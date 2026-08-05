In brief: ‘Violent Night 2’ gets trailer and more

In brief: ‘Violent Night 2’ gets trailer and more

Netflix has released its first look at Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. The streaming service also announced that the upcoming season of the anthology series will premiere on Sept. 17. Ella Beatty stars as the titular woman who was acquitted of murdering her father and stepmother. Vicky Krieps, Rebecca Hall and Charlie Hunnam also star in the show from creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan …

David Harbour is back as Santa Claus in the trailer for Violent Night 2. Universal Pictures has shared the official trailer for the holiday action comedy sequel. Along with Harbour, the new movie stars Kristen Bell, Jared Harris, Joe Pantoliano, Maxwell Friedman, Daniela Melchior and Andrew Bachelor. It arrives in theaters on Dec. 4 …

The trailer for the final season of Colin from Accounts is here. Paramount+ has released the new trailer for the upcoming season 3 of the series, which debuts on Sept. 10. All episodes of the final season will be available to stream at the time of the premiere. Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer return as the rom-com show’s stars, writers and executive producers. Season 3 picks up after last season’s cliff-hanger of Gordon’s unexpected proposal to Ashley …

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Revivals of ‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘A Few Good Men’ headed to Broadway
Revivals of ‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘A Few Good Men’ headed to Broadway
Jasmine Amy Rogers attends the 78th annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event at Sofitel New York on May 8, 2025, in New York City. (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) | Tom Blyth attends Dom Pérignon Révélations 2026 at Guggenheim Bilbao on June 4, 2026, in Bilbao, Spain. (Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Dom Perignon)

Revivals of The Sound of Music and A Few Good Men are headed to Broadway.

Both productions will make it to the Great White Way as part of Lincoln Center Theater’s 2026-27 season.

The Sound of Music revival will open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater in spring 2027. Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers will star as Maria von Trapp in this production of the classic musical. The role was made famous by Julie Andrews in the beloved 1965 film adaptation.

The Sound of Music originally opened on Broadway in 1959. It has not been revived since 1998. Performances start on March 23, 2027, with an opening night of April 15.

Headed to the Vivian Beaumont Theater this fall is a revival of the play A Few Good Men.

Bradley Whitford and Tom Blyth are set to star in the production, with Blyth making his Broadway debut. Tony winner Michael Arden will direct the first-ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama, which starts performances on Oct. 8 and has an opening night of Oct. 29.

Blyth took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate his upcoming Broadway debut.

“broadway debut baby! back to the old stomping ground,” Blyth wrote. “You can’t handle the truth!!!”

A Few Good Men was first produced on stage in 1989. It was then adapted into the 1992 film that starred Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson and was directed by Rob Reiner.

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Ben Affleck, Jamie Ding win million for charity on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’
Ben Affleck, Jamie Ding win $1 million for charity on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’
Jamie Ding and Ben Affleck celebrate winning a million dollars on ‘Who Wants To Be a Millionaire.’ (Eric Mccandless/Disney)

Ben Affleck and Jeopardy! champion Jamie Ding scored the winning prize on the ABC television show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire on Wednesday. The pair earned $1 million for the nonprofit Eastern Congo Initiative.

Affleck and Ding clinched the win on a Thanksgiving trivia question.

The final question read, “In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, all but which of these have been the names of turkeys pardoned by a U.S. president?”

The four options the pair could choose from to answer the question were “Peanut Butter & Jelly,” “Tater & Tot,” “Mac & Cheese” and “Spaghetti & Meatball.”

Affleck and Ding selected the correct answer, “Spaghetti & Meatball.”

Lights flickered across the stage and confetti fell as Affleck and Ding celebrated the win with host Jimmy Kimmel, receiving an oversized $1 million check written out to Eastern Congo Initiative.

At the start of the round, which aired the previous week, Affleck shared why the Eastern Congo Initiative holds a special place in his heart.

“I’ve been working with them for about 15 years,” Affleck said of the nonprofit. “And right now, of course, as I’m sure most people know, there’s an Ebola crisis there, and so this is in large part designed to try to relieve that, contain the spread of Ebola.”

According to the Eastern Congo Initiative website, Affleck co-founded the charity with businesswoman Whitney Williams in 2010 to “elevate local solutions” in eastern Congo.

The group says its mission is to “transform humanitarian aid into a locally driven model by directly funding community-based organizations and advocating for greater international visibility for the region.”

“We support locally led organizations to expand access to essential services, strengthen economic opportunities, and promote justice,” the website states. “Our work is designed to create scalable, sustainable impact across eastern Congo.”

Affleck and Ding’s big win for charity comes one year after Affleck’s longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon earned $1 million on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire alongside Jeopardy! star Ken Jennings, benefiting Damon and Gary White’s nonprofit, Water.org.

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Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson share a bloody kiss in ‘Verity’ teaser trailer
Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson share a bloody kiss in ‘Verity’ teaser trailer
Anne Hathaway stars as Verity Crawford and Josh Hartnett as Jeremy Crawford in ‘Verity.’ (Alisha Wetherill)

The official teaser trailer for Verity is here.

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first trailer for its upcoming film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling psychological thriller.

Anne Hathaway stars alongside Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett in the movie, which finds Hathaway also producing and Johnson executive producing.

The film follows author Verity Crawford (Hathaway), and Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson), “a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity,” according to its official synopsis. “After Lowen uncovers what appears to be Verity’s chilling autobiographical notes, she wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity’s husband Jeremy (Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession.”

This new teaser starts with Johnson’s Lowen wearing a white silk robe as she crawls on top of Hartnett’s Jeremy and kisses him. When Lowen pulls away from the kiss, she finds that Jeremy is nowhere to be seen, and she’s sitting on the lap of Hathaway’s Verity. The latter grabs Lowen and forcibly kisses her again, and this time, when they pull apart, Lowen has a bloody lip and Verity gives her a toothy, bloody smile in return.

“Even with my generous warning, you’re going to continue to ingest my words,” Verity says in a voice-over. “But know one thing. There is no light where we’re going. Darkness ahead.”

Michael Showalter directed the film from a screenplay by Nick Antosca, which was produced by Hoover.

Verity arrives in theaters on Oct. 2.

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