Ebola deaths surpass 1,500 in DRC as outbreak continues to spread

Ebola deaths surpass 1,500 in DRC as outbreak continues to spread
A health worker takes a woman’s temperature as part of Ebola screening efforts on June 24, 2026, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. (Photo by Daniel Buuma/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — More than 1,500 people have died from Ebola as an outbreak continues to spread in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to government figures released on Thursday.

As of Tuesday, at least 3,442 cases and 1,521 deaths had been recorded, with 797 people hospitalized or in isolation, Congo’s Ministry of Health said.

Health officials said the contact tracing rate stands at 78.3%, which is below the 90-95% that the World Health Organization says needed to contain the outbreak.

The outbreak was first detected in the DRC’s northeastern province of Ituri, with cases officially confirmed by the health ministry on May 15.

It marks the 17th outbreak of Ebola virus disease in the DRC, which is Africa’s second-largest country and its fourth-most populous nation. The country had a population of about 105 million as of 2023, according to the WHO.

The majority of cases have been detected in Bunia, the capital of the Ituri province, with cases also recorded in the provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu, Haut-Uele and Tshopo, health officials noted.

Aid organizations have said that community mistrust, insecurity due to armed conflict, and gaps in healthcare have hindered response and containment efforts.

Mercy Corps, an aid organization responding to the outbreak, said in a press release this week that teams are finding it “increasingly difficult to reach communities safely, consistently, and early enough.”

Onesphore Bangenza, Ebola response team leader in Bunia for Mercy Corps, said that in 10 weeks, there have been about as many cases recorded as there were during the 2018-2020 outbreak, which is “alarming and should stop us in our tracks.”

“There is no doubt that the virus is moving faster than we can contain it,” Bangenza said in a statement. “We have seen a real improvement in people’s understanding of Ebola over the past month, but those gains are fragile. When basic healthcare is unavailable, insecurity interrupts humanitarian assistance, or essential prevention infrastructure.”

A doctor working on the Ebola response in the DRC told ABC News on Thursday that basic supplies for safe and dignified burials are running short in some areas. He asked to remain anonymous.

“People are crying because they don’t even have the materials needed to bury the bodies,” the doctor said.

Additionally, there aren’t enough people to perform the contact tracing needed to get the outbreak under control, according to the doctor.

“You cannot investigate, you cannot do contact tracing with so few epidemiologists. Two epidemiologists per hospital is the minimum, but it is nowhere near enough to respond to an outbreak of this scale,” he said. “The response needs more than money. It needs people, equipment and community engagement. All the partners need to work together.”

Meanwhile, in neighboring Uganda, health officials declared the Ebola outbreak over earlier this week. The majority of the 20 cases reported in Uganda were travel-related, according to the country’s health ministry.

Dr. Jean Kaseya, the head of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote in a post on X on Thursday that he was joining Uganda’s Minister of Health for a media briefing following the declaration of the end of the Ebola outbreak.

“This milestone reflects the commitment and dedication of health workers, communities, national authorities and partners who worked tirelessly to detect, contain and overcome this outbreak,” he wrote. “I commend the leadership of Uganda and all those who contributed to this response, including the teams from Africa CDC, WHO and partners who supported efforts on the ground.”

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US-Iran strikes ‘put into question’ key parts of MOU, Qatari official says
US-Iran strikes ‘put into question’ key parts of MOU, Qatari official says
Dr. Majed al-Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Quatar and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, speaks onstage during Global Citizen NOW: Impact Sessions on September 24, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

(LONDON) — Renewed fighting between the U.S. and Iran in the Middle East puts into question key elements of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreed by regional nations last month, a senior Qatari government official told ABC News on Thursday.

Majed al-Ansari, an adviser to Qatar’s prime minister and the spokesperson for the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on the sidelines of the Chatham House think tank’s 2026 conference in London that Doha is hoping that intense rounds of reciprocal strikes between the U.S. and Iran do “not kill off the memorandum of understanding altogether.”

“But it does put into question a lot of other things that we have already agreed upon,” he said.

The past 48 hours, Ansari said, have been “quite tense.” He added that since the resumption of strikes, “We’ve seen again navigation through the Strait of Hormuz basically grind to a halt.”

“We are urging all sides to exercise restraint and give some more time for the talks,” Ansari said.

U.S. Central Command said it launched more than 170 strikes on Iranian targets over the past two days in response to alleged Iranian attacks on commercial shipping transiting the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week — allegations that Tehran denied. One of the ships attacked was a Qatari liquid natural gas tanker, the Al-Rekayyat, Qatar said.

