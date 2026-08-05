Richard Madden to star in medical action-thriller series ‘Trauma’ for Paramount+
Richard Madden will star in a new medical action-thriller series.
Paramount+ has announced Madden will star in its upcoming new show Trauma. It will premiere on the streaming service in all available territories, not including the U.K. and Ireland.
“When terrorists seize a busy London Hospital and take the Prime Minister hostage during surgery, former Royal Marines medic turned ER doctor Jim Marchant (Madden) must fight his way through the building to save everyone inside,” according to the show’s official logline. “As he takes the hospital floor by floor, the balance of power shifts—and the building becomes a deadly battle of strategy, nerve and survival.”
Trauma is the show’s working title. It hails from Lionsgate Television and 42 Management & Production. Prime Video and Paramount+ are set to co-produce. Slow Horses‘ Geoff Bussetil created and will write the series.
“This premium global series has come together through exceptional creative collaboration and innovative dealmaking,” Scott Herbst, EVP and head of Scripted Development at Lionsgate Television, said. “Together with 42, we’ve assembled a best-in-class team of partners in Prime Video and Paramount+, and the result is a gripping, high-stakes series that showcases Geoff Bussetil’s distinctive vision and Richard Madden’s undeniable appeal. Trauma demonstrates what’s possible when strong creative and distribution partners align behind ambitious, internationally resonant storytelling.”
Jane Wiseman, the head of Originals for Paramount+, said, “Trauma is exactly the kind of bold, global and propulsive storytelling we want Paramount+ audiences to experience.”
She continued, “Geoff Bussetil has crafted a nail-biting thriller that puts our audience inside one impossible night with a hero played by the incredibly talented Richard Madden. We can’t wait for viewers around the world to feel their pulse racing alongside his.”
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse have announced they are expecting a baby girl. The model and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star announced the sex of their first child on the second episode of Sprouse’s new podcast, Wildmen.
“We’ve been calling her principessa,” Sprouse said. “It’s Italian for princess.”
He continued, “We are having a baby girl, which I’m very excited about. … I’m excited to be a girl dad, actually.”
“You’re gonna be so stressed about the princess,” Palvin said, before Sprouse joked, “I just also unironically love a tea party.”
The couple announced that Palvin is pregnant with their first child in an Instagram post on May 14. Sprouse and Palvin were married on July 15, 2023, in Palvin’s home country of Hungary.
Later in the podcast, Palvin opened up about having endometriosis.
“We knew we wanted to get pregnant, but we also knew because I have endometriosis, we knew we wanted to get that surgery done before we start trying,” Palvin said.
In August 2025, Palvin revealed she’d had surgery for endometriosis in an Instagram post.
“For some years now I’ve been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods. Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow, sleepless nights on the bathroom floor. I thought this was just how it works for me,” Palvin wrote. “[The surgery] helped me a lot, and I’m grateful I did it. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I’m more mindful about my body to act fast if needed.”
Palvin ended her post by saying she is “excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work.”
Daisy Edgar-Jones will star as Elinor in the adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, which arrives to theaters on Oct. 16.
Also starring are Esmé Creed-Miles as Marianne Dashwood, Caitríona Balfe as Mrs. Dashwood, Frank Dillane as John Willoughby, George MacKay as Edward Ferrars, Herbert Nordrum as Colonel Brandon, Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Margaret Dashwood and Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Jennings.
Georgia Oakley directs the movie for Focus Features and Working Title. Bestselling author Diana Reid adapted Austen’s book for the film’s screenplay. This adaptation is “an irresistible new take on Jane Austen’s iconic Sense and Sensibility: a charming, witty, and deeply relatable story of love and sisterhood,” according to an official description.
Sense and Sensibility, of course, follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood. It shows the journey of their love lives, losses and financial uncertainty, all of which they navigate as complete opposites in emotional approach.
The new trailer shows off this take on the classic story, with sisters Elinor and Marianne navigating their lives and considering the possibility of romantic love.
“The man who loves me must burn with it, with all his passions, without the lightest restraint or hesitation,” Creed-Miles’ Marianne says in the trailer.
The trailer ends with Marianne saying, “I think a man ought to be at least artificially passionate or he’d be sincerely dull,” before admitting to her sister, “I require so much.”
The film marks the third Austen adaptation for Focus Features and Working Title after the 2005 Pride & Prejudice film and 2020’s Emma. Sense and Sensibility was previously brought to the screen by Ang Lee in his 1995 film starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant.
A New York federal judge has ruled that Justin Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, must pay his former It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively’s attorneys’ fees, after the parties reached a settlement last month in Lively’s lawsuit against the actor and production studio.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman denied Lively’s claim for punitive damages but wrote that the actress was entitled to attorneys’ fees under California Civil Code Section 47.1.
Section 47.1 states in part that a “prevailing defendant” in a defamation case is “entitled to their reasonable attorney’s fees and costs for successfully defending themselves in the litigation,” as well as any additional damages permitted by a judge.
In a statement to ABC News following the ruling, Lively’s attorneys Esra Hudson and Michael Gottlieb said the judge’s decision “makes it clear that Ms. Lively brought her claims in good faith, that there was no evidence she acted with malice, and that she is the prevailing defendant under Section 47.1.”
“Ms. Lively is gratified that her lawsuit shows how Section 47.1 and laws like it create a path for survivors to hold accountable those who weaponize online attacks and retaliatory lawsuits to intimidate and silence survivors,” they added.
ABC News has reached out to representatives for Baldoni for comment.
Friday’s decision comes after the parties reached a settlement in early May in Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni, ending their nearly year-and-a-half legal dispute.
According to settlement documents filed May 7 in the Southern District of New York, Baldoni, via his Wayfarer production company, and Lively agreed to settle their ongoing dispute on terms that Lively could still seek to recover attorney’s fees and additional damages.
The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
Lively and Baldoni’s legal battle kicked off in December 2024, when Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department alleging “severe emotional distress” after she said Baldoni and key stakeholders in the film — which Baldoni also directed — sexually harassed her and attempted, along with Baldoni’s production company, to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.
Baldoni followed up the action by filing a lawsuit against the New York Times for libel and false light invasion of privacy on Dec. 31 after it published the article about Lively’s California complaint.
Lively subsequently formalized her complaint into a lawsuit against Baldoni in New York, also on Dec. 31.
Baldoni responded by filing a civil lawsuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and others for, among other things, extortion and defamation.
The suits were consolidated into one lawsuit in January 2025.
In June last year, Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds and the couple’s publicist Leslie Sloane, as well as Baldoni’s defamation suit against the Times, was dismissed by Liman.
A federal judge in New York gutted much of Lively’s case against Baldoni in April of this year, including claims she was subjected to sexual harassment on set.
The judge determined in a ruling at the time that Lively would be allowed to pursue certain claims of retaliation against Baldoni’s public relations team over alleged harm to her reputation.
In May, after reaching a settlement in their protracted legal dispute, the two actors issued a joint statement via their respective legal teams, saying, “We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”