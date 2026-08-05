Perez Hilton taken to hospital after appearing to harm himself on livestream: Sheriff’s office

Perez Hilton taken to hospital after appearing to harm himself on livestream: Sheriff’s office
Perez Hilton attends the grand opening of Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar at Caesars Palace on Jan. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was transported to a Miami area hospital this week, where he was said to be receiving medical attention after appearing to harm himself on a TikTok livestream video, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

The update, which did not mention Hilton by name, comes after law enforcement in Miami responded to Hilton’s home on Tuesday after receiving multiple calls claiming Hilton was “livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media,” according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

“The individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention,” the Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. “The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Unit and Licensed Mental Health Professionals are also on scene providing support and resources to the individual’s family.”

Hilton’s TikTok livestream on Tuesday allegedly appeared to show him harming himself with a knife, with a bloody torso and face.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said in a previous statement Tuesday that deputies spoke with his family members on scene and “tactically disengaged while continuing to monitor the situation.”

“In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication,” the Sheriff’s Office said, adding this tactic can “reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public.”

Hilton’s representatives, Golden Artists Entertainment, released a statement Tuesday night, saying they were “aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client.”

“At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. Our primary concern is Perez’s health and well being, as well as the well being of his family,” the statement added.

ABC News has reached out to TikTok for a comment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide — free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Zoey Deutch, David Wain on their new comedy film ‘Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass’
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Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Otto, John Slattery as himself, Ben Wang as Caleb, Ken Marino as Vincent and Zoey Deutch as Gail Daughtry in ‘Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass.’ (Sony Pictures Classics)

While Wet Hot American Summer celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer, its director David Wain has a brand-new comedy headed to theaters.

Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass opens wide in theaters on Friday. It stars Zoey Deutch as the titular hairdresser who travels to LA in hopes of sleeping with her celebrity crush, Jon Hamm, after her fiancé breaks her heart by hooking up with Jennifer Aniston.

Starring in a film directed by Wain and written by him and Ken Marino was “definitely a dream come true” for Deutch, she told ABC Audio.

“I love their sense of humor. I love their world that they’ve created and how specific it is to them,” Deutch said. “It’s always impressive to me when an artist carves out their own space in the world and then sticks to it with such integrity. It’s really cool and I think comedy is the hardest of all genres and they do it with such brilliance.”

Wain said casting the role of Gail Daughtry was “very tough ruby red shoes to fill.”

“We wrote such a crazy dumb script and we knew it wouldn’t work as a movie unless we had someone at the center of it that could really bring heart and grounding to it,” Wain said. He needed someone who knew “how to deliver on the humor and also just have the general charisma to pull off this trick.” 

Deutch was “the only one we could think of that could actually do it,” Wain said.

The actress has had a busy summer. Not only is she the star of this film, she also leads the Netflix hit Voicemails for Isabelle and lends her voice to Minions & Monsters.

“I feel really grateful that people are seeing them and that they’re coming out into the world. I make a lot of movies that don’t get as seen, and so I just feel really grateful,” Deutch said. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tom Holland asked Sony boss to delay ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ so he could be in ‘The Odyssey’
Tom Holland asked Sony boss to delay ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ so he could be in ‘The Odyssey’
Tom Holland attends the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Union at Nu Stadium on May 24, 2026, in Miami, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Tom Holland is opening up about delaying production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day so that he could be part of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

In a recent interview with GQ, Holland spoke about an “uncomfortable conversation” he had with Sony Pictures head Tom Rothman about the possibility of delaying production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in order to star in Nolan’s epic, as both films had the exact same production start date.

“So I said to Chris, like, ‘Look, I want to do this movie, but if I’m going to do it, I’m going to have to call Sony and have a very uncomfortable conversation,’” Holland said.

The call went well, Holland said, partly due to Nolan’s reputation as a filmmaker. The Odyssey‘s production started on schedule and actually finished nine days early, Holland noted.

“I think one of the reasons why Sony were happy to move is because Chris has that reputation of, ‘This movie isn’t going to go five months over, and we aren’t actually going to lose Tom for two years,’” Holland said. “Any other director, it might have been a slightly different conversation.”

Both films are premiering to theaters this summer. Holland said this period really “feels like the beginning of the next chapter of my life.”

“I really feel like a young man now,” Holland continued. “I have so much amazing stuff happening in my personal life to take me through to the rest of my life, and I feel like I have a new perspective on where I want to exist in Hollywood.”

The Odyssey arrives in cinemas and to IMAX screens on July 17, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Entertainment. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham on playing BFFs in ‘Ride or Die’
Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham on playing BFFs in ‘Ride or Die’
Hannah Waddingham, Octavia Spencer and Ed Skrein in ‘Ride or Die.’ (Prime Video)

Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham are besties on the run in Ride or Die.

The new series, which premieres on Prime Video Wednesday, follows best friends who think they know everything about each other — until one discovers the other is an international assassin.

The show has it all — action, drama, comedy and romance — but its heart is the friendship between Debbie (Spencer) and Judith (Waddingham).

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to get to play in all of these sandboxes,” Spencer told ABC Audio. “For me personally, horror is my favorite genre and then action … the fact that I’m getting to be in an action, comedy, drama with Hannah and getting to play at this level was amazing.”

Spencer said the characters were “otherworldly to me because we see these women. We are these women in real life.”

She made sure to quickly clarify, “Not the assassin part of it,” right before Waddingham chimed in, “Or am I?”

Spencer laughed and said, “Or maybe she is. Maybe she’s the secret sauce.”

As for what it was like to get to play Spencer’s best friend, Waddingham said, “That is the crux of it all for me.”

“It’s not every day that an Oscar winner gets on a Zoom call and goes, ‘Come and play and do this amazing role, and I’ve got an amazing role, and we’re going to have Bill Nighy playing an amazing role,'” Waddingham said. “It was just almost too much for a girl to listen to and feel like you could step up to the plate with these massive hitters.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.