In response to the U.S. strikes, the Iranian military claimed to have launched attacks on U.S. military facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

The U.S. and Iran have traded several volleys of attacks since the MOU was signed on June 17.

Ansari denied the Iranian claim that it launched fresh attacks on Qatar on Thursday. “There haven’t been any attacks in Qatar. The Iranian claims, they’re claims. But our military was very much ready, immediately as the attacks began on the region,” he said. “We had some pass overs, but nothing targeting us.”

President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that the MOU was “over” following the reported Iranian attacks, dismissing leaders in Tehran as “scum” and threatening intensified military action.

Asked about those comments, Ansari said Doha and “all parties remain engaged in the talks.”

“Yes, we’re not at the place that we were hoping to be at this time in the chronology of where we wanted the talks to go. But talks have not broken down,” he said. “But, of course, any escalation on the ground derails the diplomatic work.”

Qatar — alongside Pakistan — played a key role in forging the 14-point MOU agreed in June, under which the U.S. and Iran agreed to the reopening Strait of Hormuz and the end of the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports. 

The agreement also stipulated that fighting would stop for 60 days while the U.S. and Iran negotiated the terms of a final deal, which would cover issues including Iran’s nuclear material.

Ansari said talks on that final deal are ongoing despite the escalating strikes and heated rhetoric from both Washington and Tehran.

“The easy answer is everybody’s talking to everybody,” he said when asked what was happening behind the scenes, noting that work is ongoing on all three separate tracks — one regarding the Strait of Hormuz, one regarding Iran’s nuclear program and the third regarding the sanctions on Iran and frozen Iranian assets.

“Our focus is on that diplomatic resolution right now,” Ansari added. “The focus has to be on the diplomatic track working, the talks succeeding and on the end of war to pave the way for sustainable peace in our region, and not for it just to be lulls between attacks.”

“No country, however strong that country is when it comes to its military, is able to withstand an unending military conflict in a small region like ours,” Ansari said.

Nonetheless, he said Qatar’s armed forces are prepared for renewed conflict. “We have taken all the contingencies in respect of what might happen in the region,” Ansari said. 

Qatar, he added, has “not taken part in any attacks against Iran or any other of our neighboring countries.” When asked if Doha would be willing to do so, Ansari replied, “We reserve the right to retaliate.”

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At least 12 dead, 23 missing amid fast-moving wildfire in southern Spain
At least 12 dead, 23 missing amid fast-moving wildfire in southern Spain
Image of the wildfire that broke out in the Los Gallardos area (Almeria) on 10 July 2026, in Los Gallardos, Almeria, Andalusia, Spain. (Photo By Francisco J. Olmo/Europa Press via Getty Images)

(LOS GALLARDOS, Spain) — At least 12 people have died and 23 others are unaccounted for as firefighters in Southern Spain battle a rapidly spreading wildfire, officials said.

Emergency services in Andalusia said the death toll rose overnight amid the devastating blaze.

Andalusian President Juanma Moreno earlier said in a post on X that eight people have also been injured, including four who are in serious condition.

In an interview Friday morning on Spanish radio, Moreno said four of those killed were British nationals who became trapped in a car while trying to escape the flames and added that all of the other victims identified so far are foreign nationals.

The wildfire, burning in the municipality of Los Gallardos in Spain’s southeastern Almeria province, continued to spread rapidly Friday, with Moreno warning that weather conditions remained unfavorable for firefighters.

“The consequences are devastating,” Moreno said in his post on X.

Emergency crews on Friday continued search-and-rescue operations as they worked to locate the people still reported missing.

The blaze is likely to rank among the deadliest wildfires in Spain’s recent history, though authorities cautioned that the full scale of the disaster is still emerging as rescue efforts continue and officials work to identify victims.

Earlier today, a regional government official said in an interview that the fire was likely caused by an electric poll which had fallen.

The regional minister for emergencies in Andalusia, Antonio Sanz Cabello, said on Friday that last night was “a truly tragic night” with “terrible consequences.”

He said fighting the fire has been made more complicated by the remote terrain and the lack of access for heavy machinery. Sixteen aircraft are being used to fight the wildfire.

