Ford recalls around 119,000 vehicles over fire risk: NHTSA

Ford Explorer SUVs are parked for sale at a dealership on June 12, 2019, in Glendale, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Ford is recalling up to 119,000 vehicles because the engine block heater could short circuit and cause a fire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall includes certain 2019 and 2024 Ford Explorers and 2016-2018 Ford Focus vehicles, as well as 2013–2019 Ford Escape, 2013–2018 Ford Focus, and 2015–2016 Lincoln MKC vehicles with 2.0L engines, NHTSA noted.

People can determine if their vehicle is included in the recall by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the NHTSA website.

“The engine block heater may crack and develop a coolant leak, causing it to short circuit when the block heater is plugged in… An electrical short circuit can increase the risk of a fire,” NHTSA said in its recall documents.

The risk only occurs when the heater is plugged in, the agency said.

Signs of an issue could include coolant spots on the ground, loss of cabin heat, powertrain unit overheating or a warning for a low coolant level, the documents noted. The issue could also cause heat damage to the electrical wiring, which could lead to the smell of smoke, according to NHTSA.

Ford said owners should not plug in the block heater until the remedy is completed. Interim owner notification letters will go out Feb. 9.

“Ford is currently developing a newly designed engine block heater element,” the company said in a statement sent to ABC News. “Once parts are available, Ford will notify customers to visit a dealer for a free replacement.”

It also highlighted “an alternative remedy” for people who would like to disable the vehicle’s block heater.

“For those customers that choose this option, a Ford dealer will remove the block heater element and install a threaded plug free of charge,” it noted in the statement. The heater cord will be stowed for the customer until the redesigned element is available for installation.”

As of Dec. 3, Ford reported to NHTSA they were aware of 12 Ford Escape 2.0L owners alleging fires from this condition. They are not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Suspect in 3 other killings now linked to teen girl’s 1988 cold case murder: Virginia police
mbbirdy/Getty Images

(NORFOLK, Va.) — A man suspected of killing at least three other people has now been identified as the suspect in a teenager’s 1988 cold case murder, Virginia authorities announced.

Laurie Ann Powell, 18, was last seen alive on March 8, 1988, walking along a road in Gloucester County, which is about 60 miles east of Richmond, Virginia State Police spokesperson Robin Lawson said at a news conference on Friday.

Powell’s body was found on April 2, 1988, in the Elizabeth River near Craney Island, which is just off of Norfolk, Lawson said. She had been stabbed multiple times, Lawson said.

Alan Wilmer Sr. — who died at his Virginia home in December 2017 at the age of 63 — has now been linked to Powell’s case via DNA, and if he was alive today, he would be charged with her murder, authorities announced.

Last year, investigators determined Wilmer was also the suspect in three other murders: David Knobling and Robin Edwards from 1987 and Teresa Lynn Spaw Howell from 1989, officials said.

The murders of Knobling and Edwards were from “a series of double murders collectively known as the Colonial Parkway murders,” Lawson said.

Investigators are now looking into if Wilmer is suspected of committing additional crimes, she said.

“We are still seeking the public’s help through our continued efforts to seek justice for the victims of these and other unsolved crimes,” Lawson said.

“Any tip could be useful in solving other cold cases,” Virginia State Police Capt. Timothy Reibel added.

Powell’s sister, Cindy Kirchner, spoke at the news conference about the 18-year-old’s short life, saying, “She didn’t wait for life to happen — she made it happen.”

“She was bold, brave, spontaneous, full of life, witty, smart and beautifully herself. A true firecracker,” Kirchner said. “She spoke her mind, followed her heart and never apologized for being herself.”

“After 37 years of heartbreak and unanswered questions, our family has finally received the long-awaited news that the murder of our beloved daughter, sister, Laurie Ann, has been solved,” Kirchner said, overcome with emotion. “While nothing can erase the pain of losing Laurie Ann, today we find comfort knowing that the truth has come to light.”

Person arrested after driving into barricade near White House: Secret Service
A bomb detection robot inspects a vehicle that rammed a security barricade at the White House complex on October 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Secret Service reported that one individual was arrested and that the vehicle is now deemed safe. Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A person has been arrested after driving his car into a security gate near the White House on Tuesday night, the U.S. Secret Service said.

It happened at about 10:37 p.m. at a security gate at 17th and E streets southwest of the White House, the Secret Service said in a statement.

“The individual was immediately arrested by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, and the vehicle was assessed by Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department and deemed safe,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “Additional information will be provided upon conclusion of the investigation.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

South Carolina measles outbreak grows to 15 cases: Health officials
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A measles outbreak in South Carolina has grown to 15 cases, state health officials said on Friday.

The newly identified cases were close contacts of people who were quarantining at home and were not in any school settings when contagious, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Health (SCDPH).

“Because they were quarantining before they became infectious, no additional exposures have occurred with these new cases,” the department said.

The outbreak was first identified in the South Carolina upstate region in early October, according to the SCDPH. Several of the cases have been confirmed in Spartanburg County, which sits on the border with North Carolina.

Last week, at least two elementary schools in Spartanburg County sent more than 150 unvaccinated students home to quarantine for 21 days after being exposed to measles. Since then, at least five of the 150 children have contracted the disease, officials said.  

In a press conference earlier this week, South Carolina health officials said more than 100 students from Global Academy of South Carolina and Fairforest Elementary are continuing to quarantine at home.

Of the more than 600 students at Global Academy, a K-5 charter school, just 17% have their required immunizations, state health department data shows.

Meanwhile, Fairforest has a vaccination rate of 85%, according to the data. A vaccination rate of 95% is typically considered to be when a location or an area has herd immunity to help prevent outbreaks in communities.

Health officials announced earlier this week that they are deploying a mobile vaccination unit in the county over the next two weeks to provide measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shots for free.

It comes as the U.S. is seeing the highest number of measles cases in more than 30 years, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Wednesday, 1,596 cases have been confirmed in 41 states, with more than 90% of cases among those who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

CDC data shows 44 measles outbreaks have been reported across the U.S. so far this year, compared to 16 outbreaks reported all of last year.

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two MMR vaccine doses, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective and two doses are 97% effective against measles, the CDC said.

Measles was declared eliminated from the U.S. in 2000 due to the highly effective vaccination program, according to the CDC. However, CDC data shows vaccination rates have been lagging in recent years.

During the 2024-2025 school year, 92.5% of kindergartners received the MMR vaccine, according to data. This is lower than the 92.7% seen the previous school year and the 95.2% seen in the 2019-2020 school year, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

