Don Cheadle to executive produce docuseries ‘Vs. Goliath’

Don Cheadle to executive produce docuseries ‘Vs. Goliath’

Don Cheadle attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents Career Retrospective with Regina Hall at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on November 20, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA)

Don Cheadle has joined the team for the docuseries Vs. Goliath. Deadline reports he’s been tapped to executive produce the show with nonprofit The Solutions Project, which promotes climate justice.

The series, according to Deadline, “explores stories of everyday people from working-class communities across the U.S. taking bold action against the fossil fuel industry.”

“The climate crisis is not just about science,” Cheadle said in a statement. “It’s about justice, courage, and the people rising up to do what’s needed. Vs. Goliath spotlights communities that are being directly hurt by fossil fuel pollution, and refuse to be invisible. The series makes these communities the heroes of the battle, and stays loyal to participant-driven storytelling. I’m honored to help amplify those voices.”

“We created Vs. Goliath to spotlight the heroes of the environmental justice movement – everyday people standing up to enormous odds,” the production team added. “Having Don Cheadle join us as executive producer, with the incredible support of The Solutions Project, not only validates the urgency of this work, but also brings powerful visibility to the people and stories featured in the series.”

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Justin Baldoni and Emily Baldoni arrive at New York Federal Courthouse for his trial against Blake Lively on Feb. 11, 2026, in New York City. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images)

Actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are facing off in a New York City federal court for a settlement conference in Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni, with whom she co-starred in It Ends With Us.

The It Ends With Us co-stars, flanked by their attorneys, smiled at a small crowd of media gathered outside of the U.S. District Court as they entered Wednesday morning, but did not speak to reporters.

The court-ordered settlement conference is a last effort for a resolution ahead of the actors’ scheduled May 18 trial in a legal battle that has stretched on for more than a year.

According to court documents, each side will make a 10- to 15-minute presentation during the conference summarizing the issues attorneys believe are important for the opposing party to consider.

The judge will then meet separately with each side in private. The proceedings are not open to the public or press, and there is no word on how long Wednesday’s conference is expected to last.

Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends with Us, and accusing both Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, of engaging in a “social manipulation” campaign to “destroy” her reputation.

The two later filed lawsuits against each other in New York, with Lively reiterating the claims made in her earlier complaint and accusing Baldoni and Wayfarer of allegedly engaging in “unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing” to ruin her reputation in a lawsuit seeking $500 million in damages.

Baldoni’s attorney denied the allegations.

Shortly after Lively filed her lawsuit, Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and the couple’s publicist for extortion and defamation, claiming Lively had “robbed” him of control over the film and had destroyed his reputation.

Lively’s lawyers denied the allegations and called Baldoni’s suit “another chapter in the abuser playbook.”

A federal judge in New York dismissed Baldoni’s suit last June, formally ending the counterclaim in October after Baldoni did not refile an amended complaint.

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Chris Evans, Demi Moore and more to present at this year’s Oscars
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Chris Evans attends the premiere of ‘Sacrifice’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 6, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The latest batch of Oscars presenters has been revealed.

Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and Maya Rudolph will take to the Oscars stage to present awards at this year’s ceremony, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

They join the previously announced presenters Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña, who all return to the awards ceremony after winning Oscars last year.

The producers for the Oscars will continue announcing the talent who will present at the show throughout the coming weeks, they announced.

Conan O’Brien will host the awards ceremony for the second time, while Raj Kapoor serves as executive producer and showrunner and Katy Mullan executive produces.

The 98th Oscars will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Pluribus’ actress is glad Golden Globes are celebrating show’s creator and star for ‘their greatness’
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Rhea Seehorn and Karolina Wydra in “Pluribus,” now streaming on Apple TV (Courtesy Apple TV)

Going into Sunday night’s Golden Globes, Apple TV+’s new series Pluribus — about a woman who is unaffected by an alien virus that causes nearly everyone on earth to be joined to a hive mind — is up for two awards.

The show, from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, is nominated for best television series, drama and best performance by an actress in a television series, drama for star Rhea Seehorn. Pluribus star Karolina Wydra, who plays Zosia, says she’s thrilled for Gilligan and Seehorn, telling ABC Audio, “I’m glad that they’re being celebrated for their greatness.”

Pluribus marks the first leading role for Seehorn, who previously appeared in Gilligan’s Better Call Saul. Wydra says she hopes Seehorn receives long-overdue recognition. 

“I want her to be celebrated for the incredible artist that she is, and not only incredible artist, but also an incredible woman and an incredible leader,” she says. “I am shocked that she hasn’t been a leading lady. She’s made to be that. She’s just phenomenal.”

Wydra is also happy that Gilligan’s vision is being recognized by the Globes.

“He is a master of his craft and he is a brilliant storyteller, brilliant filmmaker, and more than anything, he’s an incredible human being,” she tells ABC Audio. “And I am in awe of him as a person.”

“It starts from the top down and the way he runs the set and the ways he hires people. He really cares about making sure that people are there because they want to and they’re really good humans.” 

The Golden Globes will air live on CBS Sunday night and stream live on Paramount Plus.

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