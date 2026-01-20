EU leaders talk coordination over Greenland as Trump readies for Davos meetings

EU leaders talk coordination over Greenland as Trump readies for Davos meetings

NATO headquarters in Haren, Brussels, Belgium. (Michael Nguyen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — The escalating showdown between the U.S. and its NATO allies over the fate of Greenland looks set to be a dominant topic of conversation as leaders gather at this week’s World Economic Forum event in Davos, with U.S. President Donald Trump again declaring on Monday that American ownership of the Arctic island is “imperative.”

Trump said in a post to social media that, following a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, “I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!”

Greenland is a self-governing territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Trump first raised the prospect of acquiring the minerals-rich island in his first term. Danish and Greenlandic politicians have repeatedly rebuffed such proposals.

European leaders, meanwhile, continued to push back on Trump’s ambitions and publicize their coordination efforts on the issue.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post to X that she met with a bipartisan congressional delegation to discuss both Russia’s war in Ukraine and recent tensions around Greenland.

Von der Leyen said she “addressed the need to unequivocally respect the sovereignty of Greenland and of the Kingdom of Denmark. This is of utmost importance to our transatlantic relationship.”

The European Union, she said, “remains ready to continue working closely with the United States, NATO, and other allies, in close cooperation with Denmark, to advance our shared security interests.”

“We also discussed transatlantic trade and investment. They are a major asset for both the EU and US economies. Tariffs run counter to these shared interests,” von der Leyen wrote.

Danish and Greenlandic ministers traveled on Monday to Brussels to meet with NATO chief Rutte.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said afterward that the Greenland issue poses challenges “fundamentally to Europe and, for that matter, also the future of NATO.” Poulsen said Rutte is “very aware of the difficult situation.”

Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt said the meeting “achieved some important things with regard to security in the Arctic.” She added, “It is important to know how to work with security in the Arctic. That is why we are now carrying out various exercises.”

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, meanwhile, was in the U.K. on Monday to meet with his counterpart in London. “In turbulent times, close allies are crucial — Denmark and the UK stand close together,” Rasmussen wrote on X. “We agree on the need for stronger NATO engagement in the Arctic and closer security cooperation.”

Trump has suggested that U.S. sovereignty over Greenland is necessary to ensure American security and blunt Chinese and Russian influence in the Arctic region. A 1951 defense agreement already grants the U.S. military access to Greenland, but Trump has suggested the deal is inadequate.

Denmark and its European allies have sought to ease concerns about the supposed vulnerability of the Arctic through more military spending and by sending small contingents of troops to Greenland last week.

But Trump interpreted the deployments as a provocation, and announced new 10% tariffs on all goods from the eight nations — Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands and Finland — that sent troops.

European leaders hit back at Trump’s decision and said the move threatened a new transatlantic trade war.

NATO fighters scrambled, air defenses alerted amid deadly Russian strikes in Ukraine
Andriy Bodak/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC “UA:PBC”/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(LONDON) — NATO fighter jets were scrambled and ground-based air defense systems put on the highest level of alert in Poland and Romania during a massive and deadly overnight Russian attack on targets across Ukraine, military officials in Warsaw and Bucharest said.

One drone was reported penetrating some 5 miles into Romanian airspace before being lost on radar, the Defense Ministry in Bucharest said in a statement.

At least 20 people were killed in a Russian strike on the western city of Ternopil, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said, where two nine-story residential buildings were hit by Russian munitions. Another 66 people were injured, the ministry said.

“One is on fire, the other has destruction from the third to the ninth floor,” the ministry said of the buildings hit. “About five hundred rescuers and over a hundred units of equipment are working at nine active locations,” the ministry added.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 476 drones and 48 missiles into the country overnight, with Lviv, Ternopil and Kharkiv regions the focus of the attack. The attack was the largest of November to date, according to air force data, and the largest since Russia launched 705 munitions into the country on Oct. 30.

Defenders downed or suppressed 442 drones and 41 missiles, the air force said. Impacts of 34 drones and seven missiles were reported across 14 locations, it added, with falling debris reported in six locations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said attacks were reported all across the country, in regions including Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Dnipro.

At least 19 long-range drones attacked the northeastern city of Kharkiv, where local officials said nearly 50 people were injured.

“Every brazen attack against normal life indicates that the pressure on Russia is insufficient,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post to Telegram. “Russia must be held accountable for its actions, and we must focus on everything that strengthens us and allows us to shoot down Russian missiles, neutralize Russian drones and stop assaults.”

In Romania, the Defense Ministry said two German Eurofighters and two Romanian F-16s were deployed “to monitor the airspace at the border with Ukraine, following Russian airstrikes in the vicinity of the river border with Romania.”

One drone was tracked on radar penetrating some 5 miles into Romanian airspace, the ministry said. The drone reappeared on radar intermittently as it traveled along the Moldovan-Romanian border before being lost, the ministry said.

“No cases of impact with the ground of any aerial vehicle have been reported,” it said in a statement. “Teams of specialists are ready to begin field searches.”

A Romanian Defense Ministry spokesperson told ABC News they could not confirm whether the drone was Russian in origin.

In Poland, the Armed Forces Operational Command said fighters were scrambled and air defenses “reached a state of maximum readiness” during the attack.

