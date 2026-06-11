Extra officers called in as violent unrest in Belfast continues for another night

Extra officers called in as violent unrest in Belfast continues for another night
A protestor throws a rock at Police vehicles on Sandy Row on June 9, 2026 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

(BELFAST, Northern Ireland) — Extra officers from the U.K. are being deployed to Northern Ireland on Thursday following another night of violent unrest over an alleged knife attack by an immigrant suspect.

Scotland will send 90 officers to Northern Ireland to support an additional 200 officers from across the U.K. that were deployed to the region after protesters allegedly set fire to cars, properties and other outdoor objects, pelted cops with projectiles and harassed immigrant healthcare workers on Wednesday, according to investigators and local leaders.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said Thursday that 16 people have been arrested this week in connection with the back-to-back nightly protests in Belfast and other towns. They are looking for more suspects connected to the violent demonstrations.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson told reporters that 12 officers were injured during Wednesday night’s incidents, including some who were allegedly struck by Molotov cocktails and other projectiles.

Officers had to use a water cannon to disperse some of the crowds.

“Our communities in Northern Ireland deserve to get their lives back to normal. Yesterday, businesses shut their doors, trains were not running and we saw schools closing early due to fear. This is the impact these thugs are having,” he said.

As the destruction and chaos continued on the streets, the family of the victim of Monday’s stabbing attack at the center of the riots pleaded for calmness and tolerance.

The family of Stephen Ogilvie, who is in stable condition following the attack, released a statement Wednesday saying they were “feeling disgusted” by the images of the violent protests.

“We want to make it absolutely clear that to do this in response is not supported by our family, and peaceful protest is only ever the way forward,” the family said.

A Sudanese immigrant allegedly attacked Ogilvie with a knife around 10:30 p.m. Monday near Kinnaird Avenue before he was subdued by nearby pedestrians and arrested by the police.

The victim “suffered serious injuries to his eyes and slash-wound injuries to his back and face,” police said.

The 30-year-old suspect was charged with attempted murder, possession of an article with blade or point in a public place and threats to kill. The investigation is ongoing.

The protests that have broken out since the attack have been pushing anti-immigrant rhetoric and have caused disturbances across Northern Ireland, according to the police.

In one incident on Wednesday, 20 masked protesters allegedly blocked the road and threw projectiles at officers and in another incident in Portadown, demonstrators attacked a property for hours, according to PSNI.

During the demonstrations, some protesters allegedly harassed immigrant healthcare workers who were on their way to and from their work, according to police.

UNISON Northern Ireland, the union representing healthcare workers, said in a statement it had received reports this week of workers being followed, stopped by people to check their identities and intimidated in their homes.

“They are care workers, nurses, classroom assistants and a host of other occupations delivering key public services. They are here because our government and public services invited them to fill the critical shortages in these vital services. The hypocrisy of those behind the hate campaign is stunning,” UNISON said in a statement Wednesday.

Henderson said he was meeting with UNISON members on Thursday and also shared his support for the healthcare workers.

“They are the backbone of our public service. They are caring for our family, friends and loved ones in our communities. We are here to support them. In the same way they support us,” he said.

Ogilvie’s family also expressed support for Northern Ireland’s immigrants and healthcare workers.

“We have many migrants who make a deeply valuable contribution to our country, including from within our healthcare system and hospitality sector, and we depend on them to make our country work. We do not want this terrible tragedy to be used to divide people or fuel hostility — do not do this in the name of our loved one as we do not share the same values,” they said.

Outside of the unrest on the streets, police have also been working to combat a flood of misinformation about the knife attack and protests circulating on social media sites that are being promoted by anti-immigrant groups and figures.

Ogilvie’s family also condemned those who spread misinformation about the attack and protests.

“If you know anything at all about the attack, or saw anything strange near Kinnaird Avenue, please go to the police and stop sharing false information on social media, as it is deeply distressing,” they said.

Henderson urged the public to heed the family’s request.

“They could not be more clear that violence is not in Stephen’s name,” he said.

