added.

Jarring images of the construction prompted a wave of backlash and questions, including whether the demolition could have been stopped and who is funding the project.

“As for the cost of the ballroom and the construction itself, all of that is going to be, like I’ve said, privately funded and paid for by the president himself and many generous patriots who have stepped up,” Leavitt said. She also said to expect a dollar amount from Trump on how much of his own resources he will be committing to build the ballroom, which he has wanted to do for years.

According to a White House official, plans for the ballroom still have not been submitted to the National Capital Planning Commission. Leavitt on Thursday, when asked if the president can tear down anything he wants at the White House, argued they do not need to seek approval to demolish only for vertical construction.

Trump himself, at a dinner for the donors earlier this month, said he was told by “two men” that he could make changes without approval.

“I said, ‘How long would it take?’ They said: ‘Sir, you can start tonight. You have zero zoning conditions. You have no approvals,'” Trump said at the dinner. “I said, ‘You gotta be kidding.’ He said, ‘Sir, this is the White House. You’re the president of the United States. You can do anything you want.'”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.