He urged people to take maximum care and said teams are still fighting the wildfire in Los Gallardos “with all their strength.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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1 year in, South Korea’s Lee enjoys strong support but faces legal shadow
1 year in, South Korea’s Lee enjoys strong support but faces legal shadow
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung takes an oath during his inauguration at the National Assembly on June 04, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Anthony Wallace – Pool/Getty Images)

(SEOUL, South Korea) — South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party swept nationwide local elections Wednesday, tightening President Lee Jae Myung’s grip on power one year into his term, though the conservative opposition captured Seoul’s mayor’s office.

The vote drew 61% turnout, the highest for a local election in three decades.

Lee enters his second year Thursday with approval ratings around 60%, according to South Korea’s major pollsters. That is the second-highest at the one-year mark since 1987, behind only former President Moon Jae-in.

When South Koreans elected Lee a year ago, they did so in the wreckage of a constitutional crisis after then-President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, vowing to “eradicate the anti-state forces.”

He sent troops toward the National Assembly to stop lawmakers from voting it down. The attempt failed within hours, and Yoon was impeached and removed by the Constitutional Court four months later, triggering the snap election that made Lee president.

Governing out loud

Lee has made the presidency unusually public. He live-streams weekly cabinet meetings, a first in Korean history, and his office briefs on camera far more than its predecessor.

Lee also uses social media to announce policy, rebut coverage he disputes, take questions and air his opinions — often without the vetting a formal statement would get. Aides call it a deliberate effort to reach citizens directly rather than through the traditional layers of staff that usually filter a president.

“Unlike politicians before him, he’s citizen-friendly — clearly distinct,” said Park Myoung-ho, a political science professor at Dongguk University.

His style has drawn criticism, however. In May, Lee used social media to attack Starbucks Korea over a promotion that critics linked to a 1980 massacre of pro-democracy protesters, branding the company “low-grade profiteers” guilty of “gutter-level behavior.”

“Given how much power a president holds, it’s too direct and too unfiltered,” said Lee Hyun-woo, who teaches political process at Sogang University and warned that the president’s posts are often misread because Koreans are used to presidents speaking in measured, formal language.

A record-breaking market

The benchmark KOSPI, which bottomed out near 2,300 in April 2025 after President Donald Trump’s tariffs, has surged to a record high above 8,700, blowing past Lee’s campaign pledge to reach 5,000. The rally has been catalyzed by a global boom in semiconductors and AI infrastructure that has lifted companies like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

But rising share prices have not reached many ordinary households across the country and home prices around Seoul are starting to climbing again and is testing one of Lee’s central promises.

Walking the line between Washington and Beijing

Lee’s central foreign-policy bet has been that South Korea no longer has to choose between its U.S. alliance and its largest trading partner, China — an approach his government calls “national-interest-centered pragmatism” — and within seven months of taking office, he had held summits with the leaders of the United States, China and Japan.

“On foreign policy, he’s done better than expected,” said Shin Yul, a political science and diplomacy professor at Myongji University.

But the results have been mixed. Lee repaired ties with Japan, but his January state visit to Beijing largely fell flat.

His pragmatism faced a major test in February when the war between Iran and a U.S.-Israeli coalition threatened the Strait of Hormuz, the route for much of South Korea’s oil imports.

Lee’s government leaned on national reserves, increased purchases of U.S. crude and secured replacement supplies from outside the region. A senior presidential official said the effort, together with the market’s resilience, helped keep Lee’s approval ratings steady through the spring.

Two presidents, two reckonings

In February, a Seoul court sentenced former President Yoon to life in prison for the martial-law attempt; his former defense minister got 30 years. To Lee’s supporters it was accountability for an assault on democracy. To Yoon’s base, it felt like political revenge.

But Lee carries his own legal shadow. He took office facing five criminal trials, including corruption, subornation of perjury and illegal fund transfers to North Korea, which were all frozen once he became president.

His Democratic Party then went further by pushing a special counsel that could cancel the charges against him outright — a move Lee declined to endorse or oppose publicly.

To Shin, the silence was strategic. Lee’s side, he said, “will try to get the charges dropped,” likely using the special counsel “to pursue cancellation of the cases against him.”

The push drew public backlash and many analysts read the local-election result as a warning from voters wary of a governing party clearing its own leader.

“This may be President Lee’s Achilles’ heel,” said Park. “I suspect he himself feels a real burden over it.”

For Lee Hyun-woo, the principle is simple: “Serving well and being remembered as a great president, and paying for crimes committed in the past, are entirely separate matters.”

ABC News’ Hakyung Kate Lee contributed to this report.

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