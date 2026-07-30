Ben Affleck, Jamie Ding win $1 million for charity on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’

Ben Affleck, Jamie Ding win million for charity on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’
Jamie Ding and Ben Affleck celebrate winning a million dollars on ‘Who Wants To Be a Millionaire.’ (Eric Mccandless/Disney)

Ben Affleck and Jeopardy! champion Jamie Ding scored the winning prize on the ABC television show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire on Wednesday. The pair earned $1 million for the nonprofit Eastern Congo Initiative.

Affleck and Ding clinched the win on a Thanksgiving trivia question.

The final question read, “In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, all but which of these have been the names of turkeys pardoned by a U.S. president?”

The four options the pair could choose from to answer the question were “Peanut Butter & Jelly,” “Tater & Tot,” “Mac & Cheese” and “Spaghetti & Meatball.”

Affleck and Ding selected the correct answer, “Spaghetti & Meatball.”

Lights flickered across the stage and confetti fell as Affleck and Ding celebrated the win with host Jimmy Kimmel, receiving an oversized $1 million check written out to Eastern Congo Initiative.

At the start of the round, which aired the previous week, Affleck shared why the Eastern Congo Initiative holds a special place in his heart.

“I’ve been working with them for about 15 years,” Affleck said of the nonprofit. “And right now, of course, as I’m sure most people know, there’s an Ebola crisis there, and so this is in large part designed to try to relieve that, contain the spread of Ebola.”

According to the Eastern Congo Initiative website, Affleck co-founded the charity with businesswoman Whitney Williams in 2010 to “elevate local solutions” in eastern Congo.

The group says its mission is to “transform humanitarian aid into a locally driven model by directly funding community-based organizations and advocating for greater international visibility for the region.”

“We support locally led organizations to expand access to essential services, strengthen economic opportunities, and promote justice,” the website states. “Our work is designed to create scalable, sustainable impact across eastern Congo.”

Affleck and Ding’s big win for charity comes one year after Affleck’s longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon earned $1 million on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire alongside Jeopardy! star Ken Jennings, benefiting Damon and Gary White’s nonprofit, Water.org.

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Make the journey to watch the new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

Universal Pictures has released a brand-new trailer for its upcoming film adaptation of Homer’s epic poem.

The trailer, which runs 2 1/2 minutes, finds Matt Damon starring as Odysseus. Its starts with him in conversation with Calypso, as played by Charlize Theron.

“Tell me what you remember,” Calypso says to Odysseus.

“A wife. A son,” he answers. “We won the war. Help me go home.”

The trailer also shows off more from its star-studded ensemble cast, including Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway.

“This is a household waiting for a master. I want you to choose me,” Pattinson’s Antinous says to Hathaway’s Penelope.

“Ithaca’s king is coming back,” she says in return.

Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya also star in the film, which Universal describes as “a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology,” which will bring the foundational, classic story to IMAX screens for the first time.

Homer’s The Odyssey, of course, tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus’ 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. He is filled with interruptions in his quest to return home to his wife, Penelope, and his grown son, Telemachus, who fights off suitors who are desperate to steal his father’s throne.

Nolan wrote and directed the film, his first since the Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer. He also produced the movie with his wife, Emma Thomas.

The Odyssey opens in movie theaters on July 17.

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Apple TV has revealed that the fifth season of the drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will be its last. The final season is set to premiere in 2027.

The series was one of Apple TV’s flagship shows when the streaming service, then called Apple TV+, launched in 2019. Apple TV renewed it for season 5 in September 2025.

“We feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what’s happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor,” Aniston said. “It’s been such a privilege to work with this insanely talented cast and our extraordinary writers, producers and crew. We’ve become such a family, and we’re all so excited to share this final season. And going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality and honor these characters the way they deserve.”

Witherspoon said the past nine years she’s spent acting in and producing The Morning Show “have been the honor of a lifetime.”

“This was always more than a show about a newsroom — it was a show about why the newsroom matters. About freedom of the press and the journalists who protect the fourth estate, often at great cost. Telling that story has been the creative privilege of my career,” Witherspoon said. “Thank you to Apple for their unwavering support, to our visionary writers, our incredible crew, and our extraordinarily talented cast. … It has been a stellar creative experience — one I will always treasure.”

The show’s ensemble cast includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm. New additions for season 5 are Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes and Lizzy Caplan.

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