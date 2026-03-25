Stephen Colbert to write next ‘Lord of the Rings’ film after ‘The Hunt for Gollum’

Stephen Colbert to write next ‘Lord of the Rings’ film after ‘The Hunt for Gollum’

A photo of Stephen Colbert during ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ July 17, 2025, show. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

Stephen Colbert’s next gig after late night will take him to The Shire.

The comedian will write the screenplay for a brand-new The Lord of the Rings movie for Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema. This new film has the working title of The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past. It will be penned by Colbert, Philippa Boyens and Peter McGee.

The official Lord of the Rings Instagram shared the news in a post on Tuesday. The video starts with filmmaker Peter Jackson updating fans on the upcoming movie The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. He then teases a surprise, before Colbert joins the call.

“In honor of Tolkien Reading Day and the destruction of the One Ring, we bring you a special announcement,” the post is captioned.

Colbert then tells all about the film he is writing. 

“You know what the books mean to me, and what your films mean to me, but the thing that I found myself reading over and over again were the six chapters early on in The Fellowship that y’all never developed into the first movie back in the day,” Colbert said. “Then I thought — oh wait! Maybe that could be its own story that could fit into the larger story. Could we make something that was completely faithful to the books while also being completely faithful to the movies that you guys had already made?”

Colbert will end his run as host of CBS’ The Late Show on May 21, giving him time to focus solely on this new screenplay, he said.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum arrives in theaters on Dec. 17, 2027. It is directed by Andy Serkis, who has played Gollum for decades and will reprise the role again.

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Dick Van Dyke prepares to turn 100: ‘I’m so lucky’
Dick Van Dyke prepares to turn 100: ‘I’m so lucky’
Dick Van Dyke poses at the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites on June 7, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, FILE)

Dick Van Dyke is getting ready to turn 100 years old.

The famed and celebrated actor — whose career has included Emmys, a Grammy, a Tony and a Lifetime Achievement Honor — opened up to ABC News’ Chris Connelly about his milestone age, and his new book that’s filled with advice on how to reach it.

Connelly and Van Dyke spoke at the actor’s Malibu, California, home with his wife, Arlene Silver, in an interview that aired on Good Morning America on Friday.

“You know I played old men a lot. And I always played ’em as angry and cantankerous,” he said, adding with a laugh, “It’s not really that way.”

He continued, “I don’t know any other 100-year-old, but I can speak for myself.”

Speaking about his physical condition as he approaches the century mark on Saturday, Van Dyke said, “I’m so lucky. I don’t have any ache or pain.”

He added he goes to the gym three days a week, calling his wife “a health nut.”

“I think that saved me from the pain. That’s good advice for anybody,” Van Dyke said.

Van Dyke also spoke about his newly released book, 100 Rules for Living to 100, which hit shelves in November.

“Well, I had a few more things I wanted to say. I wanted to pass down some of my wisdom to the younger generations,” he said of the book.

Van Dyke’s career has spanned generations and genres, reaching new heights with his role in 1964’s Mary Poppins. Among the many accolades Van Dyke owns is a Tony Award for his role in Bye Bye Birdie and an Emmy for The Dick Van Dyke Show.

In his interview, Van Dyke also touched on darker moments, like publicly coming forward to discuss his struggle with alcohol. “There was a lotta response from people who were having drinking problems who said, ‘Thank you for bringin’ it out into the sunlight,'” he said.

Van Dyke says there are some challenges that come with reaching triple digits, saying, “I miss movement. I’ve got one game leg from I don’t know what. And — dance — I still try to dance.”

The actor says his wife, whom he married in 2012, has made sure he retains youth.

“She kept me young,” he said. “She gives me energy, she gives me humor, and all kinds of support.”

Silver also shared her joy in looking after her centenarian husband.

“It’s like a privilege and an honor to take care of him and make him happy,” she added.

While 100 years old may seem like an accomplishment on its own, Van Dyke says he’s not done. “The funniest thing is, it’s not enough. A hundred years is not enough. You wanna live more, which I plan to,” he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Bridgerton: The first part of season 4 of the romance series focuses on the second-eldest Bridgerton son, Benedict. 

Disney+
Wonder Man: Check out the latest series from Marvel Television about an actor who becomes a superhero. 

Apple TV
Shrinking: The third season of the comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford makes its premiere. 

Prime Video
The Wrecking CrewJason Momoa and Dave Bautista are estranged half-brothers in the action-comedy film. 

Paramount+
School Spirits: The third season of the series about teenagers in the afterlife debuts. 

Movie theaters
Send Help: Sam Raimi directs Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien in the survival thriller film. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Actress Catherine O’Hara dies at 71
Actress Catherine O’Hara dies at 71
Catherine O’Hara attends a red carpet for ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on Aug. 28, 2024, in Venice, Italy. (Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage via Getty Images)

Actress Catherine O’Hara has died. She was 71.

The Emmy Award winner was best known for her roles in beloved shows and films like Schitt’s Creek, Beetlejuice and Home Alone.

O’Hara’s manager confirmed the news of her death Friday. Details surrounding her death are not known.

O’Hara’s long career saw her take on more than 100 roles across TV and film, most recently for her Emmy-nominated roles in The Studio and The Last of Us in 2025.

She also recently starred in Schitt’s Creek as Moira Rose, a grandiose actress who is blissfully detached from reality. Her performance in Schitt’s Creek — which also starred Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy — earned her a Primetime Emmy Award in 2020, as well as a Golden Globe in 2021.

O’Hara first rose to widespread fame in 1988, starring as overdramatic artist and perfectionist Delia in Beetlejuice alongside Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Her portrayal as mom Kate McCallister to a young Macaulay Culkin in the 1990 film Home Alone also revealed another side of O’Hara onscreen, as she warmed the hearts of audiences in a performance that provided a portrait of motherhood.

Catherine Anne O’Hara was born on March 4, 1954, in Toronto, Ontario, as the sixth of seven children, and the older sister to Canadian singer Mary Margaret O’Hara. She got her start in acting when she landed a role on the Canadian television sketch comedy show Second City Television in 1974.

According to the official Second City Television website, O’Hara had auditioned for SCTV two years prior and replaced Gilda Radner when the latter left in 1974.

While on SCTV, O’Hara showcased her range, impersonating figures like Meryl Streep, Brooke Shields and Lucille Ball. Her characters on the show included Lola Heatherton and Dusty Towne. She also contributed as a writer on the show and earned her first Primetime Emmy for outstanding writing in a variety or music program in 1982.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

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