‘Emily in Paris’ heads to Greece and Monaco in season 6
Emily in Paris will return for season 6, with new destinations on the horizon for the star of the show.
Series creator Darren Star reveals Lily Collins’ character, Emily, will be heading to Greece and Monaco. The announcement follows his earlier comments at a press conference, where he said the show “organically [follows] the storyline” but will never “permanently leave its home base” in Paris.
Production for season 6 is set to begin in May.
Season 5 sees Emily in Rome, where she must launch Agence Grateau’s office in the Eternal City. She also navigates a new relationship with luxury fashion heir Marcello Muratori, played by Eugenio Franceschini, while constantly being pulled between life in Italy and France.
The series is currently available to stream on Netflix.
The previously untitled original comedy from Judd Apatow and Glen Powell now has a title.
The Universal Pictures film will be called The Comeback King. It follows a country western star in free fall. This title announcement comes as production on the movie has started.
Apatow is set to direct and produce the film, which Powell will star in and also produce. The pair wrote the movie’s script together.
Cristin Milioti, Madelyn Cline, Stavros Halkias and Li Jin Hao will also star.
Apatow’s relationship with Universal Pictures traces back to his 2005 directorial debut The 40-Year-Old Virgin. He’s also directed Knocked Up, Funny People, This Is 40, Trainwreck and The King of Staten Island for the film studio.
Powell shared a post, which he collaborated on with Apatow, announcing the film’s title on Monday.
“THE COMEBACK KING,” he captioned his post. “Turn it up. Feb 2027.”
The Comeback King arrives in theaters on Feb. 5, 2027.
Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette has been pulled three days ahead of its premiere following allegations of domestic violence against her.
In a statement shared with ABC News on Thursday, a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said, “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The 98th annual Oscars are less than a week away. Rose Byrne received her first-ever Oscar nomination for her performance in the film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. She’s up for best actress at the ceremony, and Byrne’s nomination is the only recognition the film received this year.
Byrne spoke to ABC Audio about what it means to represent director Mary Bronstein’s film at this year’s ceremony.
“We premiered [If I Had] Legs [I’d Kick You] a year ago at Sundance. So, it’s been a year of shepherding this film. And it’s an indie film,” Byrne said, adding, “So it was a smaller budget for advertising stuff.”
Despite all of that, Byrne said the film has connected and made an impact.
“It’s been truly an extraordinary experience,” Byrne said. “I just couldn’t anticipate how people have received it. It’s been really varied. What people’s takeaway from the film is [that] it’s very interpretive and it is a real expression of feeling. And I think that’s just been a highlight to be part of something that’s very compelling, and polarizing and moving.”
All of that has been “really, really cool,” she said, but even better is that she gets to represent the film as its only nomination.
“To have this recognition, it’s really recognition for the film, because the character is the film and the film is the character,” Byrne said, before speaking on what she’s enjoyed most about this awards season.
“It’s been fun to meet people I love, meet people I admire,” Byrne said. “It’s incredible, obviously, I’m the fan.”
The Oscars will take place Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.