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Daughter of American woman missing in Bahamas arrives to help with search
Daughter of American woman missing in Bahamas arrives to help with search
Cadaver dogs in the Bahamas to help search for missing American Lynette Hooker, April 16, 2026. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — The daughter of Lynette Hooker, an American woman who is missing in the Bahamas, has arrived on the islands with her boyfriend to help with the search after her stepfather, Brian Hooker, left the country.

Karli Aylesworth and her boyfriend, Steve Hansen, said they gave a statement to Bahamian police and plan on retracing her mother’s last steps.

“They’re just not releasing information because it’s an ongoing investigation, which we understand,” Hansen told ABC News.

“We seem frustrated because of the fact that we haven’t found her yet, and we would hope by now we would have,” he added.

Aylesworth’s mother, Lynette Hooker, has been missing since the evening of April 4 when Brian Hooker said she went overboard. The couple had departed Hope Town on the Abaco Islands for their yacht, Soulmate, in Elbow Cay, when bad weather caused her to fall off their dinghy, Brian Hooker told authorities.

Brian Hooker, 58, was arrested on April 8 and questioned by police. He was released on Monday without charges.

Brian Hooker told ABC News on Tuesday that he was staying in the Bahamas with a “sole focus” of finding his wife, “no matter how likely or unlikely that is.”

He said at the time that he planned “to go back to the boat, and then hire or beg people to help me go find some areas to search.”

But Brian Hooker then left the Bahamas, his attorney said on Wednesday, noting that his mother is not well.

Hansen said he and Aylesworth were surprised to learn her stepfather left.

“We’re not gonna say that he doesn’t deserve to see his mother before she dies, but we’re just saying Karli didn’t get that option. Karli didn’t get the option to see her mother before she died,” Hansen said.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force said in a statement Thursday that the search and recovery work is ongoing, with operations involving “extensive shoreline patrols, sea patrols, aerial drone surveillance, and submersible drone operations.”

ABC News’ Brian Andrews contributed to this report.

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Husband of woman reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas arrested: Police
Husband of woman reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas arrested: Police
The Hookers’ boat, “Soulmate,” is seen in Marsh Harbor on Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas, April 8, 2026. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — The husband of a woman who was reported missing in the Bahamas after going overboard on a dinghy has been arrested, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Lynette Hooker, 55, of Michigan, and her husband, Brian Hooker, 58, had departed Hope Town on the Abaco Islands for Elbow Cay around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The couple was en route to their yacht, “Soulmate,” when bad weather caused Lynette Hooker to fall overboard, her husband told authorities.

Brian Hooker was arrested Wednesday evening and was being questioned in connection with his wife’s disappearance, police said. No further details were released.

According to his attorney, Brian Hooker has been “cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation.”

The husband “categorically denies the allegations made against him,” the attorney, Terrel Butler, said in a statement on Thursday.

“Mr. Hooker cannot provide further comments to the media or the public at this time while the investigations are ongoing,” Butler added. “It is crucial to mention the importance of maintaining the integrity of the legal process.”

The arrest comes after multiple sources told ABC News a criminal investigation had been opened into whether there was any wrongdoing in the case.

The U.S. Coast Guard will be leading the probe, according to a source familiar with the investigation. 

The search is ongoing for Lynette Hooker, according to police.

Her husband told police the strong currents on Saturday took her out to sea, authorities said. She was holding the boat key when she went overboard, causing the 8-foot hard-bottom dinghy’s engine to shut off, police noted.

Her husband spoke out for the first time on Wednesday, saying he is “heartbroken over the recent boat accident.”

In a statement posted to social media, Brian Hooker said “unpredictable seas and high winds” caused his “beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy” near Elbow Cay.

“Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus,” he said.

Brian Hooker subsequently paddled the boat back to shore, arriving at around 4 a.m. Sunday to a marina, where he reported his wife overboard to an individual who then alerted police, authorities said.

The search and rescue operation has been conducted by land, sea and air and involved multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said.  

Brian Hooker thanked the agencies “who have worked tirelessly in an ongoing effort to bring Lynette back to us.” 

“Thank you to everyone for keeping Lynette in your thoughts and for your support of our family during this difficult time,” he said.

The investigation and search efforts are ongoing, police said Tuesday.

