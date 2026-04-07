‘One Piece’ season 3 gets title at Netflix

‘One Piece’ season 3 gets title at Netflix

The title treatment for ‘One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta.’ (Netflix)

The third season of Netflix’s Once Piece now has its title.

The upcoming third installment in the live-action adaptation will be called One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta. Netflix has also announced that season 3 will debut in 2027.

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

An official description for season 3 has also been announced. “War is coming for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Princess Vivi’s homeland,” the description reads. “A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves.”

Season 3 will find the Straw Hats facing a civil war and a powerful warlord in order “to save Vivi’s kingdom before it crumbles into the sand,” the official description continues.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero starred in season 2, One Piece: Into the Grand Line, which debuted on March 10.

Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes will serve as the co-showrunners for season 3.

“The Alabasta saga is one of the best-loved stories in all of One Piece — and one of our personal favorite arcs — so it’s a huge honor to bring it to life,” Tracz and Stokes said in a press release.

As previously reported, Oh, Mary! creator Cole Escola will play fan-favorite character Bon Clay in the upcoming third season, while Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña will play Portgas D. Ace.

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Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan wins best actor
Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan wins best actor
Michael B. Jordan accepts the actor in a leading role award for ‘Sinners’ during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan won best actor at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night for his dual roles as Smoke and Stack in Sinners.

This was Jordan’s first Oscar nomination and win. He was nominated alongside Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and Wagner Moura.

Last year’s winner, Adrien Brody, took to the stage to announce this year’s best actor nominees. Brody won the award in 2025 for his performance in The Brutalist. He poked fun at himself by referencing his infamously long acceptance speeches for his win last year, as well as his 2003 win for The Pianist.

Jordan is the sixth Black actor to win in the category. He follows Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith. Jordan thanked the actors who came before him, as well as best actress Oscar winner Halle Berry, when accepting his award.

“I stand here because of the people that came before me,” Jordan said.

The actor continued by thanking everybody in attendance at the Oscars and everyone watching the ceremony at home for supporting him over the course of his career.

“I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping betting on me,” Jordan said. “I’m going to keep stepping up, and I’m going to keep being the best version of myself I can be.”

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Super Bowl halftime show star Bad Bunny says ‘the world is gonna be happy this Sunday’
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Bad Bunny appears on stage during the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Press Conference on Feb. 5, 2026, in San Francisco (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

During the Apple Music Super Bowl 60 halftime show press conference in San Francisco on Thursday, headliner Bad Bunny said you don’t have to speak his language to enjoy the show he’ll put on this Sunday — you just have to be prepared to shake your booty.

Asked whether he’ll be bringing out any special guests during his performance, Bad Bunny told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe, “I don’t wanna give any spoilers. It’s gonna be fun, and it’s gonna easy and people only have to worry about dance.”

“I know that I told them that they had four months to learn Spanish,” he added, referring to what he said in his Saturday Night Live monologue. “They don’t even have to learn Spanish … it’s better if they learn to dance.”

“But I think there’s no better dance than the one that come[s] from the heart. You know, the heartbeat dance,” he continued. “That’s the only thing that they need to worry about, and have fun and enjoy.”

The singer, born Benito Ocasio, said he was grateful for the opportunity, adding, “I’m just trying to enjoy it. … That’s what I’m trying to focus [on] … and trying not to [feel] pressure.”

And while he’s personally pumped for the show, he shared, “I feel more excited about the people than even me — about my family, about my friends, people that I know that they always have believed in me. And they[‘re] happy because [of] this moment [and] the culture. And that’s what … make[s] it special.”

Bad Bunny is convinced that his performance will please his fans all around the world.

“Everyone who stopped me at the street or wherever I go, they only wish, like, good things on me,” he told reporters. “And I know that the world is gonna be happy at this Sunday, and they’re gonna have fun and they gonna dance, and they are gonna have a good time.” 

But while many fans can’t wait to see Bad Bunny perform on Sunday, some conservatives have criticized the halftime show choice. They’ve targeted the Puerto Rican native’s songs, which are sung mainly in Spanish, his artistic choices and his vocal support of immigrants in the United States.

Following Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl headliner announcement, conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA announced a counterprogram halftime show, dubbed The All-American Halftime Show, featuring Kid Rock.

Super Bowl 60, a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.

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