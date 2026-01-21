DHS launches ‘Operation Catch of the Day’ enforcement action in Maine

DHS launches ‘Operation Catch of the Day’ enforcement action in Maine

ICE Police and Immigration & Deportation (Douglas Rissing/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Department of Homeland Security has now picked another state on which to focus its immigration enforcement action: Maine.

On Wednesday, DHS launched “Operation Catch of the Day” — an operation targeting criminal illegal migrants in the state, according to a DHS spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Luigi Mangione must be given civilian clothes for upcoming court appearance, judge rules
Luigi Mangione must be given civilian clothes for upcoming court appearance, judge rules
Luigi Mangione appears for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court, Dec. 23, 2024, in New York. (Curtis Mean/Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Accused killer Luigi Mangione must be given civilian clothes to wear for his court appearance next month, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Mangione is due in a Manhattan courtroom on Dec. 1, but his attorneys said he had nothing to wear.

“Mangione is currently housed in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and does not have civilian clothes to wear for the hearings,” defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo wrote in a court filing.

On Wednesday, Judge Margaret Garnett ordered the Bureau of Prisons to accept “2 suits; 3 shirts; 3 sweaters; 3 pairs of pants; 5 pairs of socks; and 1 pair of shoes (without laces)” and allow Mangione to wear those items when he is brought to court.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges in the December 2024 shooting death of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson.
He is due in court on the state charges and is expected to argue certain evidence should be suppressed. Judge Gregory Caro may also set a trial date.

This is not the first sartorial matter to be discussed in connection with Mangione’s prosecution. Handwritten notes were secreted inside a pair of argyle socks Mangione was permitted to wear during an earlier court appearance.

At the time, prosecutors complained Mangione was given special accommodations for his “fashion needs.”
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Houston church employee charged with posing as ICE agent to allegedly extort money from woman
Houston church employee charged with posing as ICE agent to allegedly extort money from woman
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement logo as seen on ICE vehicle Sept. 19. 2025. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(HOUSTON, Texas) — An employee of a church in the Houston, Texas, area is charged with impersonating a public servant for allegedly pretending to be an ICE agent and threatening to deport a woman unless she paid him $500, according to court documents.

Donald Doolittle, 58, has served as the safety director of the Gateway Community Church of Webster, about 25 miles southeast of Houston, for 10 years, according to an affidavit filed with the Harris County District Court.

According to ABC Houston station KTRK, the alleged victim, identified in court documents as Rita Dumont Mayans, is a massage therapist.

According to a video of a Saturday court hearing obtained by ABC News, after receiving a massage last Thursday, Doolittle got into a disagreement with Mayans over his method of payment.

“And at that point, she said he pulled out an ID card labelled ‘ICE,’ stating he was an ICE agent who needs to see her ID,” a magistrate said during the hearing.

Mayans showed Doolittle her temporary visa, according to the magistrate, after which Doolittle allegedly demanded money from Mayans.

“He demanded she Zelle him $500 or he would take her away and she would never see her family or children again,” according to the magistrate.

Mayans sent Doolittle the money, after which he texted her that she would not hear from any other ICE agents, according to the magistrate.

Police learned of Doolittle’s alleged actions when Mayans encountered officers at a luncheon the following day, according to KTRK.

Doolittle’s bond is set at $10,000, according to court documents.

Neither Doolittle, his attorneys nor Gateway Community Church of Webster immediately responded to an ABC News request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Powerball jackpot surges to .25 billion ahead of Wednesday’s drawing
Powerball jackpot surges to $1.25 billion ahead of Wednesday’s drawing
Purchased Powerball tickets ((Photo by Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A $1.25 billion Powerball jackpot prize is up for grabs Wednesday night, with a cash value of $572.1 million, after no winners were selected Monday.

This is the game’s sixth largest prize ever, according to Powerball. The largest prize ever was $2.04 billion won on Nov. 7, 2022.

The Powerball jackpot last rolled Monday night, when no ticket matched the five white balls — 23, 35, 59, 63, 68 — and red Powerball 2.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize. There have been 43 consecutive drawings with no jackpot wins.

If a player wins on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between annual payments worth an estimated $1.25 billion or an immediate $572.1 million lump sum payment.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The drawing will be held just before 11 p.m. ET in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.