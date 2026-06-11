’24 Jump Street’ is officially in the works

’24 Jump Street’ is officially in the works
Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum arrive at the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ ’21 Jump Street’ at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on March 13, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A third installment in the 21 Jump Street movie franchise is a go.

Producer Neal H. Moritz revealed the news in an Instagram post, with a photo of the script for 24 Jump Street. “It took so long to make we had to skip one,” the script’s cover page reads.

21 Jump Street, starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, was released in 2012, followed by its sequel, 22 Jump Street, in 2014.

As the photo of the script reveals, Hill co-wrote 24 Jump Street along with Rodney Rothman and Meghan Malloy.

“A picture says a thousand words!” Moritz captioned the photo.

Variety reports Hill, Tatum and Ice Cube are in talks to return as stars of the new film.

The first Jump Street film, a reboot of the 1980s TV series starring Johnny Depp, saw Hill and Tatum playing cops who go undercover at a high school. The sequel had them graduating to an undercover mission at a college.

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Nikki Glaser returning to host the Golden Globes in 2027
Nikki Glaser returning to host the Golden Globes in 2027
Nikki Glaser appears on a graphic promoting the 84th annual Golden Globes. (CBS)

Third time’s a charm for Nikki Glaser.

The comedian will return to host the 84th annual Golden Globes on Jan. 10, 2027. The show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Glaser became the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo as she took on the role of host at the 2025 ceremony. She returned as host for the 2026 ceremony, which took place on Jan. 11.

“I’m thrilled to host the Golden Globes for a third time, not only because it’s the greatest gig I’ve ever had, but because my sister has three kids and now we will be equal in the eyes of my parents and the Lord,” Glaser said in a press release.

Helen Hoehne, the president of the Golden Globes, expressed excitement at the thought of Glaser returning for her third time as host.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nikki back to the Golden Globes stage in 2027,” Hoehne said. “Her comedic precision, authenticity, and ability to command the room is unmatched, and we can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve for next year’s show.”

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Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen star in ‘The Invite’ official trailer
Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen star in ‘The Invite’ official trailer
Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen, Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz star in ‘The Invite.’ (A24)

You’re invited to watch the official trailer for The Invite.

A24 has shared the trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy film from director Olivia Wilde.

The Invite is Wilde’s third directorial effort after her films Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling. It is based on director Cesc Gay’s Spanish-language film Sentimental. Will McCormack and Rashida Jones wrote its screenplay.

In addition to directing, Wilde stars alongside Seth Rogen, Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz.

The movie follows married couple Joe (Rogen) and Angela (Wilde), who invite their upstairs neighbors Hawk (Norton) and Pina (Cruz) over for dinner, “where everything that could go wrong goes wrong,” according to an official description from the studio.

“Joe and Angela’s marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. Have they reignited the spark or lit the match that burns it all down?” the film’s official synopsis reads.

The trailer finds Joe and Angela preparing to host Hawk and Pina for dinner before the other couple arrives. 

“There’s something I’ve been wanting to ask you about,” Joe says, to which Pina responds, “We also have something we wanted to talk to you about.”

“We feel a very strong connection with you guys,” Pina continues, as a rendition of Anita Ward’s song “Ring My Bell” plays.

The Invite arrives in select theaters on June 26 and everywhere in July.

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