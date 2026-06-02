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1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Chick-fil-A in New Jersey, county prosecutor says
(NEW YORK) — At least one person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting inside a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Saturday night in Union Township, New Jersey, according to authorities.
As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made as the investigation continued in the shooting at a Chick-fil-A on Route 22 in Union Township, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
“I have been briefed on the shooting last night in Union Township. As local law enforcement continues their investigation, we remain in close contact with officials on the ground,” Gov. Sherill said in a statement on Sunday morning. “My thoughts are with those who were injured in the shooting, and with their families.”
The fast-food restaurant was initially placed on lockdown following the shooting, which occurred around 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to the prosecutor’s office.
“While no arrests have been made at this time, the preliminary investigation reveals this does not appear to be a random act of violence and there is no immediate ongoing threat to general public,” the prosecutor’s office said.
Two officials familiar with the matter told ABC News that preliminary information indicates the shooting was targeted and may have stemmed from a drug or gang dispute. The person who was fatally shot is believed to have been the target of the shooting, the officials said.
The other victims, according to the officials, were either employees or bystanders.
The Union Township Police Department is investigating the shooting and referred inquiries to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.
A father of one of the Chick-fil-A employees working Saturday night told ABC New York station WABC that his son called him in a panic, saying that multiple suspects wearing masks entered the establishment. The father said his son told him several of his co-workers were injured in a shooting.
A Lyft driver told WABC that as he was finishing up a trip nearby, he heard at least seven gunshots that appeared to come from inside the restaurant.
“When I finished the trip, I go to Chick-fil-A to buy two burgers. I see the police, I heard the shots very close,” the driver said.
A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by Union County Crime Stoppers for information resulting in an indictment and conviction.
“Our community is heartbroken and shaken by the tragic act of violence that occurred last night at a local Chick-fil-A. What should have been an ordinary evening has left families grieving, individuals injured, and our entire Township in shock,” Union Township Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier said in a statement released on Sunday Afternoon.
“This tragedy is a painful reminder of the work that remains to ensure the safety of our communities. Violence has no place in the Township of Union, and we will continue to stand together – stronger and more united – in the face of it,” Guerra-Frazier added.
The prosecutor’s office asked the community to remain vigilant and report any information about the shooting to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office or the Union Township Police Department.
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(NEW YORK) — Gas prices in the United States topped $4 per gallon on average Tuesday, crossing the milestone for the first time in nearly four years, just weeks after the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran set off a global oil shock and spiked fuel costs.
Prices at the pump have soared more than 30% since the war began on Feb. 28., AAA data showed. Fuel costs last exceeded $4 a gallon in August 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Middle East conflict prompted Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime trading route that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of global oil supply. The risk of a prolonged oil shortage triggered a surge in crude prices.
The U.S. is a net exporter of petroleum, meaning the country produces more oil than it consumes. But since oil prices are set on a global market, U.S. prices move in response to swings in worldwide supply and demand.
Global oil prices hovered around $104 a barrel on Tuesday, which amounted to a nearly 50% price leap from pre-war levels.
Crude oil is the main ingredient in auto fuel, accounting for more than half of the price paid at the pump, according to the federal U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), earlier this week said the current oil crisis had surpassed the combined effect of worldwide energy shocks in the 1970s.
The global economy faces a “major, major threat,” Birol said at an event in Canberra, Australia, noting that no country would be “immune to the effects of this crisis if it continues to go in this direction.”
Member nations of the IEA announced two weeks ago that they plan to release 400 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve, marking the largest oil release in the 32-nation group’s history.
The Trump administration is set to carry out the second-largest-ever delivery from the nation’s emergency reserve, which will make up nearly half of the IEA’s planned release. Trump also eased sanctions on Russian oil and suspended a key regulation of domestic oil transport. The president has also sought to restore tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
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