‘Descendants: Wicked Wonderland’ trailer features new villain

‘Descendants: Wicked Wonderland’ trailer features new villain
The cast of ‘Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.’ (Disney+)

The first trailer for Disney’s Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is here.

The next installment in the popular Descendants franchise, which follows the children of Disney heroes and villains, sees the return of Red and Chloe, played by Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker. The new trailer was released Friday.

This time around, Red and Chloe are forced to deal with the fallout of a changing past and face a new villain named Maddox Hatter, portrayed by Leonardo Nam, as they try to save the Queen of Hearts and Wonderland.

Rita Ora reprises her role as the Queen of Hearts, with Paolo Montalban as King Charming, Melanie Paxson returning as the Fairy Godmother and Brandy as Cinderella.

Wicked Wonderland will also welcome new cast members Liamani Segura as Pink, Red’s younger sister; Brendon Tremblay as Max Hatter, Maddox’s son; and Alexandro Byrd as Luis Madrigal, Luisa Madrigal’s son.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premieres on Disney Channel on July 16 and will be available to stream on Disney+ starting July 17.

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In brief: New ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ footage and more
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Hunger Games fans have gotten another look at the upcoming prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. Lionsgate revealed the footage in an “Official Franchise Lookback” video, that featured highlights from all the Hunger Games films. The clip features footage of Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy and Maya Hawke as Wiress, as well as Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Ralph Fiennes as President Show and more. Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters Nov. 20. …

Ralph Fiennes, who played Lord Voldemort in the original Harry Potter films, says he would love to reprise the role for the upcoming HBO series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. While appearing on the BBC’s The Claudia Winkleman Show, Fiennes said that “years ago” he was asked if he’d be willing to reprise the role, and he replied that he’d “love to,” but nothing came of it. He added that he thinks that “ship has sailed.” He also responded to suggestions that Tilda Swinton could take on the role in the HBO series, which has yet to be cast, noting she’d be “fantastic.” …

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Whitney Leavitt to depart ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ after season 5
Whitney Leavitt to depart ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ after season 5
Whitney Leavitt attends FX’s ‘The Beauty’ New York premiere at Museum of Modern Art on Jan. 14, 2026, in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Whitney Leavitt is saying goodbye to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The reality star and actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to confirm rumors that she is departing the popular Hulu series. Leavitt will finish shooting the currently in production season 5, but that will be her last season as a cast member on the show.

“I am leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Take a minute, take it in,” Leavitt says at the beginning of the video she shared to confirm the news.

It was reported that Leavitt initially announced she was departing The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives during her final performance as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway on Sunday.

“I’ve seen a lot of conversation on my announcement, so I just wanted to come on here and share my thoughts,” she said in the video. “Just to be very clear, I am finishing season 5. So yes, I will be in that season. But also yes, it will be my last.”

Leavitt then remarked on her journey with the show, saying she had been trying to get into the acting world long before joining The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“The reality show, it fell into my life organically and I said yes to it. It’s definitely not the path that I had envisioned in my mind to get to where I am today, but I wouldn’t change a thing,” Leavitt said.

This casting news arrives after filming resumed on season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives weeks after its star Taylor Frankie Paul’s season as lead of The Bachelorette was pulled by ABC amid an open “domestic assault investigation” involving Paul and ex-partner Dakota Mortensen.

Hulu has announced a spinoff titled The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which will star MomTok member Jen Affleck, who is presumably also leaving the original show.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

ABC, Hulu
The Oscars: Conan O’Brien hosts the 98th annual Academy Awards celebrating the best in film.

Hulu
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 4 of the reality series makes its debut.

Sunny Nights: An American brother and sister travel to Australia only to get caught up in the criminal underworld in the new series.

Paramount+
The Madison: Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell are married in the new show from Taylor Sheridan.

Movie theaters
Reminders of Him: The latest Colleen Hoover book to get a film adaptation makes its debut.

Undertone: The A24 horror movie follows a podcast host who cares for her dying mother.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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