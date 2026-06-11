‘Slow Horses’ sets season 6 return

The Apple TV spy drama will return for its six-episode sixth season on Sept. 16 and air week to week until Oct. 21.
Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, a British intelligence agent and head of MI5, known as Slough House — a dumping ground for reject agents. The series also stars Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce.
The sixth season will see the Slow Horses on the run as they become embroiled in a “fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.” Apple TV also released first-look images from the new episodes.
Slow Horses is based on the Slough House books by Mick Herron. The new season is adapted from the sixth and seventh books in the series, Joe Country and Slough House.
The Emmy-winning show scored an early season 7 renewal last year, before season 5 even aired.
The final trailer for Minions & Monsters has arrived.
Universal Pictures and Illumination have released a new trailer for the upcoming animated family film set in the Despicable Me universe.
This new film follows “the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created,” according to an official description.
The trailer starts with the minions arriving in Hollywood. A classic movie trailer voice narrates through voice-over.
“In Hollywood, the new stars of the silver screen changed the face of the motion picture industry forever. The Minions are back with a touch of mystery,” the voice says.
The film’s voice cast includes Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Trey Parker, Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr.
Pierre Coffin, a director on the first three Despicable Me movies, as well as the first Minions film, helmed Minions & Monsters. Additionally, he provides the voice to all of the Minions, as he has done since their film debut back in 2010.
Minions and The Secret Life of Pets writer Brian Lynch penned the script and also serves as an executive producer on the project.
Christopher Nolan fans scrambled to get tickets to his upcoming film The Odyssey on Thursday. Variety reports demand for IMAX screenings and other premium large format screenings of the film was so high this week that AMC’s ticketing app paused briefly. Those attempting to buy tickets also waited in virtual queues for up to an hour. Nolan’s take on Homer’s epic also received an R rating, the outlet reports, making it one of the most expensive R-rated movies in history. The film arrives in theaters on July 17 …
Joshua Jackson has joined the season 3 cast of Your Friends & Neighbors. Deadline reports that Jackson has joined the ensemble in a major recurring role. He joins season 3 newcomer Michelle Monaghan, who will be a series regular. The news comes ahead of the show’s season 2 finale, which debuts on Friday …
Devil May Cry has been renewed for a third and final season. Netflix announced that the animated series has been renewed for season 3, which will end the adaptation of the popular Capcom game. Adi Shankar showruns the series about the portal between the human and demon realms and the demon-hunter-for-hire named Dante in the middle of it all …
Oscar-nominated Lenny actress and Superman star Valerie Perrine has died at 82 after a yearslong battle with Parkinson’s disease, according to the director behind her biographical documentary.
Stacey Souther, who directed Valerie, a documentary short about Perrine’s life, shared the news on social media Monday.
“It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away,” Souther wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining. She was a true inspiration who lived life to the fullest—and what a magnificent life it was. The world feels less beautiful without her in it.”
Souther also shared information for a GoFundMe page to support Perrine’s funeral expenses, writing that “after more than 15 years of fighting Parkinson’s, her finances are exhausted.”
ABC News has reached out to Souther for comment.
Perrine was born in Galveston, Texas, and worked for some time as a showgirl in Las Vegas before entering the film industry.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, in 1969, while still working as a showgirl, Perrine was romantically involved with celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring and was invited to — but did not attend — the infamous 1969 dinner party at the home of Sharon Tate where Sebring, Tate and several others were killed by the Manson Family in the now-infamous Tate-LaBianca murders.
Perrine earned early recognition in 1972’s Slaughterhouse-Five, playing adult film actress Montana Wildhack, and clinched her most critically acclaimed role in 1974’s Lenny, the biographical drama based on the life of famed comedian Lenny Bruce.
Dustin Hoffman played Lenny Bruce in the film, and Perrine played his wife Honey Bruce. Perrine was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance and won the best actress award at the 1975 Cannes Film Festival. The role also earned her a Golden Globe nod and two BAFTA nominations.
In 1978, Perrine took on perhaps her most noteworthy role as Eve Teschmacher, the girlfriend of DC Comics villain Lex Luthor, in Superman.
Perrine would go on to play the same role in 1980’s Superman II.