Lynette Hooker’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, has called for a “full and complete investigation” into her mother’s disappearance.

She told ABC News her mother is fit and a good swimmer, and described what her stepfather told her about his wife’s disappearance.

“He said that my mom’s missing and that she fell out of the boat and that he threw a life jacket to her or something, and he doesn’t know if she got it or not,” she said.

“I just hope we find her,” she added.

The Hookers are avid sailors, documenting their travels on social media under the name “The Sailing Hookers.”

The U.S. State Department is “aware of reports regarding a missing American near Elbow Cay” and is “working with Bahamian authorities to provide assistance,” a spokesperson for the agency said Monday.

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Ukraine drones target Moscow for 3rd consecutive day, mayor says, amid major attack
Ukraine drones target Moscow for 3rd consecutive day, mayor says, amid major attack
Kremlin L and the Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. Moscow, May 16, 2026, (Photo by Feng Kaihua/Xinhua via Getty Images)

(LONDON )– Russian air defenses shot down at least 22 Ukrainian drones heading toward Moscow overnight and into Wednesday morning, according to the city’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, marking the third consecutive day of Ukrainian long-range strikes on the Russian capital.

The latest attacks on Moscow were part of a large wave of Ukrainian drone strikes launched across southern and western Russia, according to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, which said in a post to Telegram that its forces downed at least 326 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Sobyanin said emergency services had been dispatched to sites where intercepted drones and debris fell. The mayor did not note any damage or casualties caused by any of the attacks reported since Monday. Since Monday, Sobyanin has reported the downing of at least 39 Ukrainian drones heading toward the capital.

It is unclear whether any drones penetrated Russian air defenses. Russian officials generally attribute any damage or casualties to debris from interceptions rather than successful impacts, even in cases when video footage shows Ukrainian munitions hitting targets.

Elsewhere, local officials reported attacks on industrial facilities in the Samara, Rostov, Vladimir and Cheboksary regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post to Telegram that a Ukrainian-designed FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile was used in the attack on Cheboksary. The strike hit “a military plant” used to produce “components for drones and missiles,” Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian munitions hit major oil refineries in Samara and Vladimir regions.

A drone alert was also declared in the Omsk region of Siberia — more than 1,800 miles from Ukraine — by Governor Vitaly Khotsenko, citing a warning from the Defense Ministry.

Russia’s federal air transport agency, Rosaviatsiya, announced temporary flight restrictions for at least 10 airports in southern and western Russia overnight into Wednesday morning, according to statements posted on its official Telegram channel.

The restrictions affected airports stretching from Sochi on the Black Sea coast to Perm, close to the Ural Mountains and more than 900 miles away from Ukraine.

Ukraine has been rapidly expanding its drone campaign against Russia — which officials in Kyiv refer to as “long-range sanctions” — in recent months, according to data published by Ukrainian officials and by the Russian Defense Ministry.

May saw the Russian Defense Ministry claim the shooting down of 9,418 Ukrainian drones — the highest monthly total ever reported by the ministry. And in Moscow, Sobyanin reported the shooting down of at least 329 Ukrainian drones heading toward the Russian capital the same month — just short of the record monthly high of 398 claimed interceptions in March.

Zelenskyy has been clear in his goal to expand Kyiv’s strikes deep inside Russia, targeting energy facilities, military factories and other strategic targets. 
“Our long-range impact on Russian logistics, Russian oil refining and Russian military production is also significant,” Zelenskyy said while visiting Estonia on Tuesday. “The Russian budget is in tatters. We must keep up the pressure and bring Russia back onto the diplomatic track,” he added.

Russia continued its own long-range strike campaign into Ukraine overnight into Wednesday. Ukraine’s air force said in a post to Telegram that Russia launched 207 drones into the country in its latest barrage, of which 181 were intercepted or otherwise suppressed.

ABC News cannot independently verify the data released by either Russia or Ukraine. It is possible that both sides may seek to exaggerate the effectiveness of their air defenses, or to amplify the attacks against them as proof that their enemies are not interested in pursuing a peace deal, experts have suggested.

Moscow publishes only the number of Ukrainian drones and other projectiles it claims to have intercepted.

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