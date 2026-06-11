‘The Love Hypothesis’ gets a release date on Prime Video

‘The Love Hypothesis’ gets a release date on Prime Video
Lili Reinhart attends 3rd Annual Gotham Television Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on June 1, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Let’s hear it for women in STEM.

The Love Hypothesis, based on Ali Hazelwood’s bestselling romance novel, officially has a release date. The film comes to Prime Video on Sept. 23.

Star Lili Reinhart helped announce the news in a video posted to social media Thursday. We see a barista deliver a whipped cream-topped drink with 9.23 written on it to Reinhart’s character, Olive.

“Oh that’s me,” Reinhart says as she grabs the drink and takes a sip. “Could I actually get sprinkles on this?”

“Just a little something brewing,” Prime Video captioned the video. “The Love Hypothesis arrives September 23.”

The story follows a fake dating scheme between Olive Smith, a PhD candidate, and a surly biology professor, Adam Carlsen, played by Tom Bateman. Matters get complicated when their fake dating starts to give way to real feelings.

Cosmopolitan scored an exclusive first look at the film, including a photo of Olive and Adam’s memorable first kiss.

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Adria Arjona cast in ‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’: Report
Adria Arjona cast in ‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’: Report
Adria Arjona attends the ‘Splitsville’ photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025, in Cannes, France. (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

It seems that Adria Arjona has scored a role in the upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Arjona was chosen for the mystery part after several rounds of screen tests. The outlet had previously reported that the character DC Studios had been casting for was the antiheroine Maxima. It’s currently unknown if that is the part Arjona will play.

ABC Audio has reached out to DC Studios for confirmation.

Man of Tomorrow will serve as a direct sequel to James Gunn’s 2025 blockbuster Superman. In a conversation with Howard Stern in September 2025, Gunn, who also serves as the co-head of DC Studios, said the new film will feature the superhero teaming up with his enemy, Lex Luthor.

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” Gunn said. “It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.”

The director continued, saying he “loved working with Nicholas Hoult,” who portrayed Lex Luthor in his Superman film.

“I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much,” Gunn said.

Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow to his social media on Sept. 3, 2025. At the time, he said he planned to start shooting the film in April 2026.

Could cameras on the film be close to rolling? The director shared a new photo of David Corenswet sitting in a chair while in costume as Superman to his Instagram on Tuesday.

“Superman at rest,” he captioned the photo.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release Man of Tomorrow in theaters on July 9, 2027.

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Kat Graham’s Diana Ross portrayal cut from ‘Michael’ biopic
Kat Graham’s Diana Ross portrayal cut from ‘Michael’ biopic
Kat Graham attends Lifetime’s Summer Soiree at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on July 16, 2025, in Santa Monica, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The new Michael Jackson biopic Micheal opens in theaters Friday, and while Diana Ross was good friend of the singer, she won’t be represented in the film.

Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham was cast to play Ross in the movie, but she revealed on social media that her part of the film has been cut.

“Ahead of the April 24 release of the Michael Jackson film, I want to share that certain legal considerations affected a few scenes, including the ones I filmed with an incredible cast,” she wrote on X. “Unfortunately, those moments are no longer part of the final cut, though the team worked hard to preserve as much of the story as possible.”

Graham didn’t go into detail about the scenes. Variety reported in early April that the film went through $15 million worth of reshoots and cut out scenes pertaining to Jackson’s child molestation accusations because a settlement with one of the singer’s accusers, Jordan Chandler, prevented his portrayal in the film.

Michael stars Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, with Colman Domingo playing the star’s father, Joe Jackson.

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Nikki Glaser returning to host the Golden Globes in 2027
Nikki Glaser returning to host the Golden Globes in 2027
Nikki Glaser appears on a graphic promoting the 84th annual Golden Globes. (CBS)

Third time’s a charm for Nikki Glaser.

The comedian will return to host the 84th annual Golden Globes on Jan. 10, 2027. The show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Glaser became the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo as she took on the role of host at the 2025 ceremony. She returned as host for the 2026 ceremony, which took place on Jan. 11.

“I’m thrilled to host the Golden Globes for a third time, not only because it’s the greatest gig I’ve ever had, but because my sister has three kids and now we will be equal in the eyes of my parents and the Lord,” Glaser said in a press release.

Helen Hoehne, the president of the Golden Globes, expressed excitement at the thought of Glaser returning for her third time as host.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nikki back to the Golden Globes stage in 2027,” Hoehne said. “Her comedic precision, authenticity, and ability to command the room is unmatched, and we can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve for next year’s show.”

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