Michael J. Fox reassures fans after death scare: ‘I’m ok’

Michael J. Fox reassures fans after death scare: ‘I’m ok’

Michael J. Fox speaks during the Michael J. Fox and Nelle Fortenberry in Conversation with Donny Deutsch: Future Boy at 92NY, October 13, 2025 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Michael J. Fox is quashing fears that he had died with humor and reassurance.

The Back to the Future actor took to social media on Wednesday to confirm he is alive and doing “OK” after a CNN package mistakenly posted online appeared to indicate that Fox had died.

“How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death?” Fox wrote on Threads after a now-deleted CNN package titled “Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox” was shared online, according to media reports.

Fox went on to list a few theoretical ways one may react to seeing reports of their own death.

“Do you…A) switch to MNSBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour scolding hot water on your lap, if it hurts your fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself wtf?”

“I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me and I’m ok,” he added.

The actor signed the post “Love, Mike.”

A CNN spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News on Thursday that the package “was published in error.”

“We have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family,” the spokesperson added.

Fox has been open about his health issues since announcing his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 1998.

The actor spoke to People in 2020 about his decadeslong experience with the disease, saying, “Optimism is sustainable when you keep coming back to gratitude, and what follows from that is acceptance. Accepting that this thing has happened, and you accept it for what it is.”

He continued, “It doesn’t mean that you can’t endeavor to change. It doesn’t mean you have to accept it as a punishment or a penance, but just put it in its proper place. Then see how much the rest of your life you have to thrive in, and then you can move on.”

Fox attended PaleyFest in Los Angeles this week, appearing at the Shrinking season 3 wrap celebration on Tuesday evening, according to an Instagram post that Fox reshared on his Instagram Story Wednesday.

The actor appeared in three episodes of the Apple TV+ series this past season, guest-starring as Parkinson’s patient Gerry.

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