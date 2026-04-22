Will Forte, John Cena and Looney Tunes gang star in ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ official trailer

Will Forte, John Cena and Looney Tunes gang star in ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ official trailer

Wile E. Coyote appears in a still from ‘Coyote vs. Acme.” (Ketchup Entertainment)

At long last, the trailer for Coyote vs. Acme has arrived.

Ketchup Entertainment has released the official trailer for the upcoming live-action and animated hybrid movie, which pokes fun at the film’s history.

Iconic Looney Tunes characters star alongside Will Forte and John Cena in the film, which “centers on Wile E. Coyote as he takes legal action against the Acme Corporation for the countless faulty products that have hindered his relentless pursuit of the Road Runner,” according to its official synopsis.

Coyote vs. Acme was shelved by Warner Bros. Pictures in 2023. In 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery wrote off $115 million of their content as part of an earnings filing that they called a “strategic realignment plan associated with the Warner Bros. Pictures Animation group.” It is presumed Coyote vs. Acme was one of the projects that was affected by the decision. Ketchup Entertainment acquired the film in March 2025.

The new trailer hints at this history through subtle nods. After showing the Warner Bros. Discovery logo toward the beginning of the trailer, the logo, which previously read “WB,” flips and changes to “WAG,” with an asterisk noting fine print at the bottom of the screen. When zoomed into, the fine print reads, “A wholly owned subsidiary of the Acme corporation.”

Later in the trailer, title cards read, “The movie Acme doesn’t want you to see.” In the trailer’s final seconds, a voice says, “The Acme Corporation is releasing this film for accounting purposes only.”

Lana Condor, Tone Bell, P.J. Byrne and Martha Kelly also star in Coyote vs. Acme. It is directed by Dave Green with a screenplay written by May December scribe Samy Burch. James Gunn and Chris DeFaria produced the film.

Coyote vs. Acme blasts into theaters on Aug. 28.

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Ryan Gosling’s ‘Project Hail Mary’ debuts at #1 at the box office
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For many movie fans, their weekend project was going to see Project Hail Mary.

The Ryan Gosling sci-fi flick brought in $80.58 million in its opening weekend to debut at #1. According to Variety those numbers make Project Hail Mary the biggest debut of 2026 so far, and also the biggest ever opening for Amazon MGM, surpassing 2023’s Creed III, which brought in $58 million in its debut week.

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Reminders of Him rounds at the top 5 with $8 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office 
1. Project Hail Mary – $80.58 million
2. Hoppers – $18 million 
3. Dhurandhar The Revenge – $9.57 million
4. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – $9.1 million
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6. Scream 7 – $4.3 million
7. GOAT – $3.5 million
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9. Wuthering Heights – $475,000 
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Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nigella Lawson to replace Prue Leith on ‘The Great British Bake Off’
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English cook and food writer, Nigella Lawson, attends a book signing and lunch at the Melbourne restaurant, Taxi Kitchen, during her tour of Australia, Jan. 24, 2018. (Scott McNaughton/The Age via Getty Images)

We now know who will take over Prue Leith‘s spot as the new judge on The Great British Bake Off.

The popular baking competition show has announced that Nigella Lawson will be the new judge on the program.

“We’re delighted to announce that Nigella Lawson is joining The Great British Bake Off as our new judge!” the show’s official account wrote in its Instagram announcement.

Along with a photo of Lawson, the account shared a statement from the food writer and TV chef about how she feels to be joining the show.

“I’m uncharacteristically rather lost for words right now! Of course it’s daunting to be following in the footsteps of Prue Leith and Mary Berry before her, great dames both, but I’m also bubbling with excitement,” Lawson said.

She called Bake Off “more than a television programme, it’s a National Treasure – and it’s a huge honour to be entrusted with it.”

“I’m just thrilled to be joining the team and all the new bakers to come. I wish the marvellous Prue all the best, and am giddily grateful for the opportunity!” Lawson continued.

The Great British Bake Off, which goes by the name The Great British Baking Show on Netflix, is also judged by Paul Hollywood. The program is hosted by Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding. Leith joined the show in 2017, replacing the original judge, Berry.

Leith shared her excitement for Lawson in the post’s comment section.

“I was so hoping it would be Nigella! Brilliant choice,” Leith wrote.

Many Bake Off winners and British stars sent well wishes Lawson’s way in the comments — including Paddington Bear’s official Instagram account.

“Dear Nigella. First of all, congratulations. Second of all, please can we make a formal request for a marmalade week?” the famous British bear wrote.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.