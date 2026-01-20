Woody Harrelson wanted to punch Matthew McConaughey in the face for his ‘True Detective’ method acting

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey speak at the 66th annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Aug. 25, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Woody Harrelson is sharing some of the frustrations he had for his True Detective co-star Matthew McConaughey while they were filming the critically acclaimed show.

McConaughey recently guested on Harrelson and Ted Danson‘s podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name, where Harrelson said there were “so many times” that he wanted to “punch” McConaughey for his method acting in season 1 of True Detective.

“He’s method,” Harrelson said. “When we were shooting, he was Rust Cohle. There [were] so many times I wanted to punch this m*********** in the face. I’m so pissed at him cause he’s in his character.”

Harrelson and McConaughey played investigators hunting a serial killer in Louisiana on the show. McConaughey said on the podcast that he had to stay stoic between takes in order to stay in the headspace of his character.

“We’re sitting there. We’re about to start shooting, and we were rehearsing,” McConaughey said. “I’m just kind of being stoic Rust Cohle. Woody goes, like, ‘Hey man, I need to talk to you about something.’ He goes, ‘The way you and I work, McConaughey, I hit you the ball, you hit it back, I hit it back to you. We volley, we play. … Man, that’s us. It’s dramatic, and it’s also comedy.'”

Harrelson said he suggested the show was too dark and that they should add in some moments of levity.

“I remember saying to [McConaughey] before we started filming, I’m like, ‘Dude, people are gonna expect to laugh with us. We gotta throw some jokes in here.’ He’s just like, ‘Mhm.’ … I’m waiting for him to say, ‘Yeah, you’re totally’ — no, none of that. He just, ‘Mhm, yeah.’”

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend “The Naked Gun” New York Premiere on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson is opening up about the romantic relationship she shared with Liam Neeson.

The actress recently revealed that she and her Naked Gun co-star developed a private relationship following production of their summer box office hit.

“If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming,” she told People.

Anderson also mentioned how she and Neeson spent an “intimate week” together at his upstate New York home.

“I had my own room,” she said. “Our assistants both came; even family stopped by.”

She went on and shared several memories with Neeson, including the time the pair ate dinner at a “tiny French restaurant where he (Neeson) introduced me as the ‘future Mrs. Neeson,'” and how she “tended to a rosebush overgrown with mint” in his garden.

Following what she described as their “romantic lost week,” she said that they went their separate ways to work on other film projects.

“We were having fun,” she said and added, “I always was laughing when people thought, ‘Oh, that’s a publicity stunt.’ I’m like, ‘A publicity stunt? This was real. We have real feelings.'”

Good Morning America has reached out to reps of Anderson and Neeson for additional comment.

Anderson and Neeson fueled romance rumors over the summer while they promoted their film, The Naked Gun, which was a reboot of the popular comedy franchise of the same name and the 1982 television series Police Squad!

The duo appeared in a flirty promo video shared on the film’s official Instagram page in August. They also shared sweet moments on carpets during the film’s premieres with Anderson in one image, giving Neeson a kiss on the cheek.

Following The Naked Gun, Anderson said she and Neeson are good friends. Neeson has also been there to support her in her endeavors following their summer film.

‘The Year: 2025’ poster (ABC)

Good morning, America — and good bye to 2025. As the year draws to a close, Robin Roberts is once again inviting viewers to pause and reflect with her 15th annual year-end special.

The Year: 2025 finds Robin revisiting the moments that defined the past 12 months, alongside a lineup of ABC News voices, including David MuirMichael Strahan, Linsey Davis and Sunny Hostin, along with special guests such as The Jonas Brothers, WNBA champion A’Ja Wilson and Sinners star Miles Canton.

The special looks back at headline-making events including the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement. It airs on Dec. 29, but Robin says the process of tracking potential moments began at the top of the year.

“It’s just trying to get a sense from folks, what have you remembered?” Robin explains of her year-end special. “What have you forgot? What should you remember? What do you want to forget?” 

She’s most eager to revisit the stories that are no longer in the headlines but still matter deeply, like the devastating LA wildfires early in 2025 and the people still affected by its impact. She’s also excited to highlight lighter moments, including the story of a father who built a pantry during the government shutdown and was met with overwhelming support from his neighbors.

“It’s the holidays,” Robin shares. “You want a moment to exhale and breathe. So I just love the mixture that we bring to the year.” She credits her “fabulous team of producers” for putting the show together, as well as the anchors and correspondents who she calls “the best in the field.” 

The Year: 2025 begins at 8 p.m ET on ABC and streams the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande speak on stage as Universal Pictures presents a special ‘Wicked: For Good’ Q&A at Saban Media Center on Nov. 15, 2025, in North Hollywood, California. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Could Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey reunite onstage in London?

Deadline reports the two actors are making plans to co-star in a revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine‘s Sunday in the Park with George, slated for a 2027 presentation at London’s Barbican Theatre.

The show was inspired by post-impressionist artist Georges Seurat‘s famous painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Its two central roles — Seurat and his lover, Dot — were originated on Broadway by Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters.

According to Deadline, both Ariana and Jonathan have “excelled” in these roles during early read-throughs. However, with “many moving parts” still involved in bringing the show to life, “there will be no official announcement until all of those parts are firmly locked into place.”

In November, Ariana told The New York Times that she has something “coming up soon.” The Times described it as “stage-related.” Ariana added, “It’s not on Broadway, but it’s something that I’m very excited about and inspired by.” 

Could this be the project? Stay tuned.