The alert lasted for around four hours, the command said, with no reported violations of Polish airspace. Polish, Dutch, Norwegian and Spanish fighters were involved in the allied response, it added in a later post, as were German Patriot air defense systems.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces downed 80 Ukrainian drones overnight into Wednesday morning.

The latest exchanges came as U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George visited Ukraine to meet with Zelenskyy and other top officials.

The White House’s peace push has stalled in recent months. A U.S. official told ABC News that this week’s visit is intended to revive talks and discuss the U.S. position on the possibility of negotiations with Moscow.

Ahead of the trip to Ukraine, Driscoll held discussions with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.

U.S. Army spokesperson Col. Dave Butler told ABC News on Wednesday that Driscoll and the accompanying team “arrived this morning in Kyiv on behalf of the administration on a fact finding mission to meet with Ukrainian officials and discuss efforts to end the war.”

Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 128 people, officials say
VCG/VCG via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The death toll from the massive fire at a residential apartment complex in Hong Kong rose to 128 as of Friday, as search and rescue efforts continued.

Hong Kong Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung announced the new death toll on Friday but warned that more bodies may still be found.

Three men associated with the construction firm in charge of the renovation at the housing complex have been arrested and are under investigation in connection with the fire, Hong Kong police said during a press conference early Thursday morning.

Police suspect the mesh used during the renovation was not up to standard, and the company installed a large amount of Styrofoam in the windows and the outer walls which acted as an accelerant once the fire began, police said.

The mesh and the Styrofoam were found in the one building that wasn’t impacted by the fire, police said.

More than 140 fire engines and over 800 firefighters and paramedics were deployed on Wednesday to respond to the fire, with drones also in use, officials said.

Some 279 people have been reported missing, Hong Kong leader John Lee said during a press briefing earlier Thursday.

“The fire has resulted in many casualties, including a fireman who died in the line of duty,” Lee said in an earlier statement posted to social media. “I express my deep sadness and my deep condolences to the families of the dead and the injured.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences and sympathies to the victims’ families and those affected in a statement.

He said he ordered authorities to “do everything possible to ensure search and rescue operations, medical treatment for the injured, and post-disaster relief, and to provide necessary assistance to relevant departments and local authorities to minimize casualties and losses.”

ABC News’ Karson Yiu, Ellie Kaufman, Will Gretsky and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Bondi Beach evidence suggests shooting was ‘inspired’ by ISIS, Australia PM says
Bondi Beach evidence suggests shooting was 'inspired' by ISIS, Australia PM says
Mourners gather to lay flowers at Bondi Beach on December 15, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Police say at least 16 people, including one suspected gunman, were killed and more than 40 others injured when two attackers opened fire near a Hanukkah celebration at the world-famous Bondi Beach, in what authorities have declared a terrorist incident. (Izhar Khan/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — The alleged father and son gunmen who killed at least 15 people in a mass shooting at Australia’s Bondi Beach traveled to the Philippines in the weeks leading up to the attack and may have been inspired by the ISIS terrorist organization, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Investigators are probing the months and weeks leading up to the Sunday shooting, when the suspected gunmen — Sajid Akram, 50, and Naveed Akram, 24 — fired at people taking part in a Hanukkah event. Australian investigators and officials have described the incident as an anti-semitic terrorist attack.

“It would appear that there is evidence that this was inspired by a terrorist organization, by ISIS,” Albanese told reporters at a Tuesday press conference. “Some of the evidence which is being procured, including the presence of Islamic State flags in the vehicle that has been seized, are a part of that.”

“Radical perversion of Islam is absolutely a problem,” the prime minister continued. “It is something that has been identified globally as a problem as well.”

One of the two alleged shooters was killed during the incident, with the second injured. Police confirmed to ABC News that the surviving alleged gunman, Sajid Akram, had woken from his coma but had not yet been questioned.

New South Wales Police Force Commissioner Mal Lanyon also took part in Tuesday’s press conference. He confirmed to journalists that the seized vehicle was registered to the younger of the two alleged gunmen and “contained IEDs” as well as ISIS flags.

“We continue to work through the motive of this tragedy and will continue to do so,” Lanyon said.

Law enforcement officials said they are also probing a trip taken by the alleged shooters to the Philippines in November. “The reasons why they went to the Philippines and the purpose of that and where they went when they were there is under investigation at the moment,” Lanyon said.

A NSW Health spokesperson told ABC News on Tuesday that 22 injured people remain in hospital, six of whom are in critical condition.

Twelve of the 15 deceased victims have now been named. They include a young soccer player originally from France, a Holocaust survivor and a 10-year-old girl.

Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales, pushed back on criticism of the police response time as the shooting unfolded.

Responding officers, Minns said during Tuesday’s press conference, “acted with bravery and integrity. They didn’t take a backward step.”

“They engaged the gunmen on the footbridge with handguns,” Minns said. “The offenders had long-range rifles and New South Wales police officers were responsible for killing one of them and shooting the other one and as a result saving many, many people’s lives.”

“Now there are two officers in critical care in New South Wales hospitals at the moment. They weren’t shot in the back as they were running away, they were shot in the front,” Minns said.

“If there’s any suggestion that New South Wales Police didn’t live up to their responsibilities to the people of this state, it should be rejected because it’s not consistent with the facts,” Minns continued.

